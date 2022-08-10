Read full article on original website
MotorTrend Magazine
Elon Musk Hints the $40,000 Tesla Cybertruck Isn't Happening
The Tesla Cybertruck definitely made waves when it was first announced due to its polarizing design and the big performance claims made by Elon Musk. Tesla even went as so far as to release a video of a Cybertruck handedly beating a Ford F-150 in a bout of tug-0-war. Performance antics aside, the Cybertruck's most impressive number was its MSRP. When Tesla first launched the pre-order site for the truck, the starting price was listed at $39,900 for the single-motor model.
Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle
Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
torquenews.com
Watch Tesla Energy Branded Model Y as Tesla Converts Its Fleet
Tesla starts converting its energy fleet to Model Y electric SUVs. Reddit user u/demuhnator saw this new Tesla Energy Model Y charging. He saw others taking pictures, so he figured out he should do and share with the Tesla community. In a Tesla Energy-wide company meeting obtained by Electrek yesterday,...
yankodesign.com
Volkswagen just announced that they’ve been working on their first eVTOL ‘flying car’
Volkswagen has thrown its cap in the eVTOL game, announcing their first ever ‘air taxi’ named the V.MO (short for Vertical Mobility). Coming from the VW China team, V.MO was created in partnership with London-based studio Tangerine and Sunward, a China-based aviation manufacturer, helped build the first-ever prototype. “In 2020, Volkswagen Group China launched a Vertical Mobility project to explore the next generation of mobility solutions, including the urban air mobility market and the extension of urban traffic into airspace”, said Volkswagen in a press release. “After intensive research, conceptual work, and development, the project team has now developed its first validation model – the V.MO.”
electrek.co
Tesla Semi electric truck with 500 miles of range starts shipping this year, says Musk
Elon Musk announced that the Tesla Semi electric truck with 500 miles of range is going to start shipping this year. After unveiling the Tesla Semi in 2017, the company first guided a start of production in 2019. This was delayed many times, but in the summer of 2020, CEO...
Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake.
A study says that as the Earth warms, a California flood that would swamp Los Angeles, displace millions and cause historic damage gets more likely.
americanmilitarynews.com
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California
It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
Risk of leaving electric fan on overnight revealed – it’s potentially fatal
LEAVING your fan on overnight may not be the wisest idea according to safety experts. While it's a good last resort instead of suffering through the heat, leaving it going for hours on end as you sleep carries its own risks. There's no hard data for fires linked to fans...
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
electrek.co
NIU issues US recall of 2022 MQiGT EVO electric scooter, but fix is a software update
NIU’s latest flagship electric scooter, the MQiGT EVO, is now the subject of a recall in the United States. In a very Tesla-like move though, the fix isn’t actually a hardware issue, but rather just a software update. The affected vehicles are 2022 MQiGT EVO electric scooters, which...
The Deer With Fangs That Bites and Barks Like a Wolf
Our world inhabits some very interesting animals, one of which is the Hydropotes Inermis or more commonly known as the Chinese Water deer. Deers have been known to be the perfect prey for most predatory animals around the world.
Meet a nurse who quit 2 jobs and has given up on the promises of the Great Resignation offering workers more power: 'That is absolutely not true'
Jade worked in an ER during the pandemic. She quit for a better deal but still thinks nurses have no power.
electrek.co
Electrify America will install ultrafast EV chargers at over 25 IKEA US locations
IKEA announced it’s collaborating with Electrify America to bring ultrafast public charging stations to over 25 US IKEA retail locations. IKEA currently has a total of 141 Level 2 chargers across its stores in the US. It will be adding 200 individual ultrafast chargers that offer charging speeds of 150kW to 350kW for customers at IKEA stores in 18 states. Those states are Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.
electrek.co
Podcast: Tesla Semi, FSD smear campaign, EV tax credit, EQS review and more
This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discussed Tesla Semi finally coming, a FSD Beta smear campaign, the EV tax credit reform passing the Senate, and more. The show is live every Friday at...
electrek.co
EVgo signs supply deal with Delta Electronics for 1,000 fast chargers coming to the new GM network
US public charging network EVgo has announced a new supply agreement with global energy solutions provider Delta Solutions for 1,000 fast charger piles capable of charge outputs up to 350 kW. This news is particularly relevant because some of those 1,000 piles will be deployed by EVgo on the nationwide network recently announced by GM and Pilot Company / Flying J.
electrek.co
REE Automotive unveils Class 3 box truck powered by its P7 electric chassis and REEcorners
REE Automotive ($REE) is an e-mobility solutions company headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, with additional offices in the UK and Germany. Last summer, REE announced a new US headquarters planned for Austin, which remains on track to open later this year. The company specializes in developing and manufacturing modular EV platforms...
Tesla’s self-driving technology fails to detect children in the road, group claims
Safe technology campaigners release ‘disturbing’ video advert showing car in Full Self-Driving mode hitting child-sized mannequin
electrek.co
If you want an EV, buy now – Rivian, Fisker and others rush to lock in EV tax credits before changes
Rivian, Fisker, and other EV makers are offering binding purchase agreements to reservation holders after the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act with big EV tax credit changes. The availability of tax credits could change within the span of the next few days now that the House has passed the bill, if President Biden signs it quickly.
electrek.co
Gogoro (GGR) releases Q2 earnings, signals cautious outlook for the second half
Since launching in 2011, Gogoro (GGR) has grown into an EV battery swap leader. Gogoro released its Q2 earnings results yesterday, signaling a cautious but optimistic road ahead in the second half of 2022. Gogoro’s previous growth continued in Q2, according to its earnings report, yet the second half of...
electrek.co
Mercedes EQS review: You can no longer call internal combustion vehicles ‘luxury’
I got to spend almost a week with the Mercedes EQS as my daily driver and it sure was interesting to see what it was like owning a $130,000 car. One thing’s for certain and stood out however, electric propulsion takes luxury to a new level. In fact, at this point, I’d be reluctant to call anything with an internal combustion engine a luxury vehicle. Here’s why:
