58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash
RANDOLPH, Mass. (WTNH) – Four Connecticut residents were seriously injured in a crash in Massachusetts early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said just before 6 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on Route 93/Route 1 southbound in Randolph near the Canton line. Officials said a 23-year-old man from South Windsor who was driving the […]
WCVB
Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with car in Milford
MILFORD, Mass. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured late Friday morning in a crash with a car in Milford, Massachusetts. Milford police said the crash happened at the intersection of Purchase Street and Fountain Street. Police said the motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was traveling on Purchase Street...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough police seeks community’s help after safe found
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Police Department is seeking the community’s help after a safe that appeared to be abandoned was found last weekend. According to police, officers responded to a non-related noise complaint at about 5 p.m. on Aug. 6. When police arrived in the area of 195...
2 people injured after tractor-trailer overturned on Mass Pike in Boston
BOSTON — Two people were hospitalized after a tractor-trailer flipped over on its side on the Mass Pike early Saturday. State Troopers responded to the crash near Exit 131 to Cambridge Street and Storrow Drive. According to police the driver and passenger were taken to Beth Israel Medical Center....
Police warn residents of multiple home breaks in 3 Massachusetts communities
Three local police departments are warning residents of multiple home burglaries that have occurred in their communities. The Bellingham, Franklin, and Medway police departments have each said they have had numerous house break-ins in the ten days. It is unclear at this time if the break-ins are all connected, but...
ABC6.com
Warwick police search for man involved in incident at Rocky Point
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Thursday that they are searching for a man connected to an incident at Rocky Point. Police said that the incident happened on July 26. However, they did not provide any additional information about what happened. Anyone who has information regarding the man’s...
False Alarm: Massive water search in Dorchester called off after missing man located at work
BOSTON — An abrupt end Friday morning to a 3-hour water rescue in Dorchester Bay after authorities say the man they were searching for was not in the water after all. Instead, officials confirmed he was already at work in Norwell. Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, initially...
Tavern on the Hill damaged by fire in Easthampton
The Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton is closed until further notice after suffering damage from a fire.
Worcester Police Investigating Shooting on Bell Hill
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is investigating a shooting on Catharine Street late Wednesday night. According to the WPD, officers were dispatched to the area of 58 Catherine St. just before 11:30 PM on Wednesday. When they arrived, police found a 22-year-old male with gunshot wounds. Detectives are working...
Water search temporarily closes part of Morrissey Boulevard; person found at work
BOSTON -- A report of a person in the water at Dorchester Bay prompted a massive search Friday morning. The person who jumped in the water ended up being at work, the Boston Acting Deputy Fire Chief Erik Pettaway said. Massachusetts State Police were called to the scene around 4:30 a.m. after a person reported that their friend jumped off Beades Bridge."State Police were able to contact the gentleman we were looking for. He had gone in the water, got out, went home, and went to work so he's presently at work," said Pettaway. The caller said he was supposed to jump as well but got scared. Pettaway said the response was a "pretty involved operation" but he is glad no one was injured.
liveboston617.org
Shots Fired on Harvard Street and Greenwood Street in Dorchester Thursday
On Thursday, at approximately 12:10 AM, Boston Police officers from District B-3 responded to a Shotspotter activation for gunfire in the area of Harvard Street and Greenwood Street in Dorchester. One to two rounds were reportedly fired in the area and once B-3 officers arrived, they searched the area and...
NECN
Police Investigation Overnight in Worcester
A police investigation was underway overnight in Worcester. Worcester Police Department officers and K-9 units were seen by an NBC10 Boston crew along Catharine Street. There were multiple evidence markers outside a home on the 50 block of the street, and evidence tape was up around the area as well.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Department welcomes newest officer to the force
“Meet Ofc. Taylor Sousa! Originally from Fall River, he has lived in New Bedford for the past 6 years. Before becoming an officer, Sousa graduated from UMass Dartmouth and was a high school teacher who taught chemistry and physics. On his off days, he said he likes to stay active,...
UPDATE: GA Couple Missing After Landing in Manchester, NH Found
9:20 a.m. UPDATE: Marlin “Bud” Scheib and Ann Scheib have been safely located, according to NH State Police. No information was disclosed about where or how they were found. New Hampshire State Police issued a Silver Alert for an elderly couple from Georgia that went missing after landing...
whdh.com
Girlfriend of Boston police officer found dead in a snowbank appears in court, facing murder charge
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read appeared in Dedham Superior Court Friday ahead of her upcoming second degree murder trial for the death of her boyfriend John O’Keefe in January. The 42-year-old Mansfield woman is accused of backing her SUV into the Boston Police Officer and leaving him in...
thebrockvoice.com
Road closed following collision in Uxbridge
A stretch of Regional Highway 47 in Uxbridge has been closed following a collision Friday (Aug. 12) afternoon. While few details have been released, a social media post from the DRPS notes that the collision occurred at Obeirn Road. “Please make alternate travel arrangements,” reads a social media post from...
Jessica Lugo, of Roxbury, charged with armed robbery after gaining job at cannabis shop under fake name and assisting in robbery of store, officials say
A Roxbury woman who was hired at a cannabis shop under a fake name and later claimed to be the victim of an armed robbery was arraigned yesterday on charges that she participated in the gunpoint robbery, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said. Jessica Lugo, 27, was arraigned Thursday...
communityadvocate.com
Joseph B. Doyle, 86, of Westborough
– Joseph Bernard Doyle (86) of Westborough passed away peacefully on July 22, 2022. He is survived by his wife Simmi Doyle of Westborough, daughter Susan Doyle of Westborough, and daughter Leslie Doyle and son-in-law Kyle Mann of Sherborn. Joe will be dearly remembered for his boyish grin, his devotion...
Woman dies after helping grandkids escape Pawtucket fire
Pawtucket police identified the victim Friday as Maria Cardenas.
Commuter rail train conductor to be arraigned on murder charge
MALDEN, Mass. — A commuter rail train conductor will face a judge Thursday after he was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, is slated to be arraigned in Malden District Court on a charge of murder in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.
