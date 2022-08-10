Here’s How Much You Need To Make If You Want To Buy A Home In San Diego

SAN DIEGO - Apple makes a major investment in San Diego. The iPhone maker just purchased a property in Rancho Bernardo for $445 Million. The nearly 70 acre site was formerly a research lab for Hewlett-Packard and is near sites for other tech companies, including Sony and Broadcom. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, this is the tech giant's first property purchase in San Diego following a commitment to employ some 5,000 people in the area by 2026.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 17 DAYS AGO