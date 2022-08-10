ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Genesee County Judge Joseph Farah relieved of his duties following misconduct allegations

FLINT, Mich - Genesee County Judge Joseph Farah has been relieved of his in-person docket according to 7th Judicial County Probate Court Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly. In September of 2021, the Court received a complaint from Ms. Grace Ketzner alleging misconduct by Judge Joseph J. Farah. The Court immediately began an investigation and in November 2021, the results were provided to the State Court Administrative Office (SCAO). The matter was later referred by SCAO to the Judicial Tenure Commission. Earlier this week, Judge Farah submitted his retirement notice to Governor Gretchen E. Whitmer, with an effective date of November 9, 2022.After consultation with SCAO, effective August 12, 2022, at 12:00 P.M., EDT, Judge Joseph J. Farah has been relieved of his in-person docket. Between now and his retirement in November, he will remotely complete any pending matters that were taken under advisement. Until a new judge is appointed, the Court will continue its efforts to provide judicial resources for all other matters that are pending before Judge Farah.
Donations sought to help with funeral costs of man slain at GM plant

As the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office considers charges against a man accused of killing his coworker at the GM Orion Plant on Aug. 11, a GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for a memorial service and burial. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac, died from multiple...
Lawyer files claim of juror misconduct in Michigan Governor kidnap trial

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A claim of juror misconduct in the second trial for two men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has surfaced. The attorney for alleged ringleader Barry Croft filed a court briefing Thursday. Joshua Blanchard says a juror told co-workers he hoped to be selected and had planned to ensure a particular verdict.
Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
New details released into GM Orion Twp. homicide investigation

LAKE ORION TWP, Mich - The Oakland County Sheriff releasing new details into the murder of a GM contracted employee at the Orion Township plant. Investigators say a 48-year-old man killed Gregory Robertson on Thursday, August 11. Saturday morning 48-year-old Astrit Gjon Bushi was arraigned on a charge of open...
First week of August ends with two drug busts for St. Clair DTF

The St. Clair County Drug Task Force was busy last week, arresting three people in two different investigations of drug sales in the Port Huron area. At 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, DTF agents executed a search warrant at a home in the 1600 block of Wells Street, concluding an investigation into methamphetamine sales across the area. They arrested the home’s two residents, a 34-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, and found methamphetamine and suboxone, as well as tools for weighing and packaging the drugs.
Man Charged, Accused Of Attempting To Kidnap His Ex-Wife In Van Buren Township

(CBS DETROIT) — A man who police say assaulted his ex-wife and attempted to kidnap her is now facing criminal charges. Carl Emerson Travis, 51, of Grosse Pointe, is charged with unlawful imprisonment, second-degree fleeing and eluding, domestic violence, reckless driving and two counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing an officer. Travis was arraigned on Monday in 34th District Court and given a $500,000/10% bond with a GPS tether. Van Buren Township police were called to the 48400 block of Denton Road for a “reported kidnapping in progress.” Police arriving at the scene spotted a man, later identified as Travis, assaulting the woman. Travis fled when attempted to intervene. Prosecutors say fled as officers attempted a traffic stop, resulting in a police chase on Interstate 94. He was arrested after crashing his car at the intersection of Trumbull Street and East I-94 Service Drive. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 17. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

