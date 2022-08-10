Orion180's six-level HQ with rooftop restaurant, garage chosen for downtown Melbourne lot

Orion180's proposed six-story, $50 million office-retail complex on Strawbridge Avenue has received the conceptual green light, and Melbourne City Hall staffers will enter negotiations to make the project a reality.

Meanwhile, directly across Strawbridge Avenue, a future 11-story apartment building housing the Melbourne Regional Chamber's new headquarters will advance to the early City Hall research stage.

"We tried to come with a solution in which we can actually build both projects," Jonathan Cohen, Adëlon Capital founder and co-chairman, told the Melbourne City Council on Tuesday night.

“There’s times in which you understand that the cake is a little bit big. And you can actually share it," Cohen said.

“If we actually can get both projects running, we’ll both win. And actually, what’s more important, the city actually wins more," he said.

Downtown Melbourne's skyline-shaping office complex and apartment complex proposals were competing bids — until Tuesday. Both respective development teams were vying to buy the 1-acre city-owned parking lot just east of the City Hall parking garage for $1.655 million, then build atop it.

However, after meeting on July 14 with Mayor Paul Alfrey, Adëlon Capital revised its conceptual design. The Hollywood-based firm dropped its bid to buy the parking lot Tuesday.

By unanimous votes, the City Council decided to negotiate the framework of a parking-lot purchase agreement with Orion180's development partner, Hedrick Kirco Properties of West Palm Beach.

The parking lot sale would return to City Council for a future vote. Afterward, numerous votes would be required before the office-retail building and eight-level parking garage could be constructed.

Conceptual plans for the six-level, multi-tenant building include 62,500 square feet for Orion180's new headquarters, 10,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space, and a 7,000-square-foot rooftop restaurant featuring "a higher-end dining concept."

Orion180 plans to expand from 82 employees to 400 full-time workers by 2026 with average salaries of $75,000, Economic Development Commission of Florida's Space Coast records show.

The unimproved Strawbridge Avenue parking lot can accommodate 80 to 100 vehicles. Brett Strassel, president of the Hedrick Kirco Properties commercial division, said his firm's accompanying parking garage would house about 400 spaces.

"The city will gain full access to that parking on nights and weekends and holidays," Strassel told council members.

Adëlon Capital initially proposed to build a multi-property project linked by an elevated pedestrian bridge over Strawbridge Avenue. Architects envisioned the apartment building atop the city parking lot, with a parking structure and Melbourne Regional Chamber offices atop that organization's 0.6-acre lot immediately to the south.

Tuesday, council members received Adëlon Capital's new plan: an 11-story complex featuring 105 apartments (73 market-rent units and 32 affordable-housing units) atop four levels of parking at the 0.6-acre lot. Also on the ground floor: a 6,770-square-foot Melbourne Regional Chamber headquarters and 2,000 square feet of retail space.

The City Council expressed support for the apartment complex — but numerous technical details need sorted out first. For example, Cohen said the plan requires the zoning transfer of residential-density credits from the city parking lot to the chamber parcel.

City Attorney Alison Dawley said such a move may require a future ordinance, and officials would weigh potential impact fee waivers and other details. Another key component: Melbourne's affordable housing ordinance, which remains in the draft stage, Community Development Director Cindy Dittmer said.

“I think it’s definitely a project worth exploring. I’m interested to see where our city staff comes in with the logistics of it all," Vice Mayor Julie Sanders said.

Rick Neale is the South Brevard Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @RickNeale1

