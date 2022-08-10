ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Here’s How Much You Need To Make If You Want To Buy A Home In San Diego

By Marty Golingan
Newsradio 600 KOGO
Newsradio 600 KOGO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qOHZO_0hBx98xj00

A study looked at median home prices to estimate what it would take to buy a home in the country’s 50 major cities.

#Housing Prices#Home Sweet Home#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Apple Putting Down Roots in San Diego

SAN DIEGO - Apple makes a major investment in San Diego. The iPhone maker just purchased a property in Rancho Bernardo for $445 Million. The nearly 70 acre site was formerly a research lab for Hewlett-Packard and is near sites for other tech companies, including Sony and Broadcom. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, this is the tech giant's first property purchase in San Diego following a commitment to employ some 5,000 people in the area by 2026.
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Newsradio 600 KOGO

ABOUT

San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.

 https://kogo.iheart.com

