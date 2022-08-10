ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

nypressnews.com

An Iconic ‘Romantic’ Short-Stay Hotel Is On the Market in NYC

The Liberty Inn, which advertises itself as having the “sexiest” rooms in New York City, is for sale, The New York Times reported. The unique building has been around for almost 50 years and features rooms with lip-shaped headboards, fancy sex chairs, and rates for two and six-hour stays ($95 and $155).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Penny Hoarder

Bite Into the Big Apple With 20 Free Things to Do in NYC

Start spreading the news: New York has plenty of free things to do. Or course, the city definitely lives up to its reputation of exorbitant prices and excessive wealth. Some restaurants serve $35 chocolate martinis and T-bone steaks upwards of $100. High-end boutiques hang basic black dresses made of cotton on sale racks for $820 and an Uber to the airport can be $135 when demand is high.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Supermarket nabs 20K sf at Pennrose project in Brooklyn

The real estate industry has been blamed for New York City’s food deserts — large areas without supermarkets — and in response, politicians created a zoning and tax incentive to correct that market failure. It’s not clear if it worked: A number of developers have used the...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Beast

How Dimes Square Became the New York City Neighborhood We Love to Hate

First of all, Dimes Square isn’t a square, it’s a triangle. Technically, the infamous headquarters of a hyper-specific, hyper-online scene of overeducated young tastemakers (Artists? Influencers? Rich kids? Whatever) falls at the intersection of Ludlow Street and Canal on New York’s Lower East Side, but metaphorically, Dimes Square occupies both a number of adjacent city blocks and the minds of New York City media professionals, few of whom have yet grown tired of talking about the place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
W42ST.nyc

In Month Nine of Shutdown, Chez Napoleon Launches a Go Fund Me Appeal to Keep Going

Entering the ninth month of their gas line shutdown, legendary neighborhood eatery Chez Napoleon has launched a Go Fund Me to stay afloat as they await further city inspections.  The 62-year old, family-run restaurant has been closed since the end of last year, when Con Edison shut off the building’s gas over concerns of a […] The post In Month Nine of Shutdown, Chez Napoleon Launches a Go Fund Me Appeal to Keep Going appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

NYC turns back to hotels to grow homeless shelters

New York City’s plan to use hotels for homeless shelters is surfacing, but details remain sparse. Officials from the mayor’s administration disclosed this week that 11 hotels were being leased by the city to serve the growing shelter population, City Limits reported. The announcement came months after the city phased out the use of commercial lodgings for children after the shelter population dropped.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

10 reasons New Yorkers feel lucky to live in NYC

New York City has its share of problems that New Yorkers gripe about and outsiders dramatize, but it only takes spending time here to see how great of a city it is. On Reddit, a New Yorker asked their neighbors about what makes them feel lucky to live in NYC and hundreds chimed in with answers, from its unmatched diversity to simply being able to disappear into a crowd.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Etiquette guide: The dos and don’ts in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Haven’t made up your mind on what to order before lining up? Fuhgeddaboudit!. In New York City, there is an unspoken (mostly) list of what to do and what not to do. Myka Meier, an etiquette coach, joined New York Living on Wednesday to talk about the dos and don’ts when visiting or living in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Drivers in NYC may soon have to pay up to $23 to enter Manhattan

New Yorkers have been hearing rumors about the potential implementation of congestion pricing in Manhattan and, now, the proposal is one step closer to become a reality. If the plan were to pass, drivers entering Manhattan’s “central business district” (defined as the area between 60th Street and Battery Park) would automatically be charged an electronic toll of up to $23 a day. Folks riding through the West Side Highway and FDR Drive, though, would not be tolled.
MANHATTAN, NY
Washington Examiner

New Yorkers question AOC’s calls to defund the police amid rising crime

Several New Yorkers in the district of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) are questioning calls to defund the police as they experience rising crime rates in their cities. Ocasio-Cortez’s 14th Congressional District, which represents more than 650,000 people in the boroughs of the Bronx and Queens, has experienced a steady rise in crime over the last two years. The district has experienced a 44% increase in crimes reported so far in 2022, compared to the same time frame last year, and an even larger increase of 57%, compared to 2020, according to police statistics.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gotham Gazette

New York Must Amend Carlos’ Law Before the Governor Signs It

The cost to build in New York can be 10 times more expensive than in neighboring New Jersey or Connecticut. It’s a reality that’s hurting our economy, especially Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBEs) in the construction sector, at the worst possible time. The Empire State’s unaffordability factor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Viral TikTok Shows 6-Foot-Wide NYC Studio Renting for $2,595

The expression "living in a shoebox" might not be an exaggeration in this case. A video tour that went viral on TikTok shows a NYC studio featuring what is described as a "full kitchen" and a "full mirrored bathroom." Located in Midtown's East 35th Street, it goes for $2,595 a month, which (sadly) may not be a bad deal considering the recent rent spikes in the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
holycitysinner.com

The 7 best sushi restaurants in NYC

The sushi scene in New York has gone a long way in the previous two decades, with superb sashimi and nigiri available in almost every neighborhood. If you’re visiting New York, you’re probably aware there’s a lot to see and do. In such a diverse city, you’ll immerse yourself in a melting pot of cultures and endless food possibilities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

