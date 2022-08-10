ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

Santa Cruz County homeless count reveals sharp rise in vets, seniors living on the street

By Thomas Hughes, Bay City News Foundation
LocalNewsMatters.org
LocalNewsMatters.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
LocalNewsMatters.org

1.3M women of color in Bay Area could benefit if Assembly Bill 2419 passes

A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Cruz County, CA
Government
Local
California Society
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Government
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
Santa Cruz County, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Homelessness#Affordable Housing#Vets#Point
LocalNewsMatters.org

Women’s reproductive health professionals fight for more abortion training in California

ZOE CARRASCO “FELL in love” with reproductive health care while working at a community clinic in East Oakland. She was in her late 20s at the time. Today at 36 years old, Carrasco is a graduate of the University of California, San Francisco School of Nursing. As a self-described Latina, Carrasco wants to provide comprehensive reproductive care to her Spanish-speaking community, including abortions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

You’re thinking about renting an apartment in Silicon Valley? Well, everyone else is too

SILICON VALLEY REMAINS one of the most sought after rental markets in California, despite being one of the most costly. In a new study by apartment search site RentCafe, Silicon Valley ranked 8 out of 11 top rental markets in the state. The study looked at the number of renters competing for an apartment, occupancy and vacancy rates, the percentage of new apartments built and lease renewal rates.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
LocalNewsMatters.org

Annual Filipino cultural festival arrives at SF’s Yerba Buena Gardens this weekend

The Filipino American Arts Exposition will host the 29th Annual Pistahan Parade and Festival at Yerba Buena Gardens in San Francisco Saturday and Sunday. Founded in 1994, the Filipino American Arts Exposition is a nonprofit organization that celebrates Filipino history and heritage. The Pistahan weekend honors Filipino culture and marks the largest Filipino cultural festival on the West Coast. Here’s a preview of some of the family-friendly events coming up this weekend.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Hicklebee’s bookstore in San Jose up for sale

After 40 years, a beloved bookstore that many view as San Jose’s heartbeat of children’s literature is being sold. Hicklebee’s, located on Lincoln Avenue in Willow Glen, is a family-owned business run by two sisters, Valerie Lewis and Monica Holmes. The pair are ready to retire and spend time traveling and being with friends and family. Lewis said they’re looking for a buyer who finds the bookstore as special as they do. They don’t want the store to close. They want Hicklebee’s to transition smoothly to another owner who understands what makes the bookstore special.
SAN JOSE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Combating veteran suicides with peers, therapy, housing — and a little horse sense

IN JUNE 2021, a veteran named Chuck finally emerged from a five-and-a-half-month hospitalization for a work injury and subsequent infection that almost cost him his life. He could have ended up back on the streets, but instead he sought temporary housing from Swords to Plowshares, a San Francisco nonprofit for homeless veterans. While hospitalized, Chuck had lost 50 pounds and had to relearn how to walk, but his battle to stay alive gave him a fresh perspective. “I didn’t want to die anymore,” he said simply.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Brownish red water in Lake Merritt could be harmful algal bloom

Oakland Public Works received a complaint of brownish red water in Lake Merritt last week and are inspecting the water for a potential harmful algal bloom. The complaint came from a resident near the 1200 to 1400 blocks of Lakeshore Avenue, the same area where testing found low levels of contaminants associated with harmful algal bloom earlier this year.
OAKLAND, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Former Amy’s Kitchen employees protest mistreatment at San Jose plant

Former employees of Amy’s Kitchen, a national frozen food brand, came out to protest the abrupt closure of its San Jose factory — calling it union busting. Nearly 30 workers on Tuesday gathered in front of the shuttered factory on 1885 Las Plumas Ave., to highlight alleged mistreatment they endured. They said they have been subject to dangerous working conditions, intimidation and mistreatment by superiors. The employees tried to unionize a month before they were told the factory was abruptly closing on July 18, citing inflation and supply chain problems. Three hundred employees lost their jobs.
SAN JOSE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland, CA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy