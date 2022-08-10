'Breakfast Club' Feud? DJ Envy Shows Work I.D. Badge Still 'Works' After Angela Yee Teases Future Of Program With 'Over' Tweet

1heartradio

Longtime fans of The Breakfast Club were left in shock when Angela Yee announced the nationally syndicated daily program " as you know it is officially over " on Tuesday.

Yee, Charlamagne tha God , and DJ Envy have been co-hosts of the popular Power 105.1 FM morning show for 12 years, leading many to wonder what listeners could expect in the future.

@thebreakfastclub/instagram

Some thought a behind-the-scenes feud had been brewing after DJ Envy took to Instagram with a video of himself walking into work with his I.D. badge this morning.

"It works!!!!!!" he captioned the clip, to which Yee commented, "For now."

There's also been rumblings of drama between Charlamagne and Yee after a viral interview with Gucci Mane. In September 2020, the Guy Code star admitted that he finally apologized to Yee for not defending her during his interview with Gucci.

"I got genuine love for [Angela Yee] because we created something historic," CTG told DJ Vlad about their program which launched in 2010. "We built something historic. The Breakfast Club is literally going into the Radio Hall of Fame."

Yee finally cleared the air about her "over" tweet on Wednesday by dropping the surprise bombshell that she will be going solo and soon be hosting her very own radio show: Way Up with Angela Yee .

angelayee/instagram

The show, which will air middays, is scheduled to debut in Fall 2022 on more than 30 iHeartRadio stations.

"This is really exciting," Yee said on the show today. "This is something that I’ve been waiting to do for years now, way before the pandemic."

"I have my podcast Lip Service and I was thinking I would be able to get something like a weekend situation," the famed broadcaster continued, telling listeners that iHeart reached out to inform her "that they are gonna give me my very own show."

Yee said she was overwhelmed with "gratitude and excitement to have this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

DJ ENVY mega

"It's a bittersweet feeling to leave an iconic show like The Breakfast Club , which we built from the ground up for 12 years, but we will forever be an extension of each other," she continued, rejoicing in this next chapter of her career.

After going public with her exciting news, Yee was congratulated by both of her co-hosts, who applauded her and wished her the best going forward.