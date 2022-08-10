ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ZDNet

Adventures in laser cutting: Solving a Glowforge sizing conundrum

It's interesting how people perceive you when all they know is what they read on ZDNet or see on YouTube. Somehow, I apparently give off the impression that I know what I'm doing when it comes to some of my build projects. And, yes, sometimes I do. But more often than not, I get just as stuck and flummoxed as anyone.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Donate to charity by purchasing the App Store's top scanning app

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Modern smartphones can be a blessing or a curse depending on how you use them. On one hand, social media and games can kill your productivity. But if you use your phone wisely, it could actually turn into a valuable learning tool, especially if you use it to learn new skills or streamline everyday tasks.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

How to integrate Google Drive into Slack

Slack is my go-to collaboration platform. I use Slack daily to stay on top of various assignments and communicate with editors and others who require my content for their publications. Google Drive integration is one addition I've had to make for some workspaces. Because I depend on Google Drive daily...
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

How to set a reminder in Slack with the help of Slackbot

Slack is the go-to collaboration tool for the majority of teams across the globe. One reason for that is the sheer number of features the platform has to offer. Included with every Slack account is a handy tool called Slackbot, which is a built-in digital assistant that hangs out in Slack, waiting for commands to help you find or create something you need.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Best Buy's anniversary sale is here, and these are our top deal picks

Best Buy has been around for a really long time (since it was called Sound of Music in 1966), so it comes as no surprise that they want to celebrate their success by helping customers find products they love. So, they're hosting an Anniversary Sale! The catch is that you have until August 14 to pick up these fan-favorite items.
SHOPPING
ZDNet

How the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 may help those trying to conceive

Samsung Unpacked just wrapped up, touting innovation without compromise as one of its main drivers. With feature announcements of the Flip 4 and Fold4 phones, Galaxy Buds2 Pro, and Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro, Samsung laid out the most attractive features of each devise. The temperature sensor is one of the standouts for the Galaxy Watch 5.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

How to get Photoshop for free

There's a reason why most photography buffs and 90% of professional creatives gravitate to Adobe Photoshop. The application allows users to make flexible changes to their imagery, from cropping or rotating a photo to touching up blemishes and imperfections. You can also correct lighting, make the red of an apple pop even more, and see what you would look like with blonde hair before you make the mistake of dying it.
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

After Samsung Unpacked: What does the foldable phone market look like now?

Samsung's Dr Tim Roh, president & head of MX business, recently claimed that 'the mainstream moment for foldable smartphones is here' (MX, by the way, stands for 'Mobile eXperience'), citing sales in 2021 of "almost 10 million foldable smartphones shipped worldwide". Analyst firm IDC puts the 2021 figure at 7.1 million and forecasts that 2025 will see 27.6 million foldables sold – a near-fourfold increase.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Move fast if you want this Google Pixel 4 for only $279

The Google Pixel 4 is on sale for $278 on Amazon. Google's Pixel smartphone range is akin to Apple's iPhone line or Samsung's Galaxy or S handsets. The Pixel line is now up to the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 -- although we are still waiting for an official launch date for these latest flagship devices -- but this doesn't mean that legacy devices, including the Pixel 4, are too outdated for the modern user.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Motorola Razr 2022: Preorder the Flip or wait for the Razr?

The foldable smartphone market is still a relative infant compared with the more mundane, glass-rectangle smartphone market. In that relatively short lifetime, Samsung has dominated the foldables space, particularly in the US, where Chinese smartphone makers like Huawei and Honor are banned. However, there's been one standout competitor across these first few generations, and it bears a familiar name for those of us who remember when flip phones were a thing the first time around. The company is Motorola, and the phone is its revived Razr foldable smartphone.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Agile alertness: 6 principles to help your software design process succeed

Lately, the term "continuous" has popped to the top of vendors' and pundits' lists as the software architecture we all should and want to have. The problem is that many assume "continuous" means rapid delivery of software. Instead, designing a continuous software architecture calls for constant feedback from all involved in the process -- architects, designers, developers, operations -- and constant improvement. Software architecture can no longer be a once-and-done process.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Back to Education: Get 1TB of lifetime cloud storage for only $140

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Capturing high-definition images and videos with the latest smartphones and drones is a double-edged sword. The content is sharp, but it takes much more storage space than your laptops and mobile devices can handle. And no one wants to constantly decide which files to delete.
EDUCATION
ZDNet

Facebook is testing end-to-end encryption for all Messenger chats

Meta's Facebook is trialling new security and privacy features for Messenger. Meta has started to test end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) chat as a default for Messenger chats and, as a companion to it, launched a new online E2EE storage service dubbed Secure Storage for backing up chat histories. It's also going...
INTERNET
ZDNet

The 5 best drawing tablets: Top picks for artists and designers

Goodbye, pen and paper; there's a new way to let your creativity show. The evolution of technology in our lives is incredibly fascinating and the ability to draw on a tablet is something many thought we'd never see. Contrary to typical tablets, some drawing tablets don't have screens. Rather, they...
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

The 5 best smart notebooks: Digitize your school notes

A notebook is an essential item for any student. It contains your to-do lists, class notes, calendar, and random reminders. If you're still old-school and like the feeling of putting pen to paper but still appreciate technology, a smart notebook is the perfect hybrid option. We've rounded up the best...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Apple looks to make money from the switch to USB-C

The European Union has legislated that devices are going to have to standardize on USB-C as the charging mechanism in order to reduce e-waste. This common charger legislation requiring all smartphones and accessories to use USB-C will come into force in 2024. While most Android devices have already standardized on...
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Yes, robots have taken over (So why don't we care?)

The past couple of years has seen an unprecedented surge in the adoption of robots by a variety of sectors, including major employers like manufacturers and warehouse operators such as Amazon. The trend was already ramping up when the pandemic hit, but labor shortfalls and supply chain pressures sent it into overdrive, and there's no going back.
TECHNOLOGY

