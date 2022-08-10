Read full article on original website
vermontjournal.com
“The Gilded Cage” photo exhibit at Rockingham Library
BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – View photos and listen to audio stories of “The Gilded Cage: Mexican Migrant Workers on Vermont Dairy Farms,” on display now at the Rockingham Free Public Library until Thursday, Sept. 22. It has been nearly a decade since migrant Mexican farm workers began...
vermontjournal.com
Bellows Falls student receives Eileen Austin Neal scholarship
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The 17th annual Eileen Austin Neal RN Memorial Scholarship for Nursing of $1,000 was awarded to Grace Wilkinson of Bellows Falls, Vt. to attend Endicott College. “Growing up, my great-grandmother would tell stories of her time as a nurse,” states Grace. “I was intrigued by these stories and decided to pursue a career in nursing. She inspired me to follow in her footsteps.”
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in Maine
While August seems to be flying by, there are still plenty of events and activities going on in Maine to keep everyone busy this weekend. Maybe you are interested in viewing some art, or you would like to listen to some live music, or maybe you just crave some funnel cakes, cotton candy, and a ride on the Ferris wheel. Luckily for you, I have you covered with all of these activities and more! While inflation continues to take a bite out of our paychecks, there are plenty of fun and free activities that won't make you sigh having to open up your wallet. Some of the activities are perfect for a date, whether it's a second date or your partner of ten years. Pack a picnic, grab a blanket, and go listen to one of the free concerts.
dailyadvent.com
Zuckerman cleans up for November contest, snips off ponytail
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - David Zuckerman, Vermont’s Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, has cut off his signature ponytail. The haircut comes after a campaign fundraiser that let supporters decide whether to cut it or keep it. The hair was donated to “Hair we Share,” a charitable organization that uses donated hair to...
Stuck in Vermont: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire
For almost 30 years, Ben Kilham has been rehabilitating orphaned, injured and abandoned black bear cubs and releasing them back into the wild — over 400 bears and counting. You may have read one of Ben’s books, heard one of his 600-plus talks, seen him in the IMAX 3D film Pandas or watched one of his many media appearances.
WCAX
Vt. cannabis farmers ramp up to supply new marketplace
CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - In less than two months, people will be able to buy marijuana in stores across Vermont. Reporter Calvin Cutler visited the state’s largest grow operation to see what it takes for farmers poised to supply the state’s new legal marketplace. In less than two...
Rare nor'easter could bring lingering taste of fall
Tumbling temperatures this weekend could be here to stay. Canadian air, combined with a rare nor'easter could keep it feeling like September in the Northeast into next week. Cities like Philadelphia and New York City were running 4-5 degrees above normal for the start of the month and reaching the 90-degree mark more than a handful of days. Philadelphia residents endured a longer stretch of hot conditions, where the persistent heat resulted in a 10-day heat wave. Boston's heat wave finally came to an end earlier this week after the city reached at least 95 F for six days in a row. During this stretch, the city set new daily record highs on four of the six days as temperatures fell just shy of triple digits.
nhmagazine.com
Best Outdoor Dining in NH
While we ask our readers to pick the best of the best each year in more than 100 Best of New Hampshire categories, there are many other worthy and outstanding favorites for each category, ranging from pizza to cupcakes and garden centers to home decor shops. New Hampshire Magazine wants to make sure these reader favorites get their own moment in the spotlight and we encourage you to check them out!
nhtalkradio.com
New Hampshire Bulletin: Berlin, Mt. Washington, Bedford
Reporter Amanda Gokee of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead of WKXL in the Morning to preview her article on the Gunstock debacle, Berlin utilizing Burgess BioPower, Mt. Washington hearings, and Bedford elections. More from them at newhampshirebulletin.com. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/08/10/gunstock-a-reopening-and-a-reckoning/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/berlin-to-use-waste-heat-from-burgess-biopower-to-clear-snow-from-streets-sidewalks/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/mount-washington-commission-to-hold-public-sessions-on-master-plan/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/election-monitor-to-oversee-bedford-primaries-following-ags-review-of-uncounted-ballots/
Vermont Is Stocking a New Strain of Rainbow Trout That Could Prove Hardier
Andrew Ruiz is on a mission to catch as many different kinds of fish as possible. The New Jersey resident thought he would have to go to Northern California to add Eagle Lake rainbow trout to his list — until he heard that he could fish for the western strain of trout in Vermont.
WMTW
Small earthquakes shake part of Maine
A pair of small earthquakes shook part of Downeast Maine Thursday evening. The magnitude 2.8 quake was centered just east of the town of Centerville, not far from Machias, just after 7 p.m. People several towns away reported feeling shaking, but there are no reports of any injuries. A few...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best barbecue in New Hampshire
If you're looking for great barbecue, check out the top places to find it in New Hampshire, as chosen by our viewers. Viewers say Smokehaus has fantastic barbecue and great sides. 4. Up in Your Grill in Merrimack. Many viewers love Up in Your Grill, saying the food truck's grillmaster...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Maine
If you happen to live in Maine, then you know that there are a lot of beautiful places around that you can explore. Whether you want to plan a quick and fun weekend getaway or you are looking for amazing places for a longer vacation, there is something for everything and everybody in Maine. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Maine that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are great choices for people of all ages and are a lot of fun. Here's what made it on the list:
Here’s who won competitive primaries for the Vermont House on Tuesday
A number of lively races are expected in November as candidates vie to replace outgoing legislators. Read the story on VTDigger here: Here’s who won competitive primaries for the Vermont House on Tuesday.
3 Vermont infrastructure projects to receive $34 million in federal funding
The three grants will go toward replacing the Winooski River Bridge that connects Winooski and Burlington, constructing the Federal Street multi-modal connector in St. Albans and planning improvements in public transportation in five Vermont counties. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 Vermont infrastructure projects to receive $34 million in federal funding.
Amid a Rise in 'High-Risk Conflicts' With Black Bears, Officials Urge Vermonters to Take Precautions
One evening earlier this summer, Carin Roberts and her husband, Jack, were sipping beers on the porch of their North Ferrisburgh home. As they sat unwinding to the sound of chirping crickets in rural Addison County, something startled their dog, Pretzel. The "all-American mutt," as Carin described her, bounded off the porch and around the back of the house, barking wildly.
NH TikToker Captures Strange Noises From a Dark Pit in the Forest
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. New Hampshire has many places to walk and explore off the beaten path. Of course, while walking "in the middle of the forest," you may happen to come across some old things such as wells, parts of older buildings, or any other signs of previous human habitation.
This Adorable Dog Has Been in a Maine Shelter for 395 Days and Needs a Forever Home
While adopting pets can be one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences people can have, there always seems to be a handful of pets that fall through the cracks through the process. Everyone loves kittens and puppies, and even younger cats and dogs that show plenty of youthful exuberance. But often times, pets of a certain age are overlooked and left behind, stuck to live out their days in a shelter without a family to call their own here in Maine.
Maine TV Reporter Jennifer Long Announces She’s Leaving WGME and ‘Incredibly Sad’
Working in Maine media is interesting, especially since it's such a huge contrast to working in New Hampshire. In New Hampshire, there's really only one option for local news on TV throughout the entirety of the Granite State, with WMUR being the sole option. But it's different in Maine -- there are so many different options between WGME, NEWS CENTER Maine, and WMTW.
WCAX
Health, education officials offer new COVID guidance for Vt. schools
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - There is new guidance for Vermont schools about how to deal with COVID this fall. Wednesday afternoon, the Department of Health and the Agency of Education released a memo with recommendations for the start of the school year. It outlines guidance for school nurses on managing...
