Palm Bay Magnet High School launches firefighter program
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — One hundred students are enrolled in the new firefighting and technical education program at Palm Bay Magnet High School. Brevard Public Schools just opened this program in Melbourne. “I’ve been wanting to find a job where I can help people and have time for myself,”...
sebastiandaily.com
Mandarin Garden Closes. Was it because of the health inspections?
Mandarin Garden, located in the Riverwalk Shopping Center in Roseland, has permanently closed. The only restaurant that served Chinese cuisine without being a take-out-only establishment is gone. While the owners have not publicly stated why they closed, we can only assume that business slowed down because of the repeated shutdowns...
Volunteers help restore veteran grave site in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Volunteers in Melbourne came out by the dozens on Saturday to help show their support for veterans. Among those lending a hand were Veteran Cemetery Restoration Inc. and nearly 90 volunteers from the community, including current and former high school students, American Legion Post 191 and about 50 JROTC members.
sebastiandaily.com
Latest Health Inspections for July 2022 in Sebastian, Florida
The restaurants and bars in Sebastian continue to improve with each health inspection. Most of the establishments now have a long track record of cleanliness and have remained consistent. Here are the latest health inspections in Sebastian, Florida. Pareidolia Brewing Company. The Pareidolia Brewing Company only had two basic violations...
click orlando
City of Orlando employee suspended amid investigation for blocking women’s health clinic access, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando staffer was suspended amid an investigation into a complaint claiming they blocked access to a women’s health clinic in a city-owned vehicle earlier this month, city officials announced Thursday. Ashley Papagni, a spokesperson for the city of Orlando, said the parking employee has...
Lynx CEO Jim Harrison dies at 63
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority CEO Jim Harrison died unexpectedly Friday morning, the company said. Harrison, 63, has been with Lynx for 30 years. He was promoted to CEO in 2019. Harrison was a Melbourne native and a licensed professional engineer in Florida. He navigated the...
rtands.com
STV begins work on SunRail Phase 2 North in central Florida
The engineering firm STV announced it has signed a contract to support the Florida DOT's commuter rail operation SunRail in the agency's Phase 2 North project. The project is a 12.2-mile, $34 million design-build commuter railroad extension and passenger station in DeLand, Fla., and Herzog is the prime contractor. The...
click orlando
Brevard teachers toured local neighborhoods in ice cream truck to encourage summer reading
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – While most kids were spending the summer lounging or playing video games, two teachers in Indialantic were loading into an ice cream truck with no air conditioning. Kimberly Donovan, a literacy coach, and Amanda McCaughin, a media specialist, were hoping to inspire those kids to...
wqcs.org
The Impact of Saharan Dust and Mental Health Care on the Treasure Coast
Fort Pierce - Friday August 12, 2022: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media a conversation about Saharan Dust with Dr. Jason Dunion, a University of Miami hurricane researcher working with NOAA’s Atlantic Meteorological Laboratory. He’s an expert on what’s called the Saharan Air Layer. He tracks...
The ‘loyalty tax’ is a rising turnover threat for employers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The first time I encountered the “employee loyalty tax” was my senior year of high school. By that point, I’d been working at Taco Bell for about 18 months when an opportunity presented itself to work at the Hardee’s next door.
Happening Saturday: Farm Share food giveaway in Kissimmee
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Osceola County families will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost on Saturday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Kissimmee. Organizers said the...
mynews13.com
Indian Harbour Beach approves designated smoking on public beaches and parks
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. — A resolution establishing designated smoking areas in municipally controlled beaches and an ordinance establishing fines for violations of rules on smoking is in other public beach areas were approved Tuesday night by the Indian Harbour Beach City Council. What You Need To Know. Designated...
Lawmaker, Florida school at odds on alleged bathroom attack
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say they will investigate a lawmaker’s allegation that a transgender student may have sexually assaulted a female student in a middle school bathroom over the summer — a rumored attack that school district officials say never occurred and that investigators say they received no reports about. After reading Republican State Rep. Randy Fine’s social media posts about the alleged assault on Thursday, police in the eastern coast city of Melbourne, just south of Cape Canaveral, assigned two detectives to investigate the allegations, though they said they had received no previous word of an attack. Fine told The Associated Press on Friday that some parents approached him, saying a teacher at the school told them about the incident but that the teacher was “afraid to go public because of fear of retaliation by the school district.” Brevard Public Schools spokesperson Russell Bruhn disputed Fine’s allegations. “There was no attack. No victim, no witness, no parents coming forward, nothing,” he told the AP. “Rep. Fine owes our staff at Johnson Middle School an apology for making this baseless allegation.”
They’ve been in their home for 36 years. Osceola County may force them out
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dave Cramp knew he’d grow old in northwest Osceola County the moment he laid eyes on his little slice of paradise. Tucked behind miles of sandy roads, trees, ferns and only a few neighbors within earshot, Cramp’s five acres bring visitors back in time to a place of “old Florida” that’s quickly vanishing from the region. Trees grow next to the foundation of his house instead of in perfect little rows. His yard resembles the forest floor, attracting animals pushed away from the endless grass growing in subdivisions.
visitindianrivercounty.com
It’s A Dogs World In Indian River
Want to plan a vacation but don’t want to leave your furry friend behind? Many people consider their dogs to be family members not – just pets – and leaving them behind can be difficult. With several hotel options, places to play, and even a mobile vet, Indian River County is the perfect place to plan a pet-friendly family vacation.
click orlando
This is why it has been so dry across parts of Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – For a lot of Central Florida, the wet season has been anything but. The summer months are typically a time where you can bank on seeing a passing thunderstorm just about every afternoon, but this year has been very different. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad,...
spacecoastdaily.com
Attorney General Ashley Moody, Melbourne Police Dismantle Retail Theft Ring That Spanned Across Florida
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Melbourne Police Department announced the dismantling of an organized retail theft ring that targeted stores in 14 counties across Florida. The suspects are identified as Marshawn Gordon, 25, and John McClure III, 25, both from Palm Bay, wore masks...
WFTV
SEE: These pets are available for adoption in Orlando
Orange County Animal Services waives adoption fees as overcrowding continues The shelter is currently caring for more than 500 animals. (WFTV/WFTV)
fox35orlando.com
Brevard County parents react to resource officers armed with rifles around school
VIERA, Fla. - Heading into the new school year, Brevard County school resource officers will be equipped with rifles. Following the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, school safety is top of mind for parents, schools, and students. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey explained the reasoning in a Facebook video. "Let me be very clear: you are not coming into my schools and killing our children. I firmly believe that if you do not meet violence with violence, you will be violently killed."
Sheriff accused of pressuring candidates to drop races
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — A third candidate for public office has come to forward to say a sheriff on Florida's Space Coast offered help in getting a job in exchange for leaving a race and backing his favored candidate. Kimberly Musselman, an assistant state attorney in Brevard...
