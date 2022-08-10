ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

MotorTrend Magazine

Elon Musk Hints the $40,000 Tesla Cybertruck Isn't Happening

The Tesla Cybertruck definitely made waves when it was first announced due to its polarizing design and the big performance claims made by Elon Musk. Tesla even went as so far as to release a video of a Cybertruck handedly beating a Ford F-150 in a bout of tug-0-war. Performance antics aside, the Cybertruck's most impressive number was its MSRP. When Tesla first launched the pre-order site for the truck, the starting price was listed at $39,900 for the single-motor model.
TheStreet

Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle

Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
torquenews.com

Watch Tesla Energy Branded Model Y as Tesla Converts Its Fleet

Tesla starts converting its energy fleet to Model Y electric SUVs. Reddit user u/demuhnator saw this new Tesla Energy Model Y charging. He saw others taking pictures, so he figured out he should do and share with the Tesla community. In a Tesla Energy-wide company meeting obtained by Electrek yesterday,...
yankodesign.com

Volkswagen just announced that they’ve been working on their first eVTOL ‘flying car’

Volkswagen has thrown its cap in the eVTOL game, announcing their first ever ‘air taxi’ named the V.MO (short for Vertical Mobility). Coming from the VW China team, V.MO was created in partnership with London-based studio Tangerine and Sunward, a China-based aviation manufacturer, helped build the first-ever prototype. “In 2020, Volkswagen Group China launched a Vertical Mobility project to explore the next generation of mobility solutions, including the urban air mobility market and the extension of urban traffic into airspace”, said Volkswagen in a press release. “After intensive research, conceptual work, and development, the project team has now developed its first validation model – the V.MO.”
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
electrek.co

Electrify America will install ultrafast EV chargers at over 25 IKEA US locations

IKEA announced it’s collaborating with Electrify America to bring ultrafast public charging stations to over 25 US IKEA retail locations. IKEA currently has a total of 141 Level 2 chargers across its stores in the US. It will be adding 200 individual ultrafast chargers that offer charging speeds of 150kW to 350kW for customers at IKEA stores in 18 states. Those states are Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.
electrek.co

EVgo signs supply deal with Delta Electronics for 1,000 fast chargers coming to the new GM network

US public charging network EVgo has announced a new supply agreement with global energy solutions provider Delta Solutions for 1,000 fast charger piles capable of charge outputs up to 350 kW. This news is particularly relevant because some of those 1,000 piles will be deployed by EVgo on the nationwide network recently announced by GM and Pilot Company / Flying J.
electrek.co

Gogoro (GGR) releases Q2 earnings, signals cautious outlook for the second half

Since launching in 2011, Gogoro (GGR) has grown into an EV battery swap leader. Gogoro released its Q2 earnings results yesterday, signaling a cautious but optimistic road ahead in the second half of 2022. Gogoro’s previous growth continued in Q2, according to its earnings report, yet the second half of...
electrek.co

Mercedes EQS review: You can no longer call internal combustion vehicles ‘luxury’

I got to spend almost a week with the Mercedes EQS as my daily driver and it sure was interesting to see what it was like owning a $130,000 car. One thing’s for certain and stood out however, electric propulsion takes luxury to a new level. In fact, at this point, I’d be reluctant to call anything with an internal combustion engine a luxury vehicle. Here’s why:
