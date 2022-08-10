Read full article on original website
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
A Ranking Of Beyoncé's Most Female Empowering Songs
Whether Beyoncé was instructing us to get in formation or she was explaining how we can tell our no-good exes to take their a**es to the left, she has forever been a champion of women through her music.
Today show: Justin Sylvester pushes Jenna Bush Hager away twice during segment
Today show guest host Justin Sylvester seemingly pushed Jenna Bush Hager away after she repeatedly stood too close to him during a recent food segment.During the Wednesday show, Hager was seen placing her hand on Sylvester’s shoulder as she leaned in to watch the food preparation.The Today host then moved her hand to Sylvester’s other shoulder, at which point the co-host appeared to shrug Hager’s hand off.After removing her hand, Sylvester continued to make his boundaries clear by lightly pushing Hager away, seeing her take a few steps away.Despite Sylvester’s reaction, Hager then moved closer again.Sylvester used his hand to push his co-host away once again.Sign up for our free newsletters here. Read More 'That horrible woman up north': Jeremy Kyle attacks Nicola Sturgeon over independenceAngelina Jolie fights back tears after moving daughter into Spelman CollegeFrankie Boyle says lots of performers at Edinburgh Fringe are 'parasites'
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Hot Chip: Freakout/ Release review – trying hard to be funky
Indefatigably pleasant, Hot Chip have long specialised in steady-state club pop, powered more by melancholy than abandon. The title track of their eighth album, the promisingly named Freakout/Release, declares a shift towards proper shit-losing catharsis. “Wild, beast, freakout, release!” growls a vocoder as some stark electro-funk lurks beneath. A distorted guitar line completes the picture of a band throwing well-appointed tastefulness to the wind, querying their own love of music into the bargain. Co-producers Soulwax are audibly in the studio, egging them on.
