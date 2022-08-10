Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Hackers are still using these old security flaws in Microsoft Office. Make sure you've patched them
Cyber criminals are exploiting security vulnerabilities in Microsoft Office which have been known about for years to infect PCs with malware in attacks which demonstrate the importance of applying cybersecurity updates. As detailed by cybersecurity researchers at Fortinet, cyber criminals are taking advantage of the unpatched security flaws to deliver...
ZDNet
Adventures in laser cutting: Solving a Glowforge sizing conundrum
It's interesting how people perceive you when all they know is what they read on ZDNet or see on YouTube. Somehow, I apparently give off the impression that I know what I'm doing when it comes to some of my build projects. And, yes, sometimes I do. But more often than not, I get just as stuck and flummoxed as anyone.
ZDNet
Donate to charity by purchasing the App Store's top scanning app
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Modern smartphones can be a blessing or a curse depending on how you use them. On one hand, social media and games can kill your productivity. But if you use your phone wisely, it could actually turn into a valuable learning tool, especially if you use it to learn new skills or streamline everyday tasks.
ZDNet
How to integrate Google Drive into Slack
Slack is my go-to collaboration platform. I use Slack daily to stay on top of various assignments and communicate with editors and others who require my content for their publications. Google Drive integration is one addition I've had to make for some workspaces. Because I depend on Google Drive daily...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZDNet
How to set a reminder in Slack with the help of Slackbot
Slack is the go-to collaboration tool for the majority of teams across the globe. One reason for that is the sheer number of features the platform has to offer. Included with every Slack account is a handy tool called Slackbot, which is a built-in digital assistant that hangs out in Slack, waiting for commands to help you find or create something you need.
ZDNet
Best Buy's anniversary sale is here, and these are our top deal picks
Best Buy has been around for a really long time (since it was called Sound of Music in 1966), so it comes as no surprise that they want to celebrate their success by helping customers find products they love. So, they're hosting an Anniversary Sale! The catch is that you have until August 14 to pick up these fan-favorite items.
ZDNet
How the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 may help those trying to conceive
Samsung Unpacked just wrapped up, touting innovation without compromise as one of its main drivers. With feature announcements of the Flip 4 and Fold4 phones, Galaxy Buds2 Pro, and Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro, Samsung laid out the most attractive features of each devise. The temperature sensor is one of the standouts for the Galaxy Watch 5.
ZDNet
Samsung's folding phones have an unexpected benefit that might just win you over
Smartphones are great for many things, and one thing they are especially excellent at is ruining what's meant to be quality time with your friends and family. We probably all have a friend like this: the one who sits down and places their phone, face up, on the table when you meet them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ZDNet
Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro brings tweaked shape, lighter weight to iconic gaming mouse line
If any single product has defined Razer as a gaming peripheral company over the years, it's likely the DeathAdder gaming mouse line. This ergonomic mouse family has been around since all the way back in 2006, and remains "the world's best-selling gaming mouse," according to a Razer support post from earlier this year.
ZDNet
How to get Photoshop for free
There's a reason why most photography buffs and 90% of professional creatives gravitate to Adobe Photoshop. The application allows users to make flexible changes to their imagery, from cropping or rotating a photo to touching up blemishes and imperfections. You can also correct lighting, make the red of an apple pop even more, and see what you would look like with blonde hair before you make the mistake of dying it.
ZDNet
After Samsung Unpacked: What does the foldable phone market look like now?
Samsung's Dr Tim Roh, president & head of MX business, recently claimed that 'the mainstream moment for foldable smartphones is here' (MX, by the way, stands for 'Mobile eXperience'), citing sales in 2021 of "almost 10 million foldable smartphones shipped worldwide". Analyst firm IDC puts the 2021 figure at 7.1 million and forecasts that 2025 will see 27.6 million foldables sold – a near-fourfold increase.
ZDNet
Move fast if you want this Google Pixel 4 for only $279
The Google Pixel 4 is on sale for $278 on Amazon. Google's Pixel smartphone range is akin to Apple's iPhone line or Samsung's Galaxy or S handsets. The Pixel line is now up to the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 -- although we are still waiting for an official launch date for these latest flagship devices -- but this doesn't mean that legacy devices, including the Pixel 4, are too outdated for the modern user.
ZDNet
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Motorola Razr 2022: Preorder the Flip or wait for the Razr?
The foldable smartphone market is still a relative infant compared with the more mundane, glass-rectangle smartphone market. In that relatively short lifetime, Samsung has dominated the foldables space, particularly in the US, where Chinese smartphone makers like Huawei and Honor are banned. However, there's been one standout competitor across these first few generations, and it bears a familiar name for those of us who remember when flip phones were a thing the first time around. The company is Motorola, and the phone is its revived Razr foldable smartphone.
ZDNet
Agile alertness: 6 principles to help your software design process succeed
Lately, the term "continuous" has popped to the top of vendors' and pundits' lists as the software architecture we all should and want to have. The problem is that many assume "continuous" means rapid delivery of software. Instead, designing a continuous software architecture calls for constant feedback from all involved in the process -- architects, designers, developers, operations -- and constant improvement. Software architecture can no longer be a once-and-done process.
ZDNet
Back to Education: Get 1TB of lifetime cloud storage for only $140
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Capturing high-definition images and videos with the latest smartphones and drones is a double-edged sword. The content is sharp, but it takes much more storage space than your laptops and mobile devices can handle. And no one wants to constantly decide which files to delete.
ZDNet
Facebook is testing end-to-end encryption for all Messenger chats
Meta's Facebook is trialling new security and privacy features for Messenger. Meta has started to test end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) chat as a default for Messenger chats and, as a companion to it, launched a new online E2EE storage service dubbed Secure Storage for backing up chat histories. It's also going...
ZDNet
The 5 best drawing tablets: Top picks for artists and designers
Goodbye, pen and paper; there's a new way to let your creativity show. The evolution of technology in our lives is incredibly fascinating and the ability to draw on a tablet is something many thought we'd never see. Contrary to typical tablets, some drawing tablets don't have screens. Rather, they...
ZDNet
The 5 best smart notebooks: Digitize your school notes
A notebook is an essential item for any student. It contains your to-do lists, class notes, calendar, and random reminders. If you're still old-school and like the feeling of putting pen to paper but still appreciate technology, a smart notebook is the perfect hybrid option. We've rounded up the best...
ZDNet
Apple looks to make money from the switch to USB-C
The European Union has legislated that devices are going to have to standardize on USB-C as the charging mechanism in order to reduce e-waste. This common charger legislation requiring all smartphones and accessories to use USB-C will come into force in 2024. While most Android devices have already standardized on...
ZDNet
Yes, robots have taken over (So why don't we care?)
The past couple of years has seen an unprecedented surge in the adoption of robots by a variety of sectors, including major employers like manufacturers and warehouse operators such as Amazon. The trend was already ramping up when the pandemic hit, but labor shortfalls and supply chain pressures sent it into overdrive, and there's no going back.
Comments / 0