Marlborough, MA

WTNH

4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash

RANDOLPH, Mass. (WTNH) – Four Connecticut residents were seriously injured in a crash in Massachusetts early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said just before 6 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on Route 93/Route 1 southbound in Randolph near the Canton line. Officials said a 23-year-old man from South Windsor who was driving the […]
RANDOLPH, MA
WCVB

Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with car in Milford

MILFORD, Mass. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured late Friday morning in a crash with a car in Milford, Massachusetts. Milford police said the crash happened at the intersection of Purchase Street and Fountain Street. Police said the motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was traveling on Purchase Street...
MILFORD, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough police seeks community’s help after safe found

MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Police Department is seeking the community’s help after a safe that appeared to be abandoned was found last weekend. According to police, officers responded to a non-related noise complaint at about 5 p.m. on Aug. 6. When police arrived in the area of 195...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
ABC6.com

Warwick police search for man involved in incident at Rocky Point

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Thursday that they are searching for a man connected to an incident at Rocky Point. Police said that the incident happened on July 26. However, they did not provide any additional information about what happened. Anyone who has information regarding the man’s...
CBS Boston

Water search temporarily closes part of Morrissey Boulevard; person found at work

BOSTON -- A report of a person in the water at Dorchester Bay prompted a massive search Friday morning. The person who jumped in the water ended up being at work, the Boston Acting Deputy Fire Chief Erik Pettaway said. Massachusetts State Police were called to the scene around 4:30 a.m. after a person reported that their friend jumped off Beades Bridge."State Police were able to contact the gentleman we were looking for. He had gone in the water, got out, went home, and went to work so he's presently at work," said Pettaway. The caller said he was supposed to jump as well but got scared. Pettaway said the response was a "pretty involved operation" but he is glad no one was injured. 
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Shots Fired on Harvard Street and Greenwood Street in Dorchester Thursday

On Thursday, at approximately 12:10 AM, Boston Police officers from District B-3 responded to a Shotspotter activation for gunfire in the area of Harvard Street and Greenwood Street in Dorchester. One to two rounds were reportedly fired in the area and once B-3 officers arrived, they searched the area and...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Police Investigation Overnight in Worcester

A police investigation was underway overnight in Worcester. Worcester Police Department officers and K-9 units were seen by an NBC10 Boston crew along Catharine Street. There were multiple evidence markers outside a home on the 50 block of the street, and evidence tape was up around the area as well.
WORCESTER, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police Department welcomes newest officer to the force

“Meet Ofc. Taylor Sousa! Originally from Fall River, he has lived in New Bedford for the past 6 years. Before becoming an officer, Sousa graduated from UMass Dartmouth and was a high school teacher who taught chemistry and physics. On his off days, he said he likes to stay active,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
thebrockvoice.com

Road closed following collision in Uxbridge

A stretch of Regional Highway 47 in Uxbridge has been closed following a collision Friday (Aug. 12) afternoon. While few details have been released, a social media post from the DRPS notes that the collision occurred at Obeirn Road. “Please make alternate travel arrangements,” reads a social media post from...
UXBRIDGE, MA
communityadvocate.com

Joseph B. Doyle, 86, of Westborough

– Joseph Bernard Doyle (86) of Westborough passed away peacefully on July 22, 2022. He is survived by his wife Simmi Doyle of Westborough, daughter Susan Doyle of Westborough, and daughter Leslie Doyle and son-in-law Kyle Mann of Sherborn. Joe will be dearly remembered for his boyish grin, his devotion...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Commuter rail train conductor to be arraigned on murder charge

MALDEN, Mass. — A commuter rail train conductor will face a judge Thursday after he was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, is slated to be arraigned in Malden District Court on a charge of murder in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.
EVERETT, MA

