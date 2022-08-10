Read full article on original website
Soldotna Farm Honored As Alaska’s 2022 Farm Family
Lancashire Farm has been named Alaska’s 2022 Farm Family of the Year. The Soldotna farm that began homesteading on the Kenai Peninsula in 1948 raises sheep and lambs for meat and 4-H kids, meat and layer chickens, ducks, timothy hay, berries, vegetables, and fiber from sheep for wool and yarn.
Kenai task force works to bring federal money to peninsula for better broadband access
Broadband in Alaska has been getting a lot of attention lately. The state faces unique challenges when it comes to internet connectivity because of its large area and small population. A large pot of money may be heading Alaska’s way soon, thanks to a $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill that...
Econ 919 — Weeding out old regs
Before planting a seed or selling a gram, every commercial marijuana business in Alaska first needs a license. Applying for a license is a lengthy process that can take months — a problem the state’s Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office has identified as a top priority. Now, there’s...
Alaska Wildlife Troopers Rescue Two Near Kenai Lake
Alaska Wildlife Troopers in Soldotna were notified at just before 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 4 that two hikers, who took a canoe on Kenai Lake and hiked up a mountain, reported that they were stuck in a steep ravine and unable to get off the mountain. The hikers were...
3 well-funded conservatives are running for Alaska governor. 1 will likely not survive the primary.
When Mike Dunleavy ran for governor four years ago, he was the conservative candidate, running far to the right of the incumbent. Now, as he vies for re-election, Dunleavy has got two well-funded candidates running to the right of him: Wasilla Rep. Christopher Kurka and Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce.
Borough Code Amended Regarding Stop-Work Orders And Fine Amounts
The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly enacted an ordinance amending borough code relating to stop-work orders and fine amounts in stipulated agreements. Borough code currently provides for various remedies for violations of KPB Title 21, including initiation of a civil action, initiation of an administrative enforcement, and permit revocation. According to...
Report consolidates details in 2020 fatal plane crash — though final analysis and probable cause still a month out
The pilots involved in a fatal mid-air plane crash above Soldotna two years ago should have been able to see each other in the seconds before they collided. That's according to a new visibility study by the National Transportation Safety Board — part of a larger analysis released Wednesday about the crash that killed all five passengers and both pilots, Soldotna Rep. Gary Knopp and Greg Bell.
SoHi Football Dominates North Pole 60-6 In Stars Road Opener
The Soldotna Stars scored on nine of ten possessions, including SoHi’s first five possessions. Only a called-back touchdown on a penalty late in the first half slowed the SoHi offensive juggernaut. The Stars rushed for eight scores, threw one touchdown pass and kicked a 37-yard field goal; while the...
