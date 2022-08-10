ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

fortmillprepsports.com

Copperheads impress, Falcons falter in Gus Allen Memorial Jamboree

Delays, lightning and rain were just some of the things fans got to experience at the third annual Gus Allen Memorial Jamboree at Nation Ford High School Friday night. And there was some football as well. Both Catawba Ridge and host Nation Ford participated in the eight-team event, but each...
FORT MILL, SC
fortmillprepsports.com

Fort Mill shows grit in 20-13 scrimmage loss to Laurens

YORK – Down 20-0, Fort Mill quarterback Isaiah Haynes needed something, anything to help turn around his team’s fortunes midway through the second and final quarter of Friday’s scrimmage against the Laurens High Raiders. Facing third and seven after starting the game with a string of three-and-outs,...
FORT MILL, SC
spartanburgsportsradio.com

2022 High School Football Preview Spartanburg

When Spartanburg hired Mark Hodge to replace Hall of Fame Coach Chris Miller, expectations were, even if not too fair, that he would turn the program around rather quickly. That’s the respect everyone has for Coach Hodge, a 2 time State Championship winner at Chapman. While all Viking fans I spoke with believed it would happen, quietly everyone wondered if it could happen within a couple of years.
SPARTANBURG, SC
country1037fm.com

Meet Former Hornets Player George Lynch Saturday August 20th!

This event is called the Power 98/Healthy Blue Community Block party happening on August 20, 2022 from 12pm to 2pm at Johnson C. Smith University located at 100 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, North Carolina. Please come for the fun but Former Hornets Player George Lynch will be at the event...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Picture of The Day – Hole in One

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – John Gordon, last on right in this picture hit his very first hole-in-one!. Gordon was playing 18 holes at the Springfield Golf Club and on hole sixteen, friends say, he hit a beautiful 8 iron a little left of the flag with a slight fade.
ROCK HILL, SC
qcitymetro.com

Alumni stories: It was all love then; it’s all love now

I had initially ruled out NC Central because my father was an alumni, and I didn’t want to be one of those legacy kids — “Oh, you only came here because of your father.” I’m from Greensboro, and I didn’t want to stay in Greensboro, so that is why A&T was out.
GREENSBORO, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte man wins $200,000 off $5 lottery scratch-off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man is celebrating his $200,000 lottery win after he bought a $5 scratch-off in Mooresville, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Alex Contreras bought his winning Bonus Bucks ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Brawley School Road. He traveled to lottery headquarters in Raleigh Monday […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
americanmilitarynews.com

Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say

Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX8 News

NC man wins $1,000 a day for life after buying $2 ticket

GASTONIA, N.C. (WGHP) — Jimmie Shindler, of Gastonia, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won the top prize of $1,000 a day for life, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Shindler bought his winning ticket for Wednesday’s drawing through Online Play on the lottery’s website. He won his prize by matching […]
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Furniture prices aren’t always easy on your wallet but used items could help you save a coin or two. Here are the five best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte. At these stores you can either shop for unique goods or sell your own furniture. If...

