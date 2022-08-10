ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria Man Who Was Struck by Hit-And-Run Driver in Long Island City Has Died

 3 days ago
Police on the scene where Brendan Marmolejos was struck while riding his scooter by a hit-and-run driver (Photo: Citizen)

A 30-year-old Astoria man who was struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding a scooter in Long Island City last month has died, police announced today.

Brendan Marmolejos, who lived on 30th Avenue, was struck by a driver of a black Porsche SUV at the intersection of Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive at around 6 p.m. on July 20.

Marmolejos died on July 27, succumbing to the head injuries he sustained when he was ejected from his scooter.

The driver, Dwayne Bovell, of 116th Street in Richmond Hill, was arrested and charged on July 22 with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in a serious injury. It isn’t clear whether the charges will be upgraded.

Police say that Marmolejos was riding his scooter westbound on 44th Drive when he was hit at the intersection of Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive.

Bovell was travelling south bound on Vernon Boulevard when he struck Marmolejos, according to police.

EMS responded and transported Marmolejos to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue where he was listed in critical condition at the time.

