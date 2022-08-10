ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Man Shot by Billings Police Following Incident on 6th St. West

The Billings Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Friday night (8/12) in a neighborhood near Pioneer Park. According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded just after 11 pm last night (Friday) to the 1800 Block of 6th Street West between Avenue E and F for a disturbance between the suspect and a female.
BILLINGS, MT
Rollover on 6th St W and Broadwater Causes Minor Injuries

Today at approximately 5:40 PM, Billings Police were called to a rollover accident at 6th Street West and Broadwater Avenue in Billings. According to Billings PD, minor injuries were sustained from the accident, with AMR, Billings Fire Department, and Billings Police Department on scene. The Roadway will be closed for...
BILLINGS, MT
Billings, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
Fire burning near Big Horn County line quickly grows overnight

BRIDGER, Mont. - A fire that sparked east of Bridger has quickly grown. The Deep Draw Fire was discovered Friday around 8:09 pm and is burning near the Big Horn/Carbon County line, the Montana Fire Info website shows. Carbon Alert reports resources from across Carbon County, DNRC and the Bureau...
BRIDGER, MT
Billings man charged for downtown shooting

26-year-old Erik Shalosky of Billings has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, drug possession, and possession of stolen property. The shooting happened on August 11 in the 1200 block of Broadway when the unnamed victim was confronted by numerous suspects and was shot with a handgun. The victim does not have life-threatening injuries. The other suspects have also been identified, according to BPD Lt. Lennick.
BILLINGS, MT
Hello, Montana – RiverStone Health, opioids and Narcan

Molly Hale talks about Narcan, a nasal spray that can be used in the event of an opioid overdose. It is easy to administer, and training is available to show others how to use it on someone in an active overdose. With the rise of opioid overdoses and deaths in Yellowstone County, Narcan is a great resource that others can use to reverse an overdose.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Deep Draw Fire burns 500 acres near Bridger

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Deep Draw Fire has burned approximately 500 acres on Saturday, according to Carbon Alert. The fire is located in the Pryor Mountains 10 miles east of Bridger. The fire is at 0% containment, and started around 8 p.m. on Friday. Montana DNRC and Carbon County...
BRIDGER, MT
Sheriff’s Dept. needs your help identifying theft suspects

Yellowstone County detectives are asking for the public’s help in looking for two men in a theft investigation. The sheriff’s office posted for help on their Facebook page. Sergeant Gibbs is asking everyone to look at the pictures and contact him on messenger or call at 406-256-2929. (22-715716)
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped

The Bull Mountains just north of Billings are home to Montana’s only underground coal mine, owned by Signal Peak Energy. I have ranched in these hills my entire life, just like my parents before me. We have ranched alongside coal production for generations. It’s always been a challenge because coal mining inherently causes damage to […] The post Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BILLINGS, MT
Suspect arrested and charged for armed robbery at Gold Dust Casino

BILLINGS, Mont. - A man allegedly robbed the Gold Dust Casino at gunpoint and stole an undisclosed amount of money Monday morning. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the suspect then fled the casino, located at 1310 15th Street West, on an ATV/motorcycle. He is described as a man...
BILLINGS, MT
BPD arrest and charge Big Timber teen with casino armed robbery

Billings Police have arrested a 19-year-old from the Big Timber area for the armed robbery at the Gold Dust Casino early Monday morning. BPD Street Crimes Unit arrested and charged Marshall Dammann, in connection with this armed robbery, BPD Lt. Lennick said. Police charging documents state he demanded money at...
BILLINGS, MT
Alleged Montana Serial Killer Person Of Interest In Breaking Case

Trigger Warning: This article may contain material that is sensitive to some readers. There is currently a man in the Montana State Prison who is serving a 75-year sentence. That man's name is Floyd Todd Tapson. Tapson received this 75-year sentence after he was convicted of the rape and attempted murder of a Montana woman. The 22-year-old woman was diagnosed with an intellectual disability, and Tapson took full advantage of her.
MONTANA STATE

