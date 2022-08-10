Molly Hale talks about Narcan, a nasal spray that can be used in the event of an opioid overdose. It is easy to administer, and training is available to show others how to use it on someone in an active overdose. With the rise of opioid overdoses and deaths in Yellowstone County, Narcan is a great resource that others can use to reverse an overdose.

YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO