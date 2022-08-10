Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Avian flu detected in one bird in Plumas County; risk to public explained
One positive case of avian influenza was reported this week in the Lake Davis Area in an American White Pelican. A small number of individuals were in contact with bird prior to its death, trying to save the diseased bird. While this particular strain of the virus poses minimal risk to humans, out of an abundance of caution, the Plumas County Public Health Agency is warning residents of the potential risk of handling or coming into close contact with a diseased or dead bird.
Plumas County News
Good turnout for annual Grebe Festival at Almanor
After a two-year interruption due to Covid and fires, Plumas Audubon Society offered Plumas County residents and visitors an abbreviated version of its annual Grebe Festival at Lake Almanor on Aug. 6. At least 80 people visited Feather River Land Trust’s Olsen barn, where information booths and displays about conservation...
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - August 12, 2022
Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday California’s latest actions to increase water supply and adapt to more extreme weather patterns caused by climate change. The actions, outlined in a strategy document called “California’s Water Supply Strategy, Adapting to a Hotter, Drier Future” (Strategy), follows $8 billion in state investments over the last two years to help store, recycle, de-salt, and conserve the water needed to keep up with the increasing pace of climate change.
Plum Fire burns in Tahoe National Forest
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — At around 4 p.m. on Thursday reports began coming in of a three to five-acre fire, known as the Plum Fire, in the Tahoe National Forest along the Nevada County and Sierra County line, according to the Tahoe National Forest division of U.S. Forest Service (USFS). The fire is located […]
Plumas County News
Greenville Rising Aug. 10: Some thoughts on crime, trash and redemption
This morning’s cool weather was a welcomed surprise. Hopeful that there will be fall weather soon to balance out the heat of the summer. I’m praying that we have an actual fall and not just a week before we freeze for six months. It was an interesting week...
Plumas County News
Plumas County Fire Safe Council awards certificates of recognition
The Plumas County Fire Safe Council (PCFSC) announced the newest recipient in the Fire Safe Recognition Program. This award identifies, and publicly acknowledges, outstanding fire safety accomplishments in Plumas County. A personalized certificate was presented at the Aug. 11 meeting to the following community member who has demonstrated initiative and...
actionnewsnow.com
Tree falls on lumber worker in Feather Falls area
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A tree fell on a man who is a lumber worker in the Feather Falls area on Thursday morning, CAL FIRE Butte County said. Crews said flight care is en route to take the man to the hospital. The tree fell on the man about one...
krcrtv.com
Butte County's now-largest mural ventures to keep Oroville's locomotive history on track
OROVILLE, Calif. — The City of Oroville invested thousands of dollars into new public artwork in 2021 in an effort to bring new patrons to its historic downtown. It’s yielded the county’s now-largest mural that ventures to keep the city’s rich locomotive past alive. Saturday, the...
Plumas County News
Sierra Nevada ‘journeys’ for underserved youth continue with ranch acquisition
Since 2010, kids from California and northern Nevada, including youth from low-income families, have been enjoying the outdoor programs provided by Sierra Nevada Journeys at Grizzly Creek Ranch. Thanks to a $1 million grant from the Sierra Nevada Conservancy, the nonprofit was able to purchase the 462‑acre property, meaning the fun, educational journeys into nature will continue well into the future.
Plumas County News
Quincy Weather Summary August 12, 2022
Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches) August 5……….. 85……….. 62……….. 0.0. August 6……….. 88……….. 57……….. 0.0. August 7……….. 95……….. 53……….. 0.0.
actionnewsnow.com
Problem at the post office: People sleeping in Chico post office lobby
CHICO, Calif. - Some people say when they come to a post office in Chico, they expect to just pick up their mail from their PO box. Instead, they're sometimes met with something else, people sleeping in the lobby. "It's pretty sad they have to resort to this to have...
This Was The Deadliest Fire In California History
An entire town was 'burned off the map' and over 18,000 buildings were destroyed.
Plumas County News
CHP Quincy Office is seeking senior volunteers
The California Highway Patrol’s Quincy Office is looking for motivated citizens who want to give something back to their community as Senior Volunteers. Senior Volunteers are CHP employees who assist in both administrative and field capacities. The objectives of the CHP Senior Volunteer Program are: To assist the CHP in providing enhanced public service to the community, to provide an opportunity for senior citizens to make a definitive contribution toward improving public safety and service, and to instill among participating volunteers an understanding and appreciation of the justice system, human relations, and ethics in the field of law enforcement.
mynspr.org
Oroville bus shooting case update | New home for homeless youth | Drought relief on the horizon
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Aug. 11. Criminal proceedings resume in deadly Oroville bus shooting case. Court records show a Butte County judge found shooting suspect Asaahdi Coleman, 22, is competent to stand trial. Coleman is accused of shooting five people on a Greyhound bus that stopped in Oroville Feb. 2. A Seattle woman, Karin Dalton, 43, was killed, and four other people were wounded. Coleman is facing murder, attempted murder and weapons charges.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Aug. 1-4: Wildlife and wild people
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Aug 1-4, 2022. August 1. Fishing...
Sierra Sun
Obituary: Kimberlee (Kim) Mongillo
Kimberlee (Kim) Mongillo passed away unexpectedly at Renown Hospital in Reno on June 18, 2022. Kim is survived by her son, Dominick (Nick) of Nevada and her mother, Betty Westerhaus of Arizona. Kim grew up in the Midwest and attended Wichita State University. She loved nature and the mountains and later moved to the Tahoe/Truckee area. Kim discovered her passion was hair and she worked many years as a hair designer and stylist in Incline Village.
actionnewsnow.com
2 firefighters for CAL FIRE Butte Unit receive Medal of Valor award
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two firefighters with the CAL FIRE Butte Unit were awarded the State of California’s Gold Medal of Valor on Wednesday. CAL FIRE Butte Unit Chief Garret Sjolund awarded Battalion Chief Jason Dyer and Division Chief Byron Vance on Wednesday. Dyer received the award for his...
actionnewsnow.com
Authorities searching for man in Upper Bidwell Park
CHICO, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a man who was reported missing in Tehama County on Tuesday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said a suspicious vehicle was reported on Wednesday in Chico’s Upper Bidwell Park. Authorities said the 2003 Jeep was found to be registered to Bruce Bohneman, 63.
Sheriff on search for Truckee teen: ‘I don’t know how to move forward without new information’
The lack of useful new information on missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni is hurting the investigation, according to law enforcement. Kiely, 16, has been missing since the early morning of Aug. 6 when she was last seen, and her phone was still on at a party at Prosser Campground about 10 minutes from Truckee...
Authorities release surveillance image of missing California teen Kiely Rodni
Authorities in Northern California released a frame from surveillance video showing a missing 16-year-old at a store before she disappeared over the weekend and asked Wednesday for anyone with information to contact officials, saying they are not getting new leads. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee […]
