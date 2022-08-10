Read full article on original website
FLINT, Mich - Genesee County Judge Joseph Farah has been relieved of his in-person docket according to 7th Judicial County Probate Court Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly. In September of 2021, the Court received a complaint from Ms. Grace Ketzner alleging misconduct by Judge Joseph J. Farah. The Court immediately began an investigation and in November 2021, the results were provided to the State Court Administrative Office (SCAO). The matter was later referred by SCAO to the Judicial Tenure Commission. Earlier this week, Judge Farah submitted his retirement notice to Governor Gretchen E. Whitmer, with an effective date of November 9, 2022.After consultation with SCAO, effective August 12, 2022, at 12:00 P.M., EDT, Judge Joseph J. Farah has been relieved of his in-person docket. Between now and his retirement in November, he will remotely complete any pending matters that were taken under advisement. Until a new judge is appointed, the Court will continue its efforts to provide judicial resources for all other matters that are pending before Judge Farah.
