Santa Cruz County homeless count reveals sharp rise in vets, seniors living on the street

AG Bonta puts his weight behind Livermore’s effort to toss lawsuit over downtown housing
California Attorney General Rob Bonta has submitted an amicus brief in a lawsuit filed by the group Save Livermore Downtown against the city of Livermore, supporting the city’s request for dismissal, or expedited review, of an appeal challenging the city’s approval of Eden Housing’s 130-unit, downtown affordable housing project.
1.3M women of color in Bay Area could benefit if Assembly Bill 2419 passes
A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
Berkeley Fire Department advising residents to be ready in case of ‘extreme fire weather’
The Berkeley Fire Department is advising residents in the Berkeley Hills neighborhood to have a plan ready to evacuate and stay elsewhere in the event the department designates “extreme fire weather,” which is more severe than a red flag warning. The guidance from the fire department was issued...
Santa Clara County reopens applications for microbusiness grant program
Small businesses in Santa Clara County can apply for grants of up to $2,500 if they have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic after the county reopened its microbusiness grant program. While the county has awarded more than 500 grants through the program’s first two phases, roughly 300 grants...
Contra Costa supervisors vow to correct Head Start deficiencies after federal audit
The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors acknowledged a federal report saying the county’s Head Start programs have deficiencies and non-compliance issues, saying the county would fix them within the recommended timeframes to avoid losing federal funding. “Having been to many of these sites in West County, my district,...
San Jose council may rethink tiny house site over concerns it would affect public park
Plans to build a tiny home village on Noble Avenue in San Jose for unhoused residents may be reconsidered after a city councilmember voiced his opposition to fellow policymakers. District 4 Councilmember David Cohen submitted a memo to the city’s Rules and Open Government committee, asking staff members to immediately...
Cruise line begins offering luxurious tours of the Bay-Delta region — with a price to match
Starting early next year, tourists can take an 8-day cruise valued at more than $6,000 through San Francisco, Stockton, Sacramento, Vallejo and Napa. American Cruise Lines, a small-ship cruise line with headquarters in Connecticut, will offer their first roundtrip tour beginning Feb. 17, 2023, with prices starting at $6,095. The...
Backpacks to the future: Volunteers hand out school supplies to nearly 3,500 in San Mateo
Nearly 3,500 backpacks were distributed in San Mateo over the weekend to local students from preschool to college. The backpack distribution, held Saturday at the San Mateo County Event Center, was presented by Samaritan House, an organization dedicated to fighting poverty in San Mateo County. Area residents have been reaching...
Contra Costa receives state grant funding to extend its holistic intervention partnership
Contra Costa County has secured a $6 million grant to expand its holistic intervention partnership (HIP) over the next three years. The program, administered by the public defender’s office and the Health, Housing and Homeless Service department, received the grant from the California Board of State and Community Corrections.
Oversight committee for CoCo Sheriff’s Office rejected, will submit quarterly report instead
The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors has decided against creating an independent board to oversee the county Sheriff’s Office, opting instead to approve a recommendation by its public protection committee to receive quarterly reports from the Sheriff’s Office concerning its activities. Assembly Bill 1185, which became law...
Women’s reproductive health professionals fight for more abortion training in California
ZOE CARRASCO “FELL in love” with reproductive health care while working at a community clinic in East Oakland. She was in her late 20s at the time. Today at 36 years old, Carrasco is a graduate of the University of California, San Francisco School of Nursing. As a self-described Latina, Carrasco wants to provide comprehensive reproductive care to her Spanish-speaking community, including abortions.
You’re thinking about renting an apartment in Silicon Valley? Well, everyone else is too
SILICON VALLEY REMAINS one of the most sought after rental markets in California, despite being one of the most costly. In a new study by apartment search site RentCafe, Silicon Valley ranked 8 out of 11 top rental markets in the state. The study looked at the number of renters competing for an apartment, occupancy and vacancy rates, the percentage of new apartments built and lease renewal rates.
Annual Filipino cultural festival arrives at SF’s Yerba Buena Gardens this weekend
The Filipino American Arts Exposition will host the 29th Annual Pistahan Parade and Festival at Yerba Buena Gardens in San Francisco Saturday and Sunday. Founded in 1994, the Filipino American Arts Exposition is a nonprofit organization that celebrates Filipino history and heritage. The Pistahan weekend honors Filipino culture and marks the largest Filipino cultural festival on the West Coast. Here’s a preview of some of the family-friendly events coming up this weekend.
Berkeley’s Heyday Books is thriving in the wake of COVID as it approaches 50th anniversary
Nestled on Berkeley’s San Pablo Avenue is an iconic fixture in its own right — an independent, nonprofit publisher that has withstood the general test of time and the specific circumstances of publishing industry challenges and COVID-19. That fixture is Heyday Books, founded in 1974 and still going strong in 2022.
Hicklebee’s bookstore in San Jose up for sale
After 40 years, a beloved bookstore that many view as San Jose’s heartbeat of children’s literature is being sold. Hicklebee’s, located on Lincoln Avenue in Willow Glen, is a family-owned business run by two sisters, Valerie Lewis and Monica Holmes. The pair are ready to retire and spend time traveling and being with friends and family. Lewis said they’re looking for a buyer who finds the bookstore as special as they do. They don’t want the store to close. They want Hicklebee’s to transition smoothly to another owner who understands what makes the bookstore special.
Combating veteran suicides with peers, therapy, housing — and a little horse sense
IN JUNE 2021, a veteran named Chuck finally emerged from a five-and-a-half-month hospitalization for a work injury and subsequent infection that almost cost him his life. He could have ended up back on the streets, but instead he sought temporary housing from Swords to Plowshares, a San Francisco nonprofit for homeless veterans. While hospitalized, Chuck had lost 50 pounds and had to relearn how to walk, but his battle to stay alive gave him a fresh perspective. “I didn’t want to die anymore,” he said simply.
Brownish red water in Lake Merritt could be harmful algal bloom
Oakland Public Works received a complaint of brownish red water in Lake Merritt last week and are inspecting the water for a potential harmful algal bloom. The complaint came from a resident near the 1200 to 1400 blocks of Lakeshore Avenue, the same area where testing found low levels of contaminants associated with harmful algal bloom earlier this year.
Report on Bay Area’s racial-economic divide finds some Black residents living in persistent poverty
A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods remain highly segregated by race and wealth. The report is based on an analysis of U.S. Census data down to the census track level that compares population numbers by race and income. Eleven of the...
Partnership working to preserve estuaries in the Bay Area to receive $4.5M federal grant
A program working to protect water quality in the San Francisco Bay will receive up to $4.5 million over five years to fund a variety of local water projects, federal officials announced this week. The funds will come from a total of $132 million targeted to water projects nationwide from...
Former Amy’s Kitchen employees protest mistreatment at San Jose plant
Former employees of Amy’s Kitchen, a national frozen food brand, came out to protest the abrupt closure of its San Jose factory — calling it union busting. Nearly 30 workers on Tuesday gathered in front of the shuttered factory on 1885 Las Plumas Ave., to highlight alleged mistreatment they endured. They said they have been subject to dangerous working conditions, intimidation and mistreatment by superiors. The employees tried to unionize a month before they were told the factory was abruptly closing on July 18, citing inflation and supply chain problems. Three hundred employees lost their jobs.
