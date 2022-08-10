Read full article on original website
Man Shot by Billings Police Following Incident on 6th St. West
The Billings Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Friday night (8/12) in a neighborhood near Pioneer Park. According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded just after 11 pm last night (Friday) to the 1800 Block of 6th Street West between Avenue E and F for a disturbance between the suspect and a female.
Rollover on 6th St W and Broadwater Causes Minor Injuries
Today at approximately 5:40 PM, Billings Police were called to a rollover accident at 6th Street West and Broadwater Avenue in Billings. According to Billings PD, minor injuries were sustained from the accident, with AMR, Billings Fire Department, and Billings Police Department on scene. The Roadway will be closed for...
DANGER: These are the Ten Most Accident Prone Intersections in Billings
The Billings Police Department publishes a city crime report every year. This report covers the statistics of every crime in the city of Billings. It also covers crime hotspots, traffic accident statistics, and intersections where the most wrecks occurred. With that in mind, what are the worst intersections in the Magic City? Let's take a look at the data.
2 walk away with minor injuries after Montana plane crash
Two men walked away with minor injuries from a small plane crash Thursday night in Laurel, according to authorities.
Woman Robbed on Billings West End by Man with Handgun
Billings Police are investigating an early Thursday morning (8/11) robbery on the city's west end. According to the post on social media, Billings PD responded to the 1800 block of Hampton Place at 2:48 am Thursday for a robbery, located in a neighborhood just off Avenue E and Zimmerman Trail.
Vandalism inside Entree Soup in Billings caught on camera
On Sunday August 7, five vandals broke into and vandalized the Entree Soup restaurant in Billings shutting it down for an indefinite amount of time.
KULR8
Fire burning near Big Horn County line quickly grows overnight
BRIDGER, Mont. - A fire that sparked east of Bridger has quickly grown. The Deep Draw Fire was discovered Friday around 8:09 pm and is burning near the Big Horn/Carbon County line, the Montana Fire Info website shows. Carbon Alert reports resources from across Carbon County, DNRC and the Bureau...
yourbigsky.com
Billings man charged for downtown shooting
26-year-old Erik Shalosky of Billings has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, drug possession, and possession of stolen property. The shooting happened on August 11 in the 1200 block of Broadway when the unnamed victim was confronted by numerous suspects and was shot with a handgun. The victim does not have life-threatening injuries. The other suspects have also been identified, according to BPD Lt. Lennick.
yourbigsky.com
Hello, Montana – RiverStone Health, opioids and Narcan
Molly Hale talks about Narcan, a nasal spray that can be used in the event of an opioid overdose. It is easy to administer, and training is available to show others how to use it on someone in an active overdose. With the rise of opioid overdoses and deaths in Yellowstone County, Narcan is a great resource that others can use to reverse an overdose.
Billings police shoot armed suspect during incident on 6th street
Billings Police say an officer shot and injured a person who drew a gun on officers during a late night disturbance on the 1800 block of 6th street.
NBCMontana
Deep Draw Fire burns 500 acres near Bridger
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Deep Draw Fire has burned approximately 500 acres on Saturday, according to Carbon Alert. The fire is located in the Pryor Mountains 10 miles east of Bridger. The fire is at 0% containment, and started around 8 p.m. on Friday. Montana DNRC and Carbon County...
yourbigsky.com
Sheriff’s Dept. needs your help identifying theft suspects
Yellowstone County detectives are asking for the public’s help in looking for two men in a theft investigation. The sheriff’s office posted for help on their Facebook page. Sergeant Gibbs is asking everyone to look at the pictures and contact him on messenger or call at 406-256-2929. (22-715716)
KULR8
MontanaFair gates open Friday, August 12 at 4 p.m.
BILLINGS, Mont. - MontanaFair gates open Friday, August 12 at 4 p.m. The fair runs August 12…
Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped
The Bull Mountains just north of Billings are home to Montana’s only underground coal mine, owned by Signal Peak Energy. I have ranched in these hills my entire life, just like my parents before me. We have ranched alongside coal production for generations. It’s always been a challenge because coal mining inherently causes damage to […] The post Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KULR8
Suspect arrested and charged for armed robbery at Gold Dust Casino
BILLINGS, Mont. - A man allegedly robbed the Gold Dust Casino at gunpoint and stole an undisclosed amount of money Monday morning. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the suspect then fled the casino, located at 1310 15th Street West, on an ATV/motorcycle. He is described as a man...
yourbigsky.com
BPD arrest and charge Big Timber teen with casino armed robbery
Billings Police have arrested a 19-year-old from the Big Timber area for the armed robbery at the Gold Dust Casino early Monday morning. BPD Street Crimes Unit arrested and charged Marshall Dammann, in connection with this armed robbery, BPD Lt. Lennick said. Police charging documents state he demanded money at...
Alleged Montana Serial Killer Person Of Interest In Breaking Case
Trigger Warning: This article may contain material that is sensitive to some readers. There is currently a man in the Montana State Prison who is serving a 75-year sentence. That man's name is Floyd Todd Tapson. Tapson received this 75-year sentence after he was convicted of the rape and attempted murder of a Montana woman. The 22-year-old woman was diagnosed with an intellectual disability, and Tapson took full advantage of her.
Billings police investigate two early morning robberies
The first robbery was reported at 1:04 a.m. near the 2400 block of Central Avenue. Police said on Twitter two males entered a business and attempted to shoplift.
3 rescued in Yellowstone River in Billings
The kids were playing on a tube near Riverfront Park when they were swept farther down the river, causing the mom to chase after them.
KULR8
Fire crews responding to possible electrical fire on N Broadway in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Fire crews are responding to a possible electrical fire on N Broadway. According to the Billings Fire Department, firefighters are responding to the 100 block of N Broadway downtown. People are asked to avoid the area at this time.
