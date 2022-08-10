ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts Release Former Second-Round Pick

There's been a lot of roster turnover at key positions for the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. Their latest move comes at the expense of a former second-round draft pick. On Friday, the Colts announced the release of offensive tackle Jason Spriggs. The move comes two months to the day after signing Spriggs to a one-year deal.
FanSided

5 Atlanta Falcons who’ve gone missing in camp

Atlanta Falcons camp is well underway with the team now turning its attention to their first pre-season game of the year Friday against the Detriot Lions. There have been a number of camp standouts for the Falcons including second-year tight-end Kyle Pitts. It has been obvious all throughout camp he is Atlanta’s best player winning his matchups with seeming ease and consistently being a go-to target throughout practice.
The Spun

Texans Have Reportedly Signed Former Alabama Running Back

The Houston Texans have signed former USFL running back B.J. Emmons, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Emmons had a workout with the Texans earlier this week. Clearly, that went well. Coming out of high school, Emmons committed to Alabama. In his only season with the Crimson Tide,...
ClutchPoints

‘I have such beef right now’: 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan furious at NFL over game day policy

Kyle Shanahan has had his fair share of disputes in the NFL since he came onto the scene. This time around, however, the San Francisco 49ers head coach has taken a shot at the league for what some might see as a very trivial matter. Well, this isn’t the case for the 42-year-old shot-caller. Hats. […] The post ‘I have such beef right now’: 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan furious at NFL over game day policy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA draft bust getting another shot in league

The fifth team will hopefully be the charm for one former lottery pick. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that ex-Kentucky star Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets. Cauley-Stein will get a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp.
ClutchPoints

Giants QB Daniel Jones vocal on first game after season-ending neck injury

Daniel Jones had a ho-hum showing in the New York Giants’ preseason debut against the New England Patriots. But seeing him get game action at all is a win. Jones tallied 69 yards, going 6-for-10 in the process as his Giants won on a game-winning field goal, 23-21. But more importantly, he was able to […] The post Giants QB Daniel Jones vocal on first game after season-ending neck injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FanSided

Alabama Football: First fall camp scrimmage news and thoughts

After the first Alabama football scrimmage of Fall Camp, Nick Saban reviewed his team’s performance. Typical of Saban’s first scrimmage observations, he saw some good things and more areas where players, position groups and units need to improve. At this point every season, Saban always views a team...
Larry Brown Sports

Texans cancel trade with Dolphins over failed physical

The Houston Texans on Thursday canceled a trade with the Miami Dolphins after their trade target failed his physical. Houston on Tuesday acquired tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 7th-round pick from Miami in exchange for a 2023 6th-round pick. But Shaheen failed his physical due to a preexisting knee condition.
FanSided

4 offensive players who improved their stock for the Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns had a few offensive gems stand out against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Cleveland Browns defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Browns‘ first preseason game. These games aren’t about wins and losses, so that really doesn’t matter in the grand scheme of things. How “the team” looks is irrelevant, as most of the best players aren’t playing, and you’re not getting a real view of what to expect. So individual performances matter most.
AthlonSports.com

Saints Have Released A Veteran Defensive Player

The New Orleans Saints are making a couple of significant roster moves this Thursday afternoon. The NFC South franchise has signed second-year NFL quarterback K.J. Costello, resulting in the release of a veteran. The Saints have reportedly released veteran defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson. The 28-year-old is now a free agent...
thecomeback.com

Bears blasted for miserable playing conditions at Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday in their lone preseason game at Soldier Field. Between now and Chicago’s Week 1 home game against the San Francisco 49ers, the groundskeeping crew at Soldier Field has a lot of work to do to get the playing surface ready for the regular season.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Kadarius Toney News

The New York Giants are planning on giving their first-stringers some reps in tonight's preseason opener, but Kadarius Toney will not be playing. Toney, Big Blue's second-year wide receiver, "appeared to tweak his leg/knee" during Tuesday's practice session, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. As a result, the 2021 first-round pick will be held out of action tonight.
fantasypros.com

Derek Brown’s 2022 All-Bust Team (Fantasy Football)

There is always a price where a player can provide value. However, based on average draft position, it is unlikely certain players are going to provide the value warranted to draft them where they are currently being selected. Here are players that our analysts are far lower on compared to their ADP. Check out Derek Brown’s All-Bust Team for 2022.
Yardbarker

Hawks best prospects according to Bleacher Report

The Hawks have one of the best young cores in the NBA. Their superstar point guard, Trae Young, is only 23 years old and still ascending. The recently acquired All-Star, Dejounte Murray, is 25 years old. The ever-reliable and ultra-efficient John Collins is 24 years old. And De’Andre Hunter, who has high expectations entering his fourth season, is also 24 years old. Atlanta’s basketball club has a bright future, but that’s not even considering the even younger prospects on the roster.
