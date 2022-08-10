ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

sebastiandaily.com

Mandarin Garden Closes. Was it because of the health inspections?

Mandarin Garden, located in the Riverwalk Shopping Center in Roseland, has permanently closed. The only restaurant that served Chinese cuisine without being a take-out-only establishment is gone. While the owners have not publicly stated why they closed, we can only assume that business slowed down because of the repeated shutdowns...
ROSELAND, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Latest Health Inspections for July 2022 in Sebastian, Florida

The restaurants and bars in Sebastian continue to improve with each health inspection. Most of the establishments now have a long track record of cleanliness and have remained consistent. Here are the latest health inspections in Sebastian, Florida. Pareidolia Brewing Company. The Pareidolia Brewing Company only had two basic violations...
SEBASTIAN, FL
Melbourne, FL
Government
Brevard County, FL
Government
County
Brevard County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Melbourne, FL
Local
Florida Government
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Lynx CEO Jim Harrison dies at 63

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority CEO Jim Harrison died unexpectedly Friday morning, the company said. Harrison, 63, has been with Lynx for 30 years. He was promoted to CEO in 2019. Harrison was a Melbourne native and a licensed professional engineer in Florida. He navigated the...
ORLANDO, FL
rtands.com

STV begins work on SunRail Phase 2 North in central Florida

The engineering firm STV announced it has signed a contract to support the Florida DOT's commuter rail operation SunRail in the agency's Phase 2 North project. The project is a 12.2-mile, $34 million design-build commuter railroad extension and passenger station in DeLand, Fla., and Herzog is the prime contractor. The...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

The ‘loyalty tax’ is a rising turnover threat for employers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The first time I encountered the “employee loyalty tax” was my senior year of high school. By that point, I’d been working at Taco Bell for about 18 months when an opportunity presented itself to work at the Hardee’s next door.
ORLANDO, FL
The Associated Press

Lawmaker, Florida school at odds on alleged bathroom attack

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say they will investigate a lawmaker’s allegation that a transgender student may have sexually assaulted a female student in a middle school bathroom over the summer — a rumored attack that school district officials say never occurred and that investigators say they received no reports about. After reading Republican State Rep. Randy Fine’s social media posts about the alleged assault on Thursday, police in the eastern coast city of Melbourne, just south of Cape Canaveral, assigned two detectives to investigate the allegations, though they said they had received no previous word of an attack. Fine told The Associated Press on Friday that some parents approached him, saying a teacher at the school told them about the incident but that the teacher was “afraid to go public because of fear of retaliation by the school district.” Brevard Public Schools spokesperson Russell Bruhn disputed Fine’s allegations. “There was no attack. No victim, no witness, no parents coming forward, nothing,” he told the AP. “Rep. Fine owes our staff at Johnson Middle School an apology for making this baseless allegation.”
MELBOURNE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

They’ve been in their home for 36 years. Osceola County may force them out

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dave Cramp knew he’d grow old in northwest Osceola County the moment he laid eyes on his little slice of paradise. Tucked behind miles of sandy roads, trees, ferns and only a few neighbors within earshot, Cramp’s five acres bring visitors back in time to a place of “old Florida” that’s quickly vanishing from the region. Trees grow next to the foundation of his house instead of in perfect little rows. His yard resembles the forest floor, attracting animals pushed away from the endless grass growing in subdivisions.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
visitindianrivercounty.com

It’s A Dogs World In Indian River

Want to plan a vacation but don’t want to leave your furry friend behind? Many people consider their dogs to be family members not – just pets – and leaving them behind can be difficult. With several hotel options, places to play, and even a mobile vet, Indian River County is the perfect place to plan a pet-friendly family vacation.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

This is why it has been so dry across parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – For a lot of Central Florida, the wet season has been anything but. The summer months are typically a time where you can bank on seeing a passing thunderstorm just about every afternoon, but this year has been very different. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad,...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Brevard County parents react to resource officers armed with rifles around school

VIERA, Fla. - Heading into the new school year, Brevard County school resource officers will be equipped with rifles. Following the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, school safety is top of mind for parents, schools, and students. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey explained the reasoning in a Facebook video. "Let me be very clear: you are not coming into my schools and killing our children. I firmly believe that if you do not meet violence with violence, you will be violently killed."
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Sheriff accused of pressuring candidates to drop races

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — A third candidate for public office has come to forward to say a sheriff on Florida's Space Coast offered help in getting a job in exchange for leaving a race and backing his favored candidate. Kimberly Musselman, an assistant state attorney in Brevard...

