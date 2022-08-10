Read full article on original website
alabamawx.com
A Nice & Dry Midday Across Central Alabama
RADAR CHECK: At 12:45 pm, a rare sight is being seen on radar… no showers during a summer afternoon in Central Alabama. That’s right, we are all dry with a good bit of sunshine at this time. Temperatures were in the upper 70s to the upper 80s, with Tuscaloosa leading the way at 89º. Alexander City and Auburn were the cool spots at 77º. Birmingham was sitting at 84º.
WAAY-TV
Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday night. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7...
alabamawx.com
A Great Weekend with Lower Humidity; Rain Chances Increase Next Week
THIS WEEKEND: Today will be a less humid and more comfortable summer day across most of Central Alabama, as the front has stalled out over the extreme southern portions of the area. While a few isolated showers will be possible south of the front, the rest of the area will be dry. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s with mostly sunny skies.
alabamawx.com
Dry Air Moves Into North Alabama Today
RADAR CHECK: Showers and storms are confined to the immediate Gulf Coast early this morning; the rest of the state is dry with temperatures in the 70s. A drier airmass will drop into North Alabama today; most of the scattered showers and storms will be over the southern counties this afternoon. Otherwise, look for a partly sunny sky today with a high between 87 and 91 degrees.
2 minor earthquakes recorded in north Alabama
Two earthquakes have been confirmed in north Alabama this weekend, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). There were no reports of damage or injury. Both quakes occurred in the Southern Appalachian Seismic Zone, an active earthquake area running along the border between Tennessee and North Carolina into northwest Georgia and north and middle Alabama.
alabamawx.com
Drier Air Begins To Arrive Tomorrow
RADAR CHECK: Showers and thunderstorms continue to develop across much of Alabama this afternoon in the very humid airmass over the state. Like recent days, stronger storms are producing heavy rain, gusty winds, and lots of lightning. Away from the storms we have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 86-90 degree range. Showers and storms will fade late tonight.
radio7media.com
Homicide Investigation Underway in Colbert County
A HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN COLBERT COUNTY AFTER A WOMAN’S BODY WAS DISCOVERED THURSDAY MORNING COVERED IN BLOOD. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE NOTIFIED AROUND 11:30 TO A REPORT THAT SOMEONE HAD BEEN KILLED AT A RESIDENCE ON MONROE DRIVE. JENNIFER PARRISH, 33, OF FLORENCE, WAS FOUND STABBED MULTIPLE TIMES AT THE PROPERTY THAT WAS ALLEGEDLY HER BOYFRIEND’S RESIDENCE. THE BOYFRIEND IDENTIFIED AS MARLAN PHILLIPS, 32, WAS NOT LOCATED NOR WAS THE WEAPON. DESHLER HIGH SCHOOL AND MIDDLE SCHOOL, HELEN KELLER HOSPITAL AND THE COLBERT COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT WERE PLACED ON SOFT LOCKDOWN AND WERE TAKEN OFF AROUND 1:45 PM. A PERSON OF INTEREST WAS APPREHENDED AROUND 2:25 PM. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE TUSCUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT.
CDC: Much of North Alabama now at ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Alabama continues to see a “high” COVID-19 transmission rate, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Here’s One Thing No Alabama Resident Wants To See Coming Home
Living in Alabama can be dangerous, in more ways than one. We have killer snakes, alligators, and bears. Now this is not something we are not aware of. Yet the thought of pulling into my driveway and catching 2 bears in the act, well now that’s a story. See entire video below.
North Alabama experts react to news of migratory Monarch endangerment
The monarch butterfly is Alabama's official state insect. Its black and orange markings are unmistakable, but may not be so easy to spot forever. Scientists say the migratory Monarch is officially endangered.
Alabama brings their legendary music to Musikfest (PHOTOS)
Loyal fans of Alabama packed Musikfest to hear them perform their blend of country music and southern rock on the Wind Creek Steel Stage Saturday night. The band, formed back in 1969 by Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry, was originally called Wild Country. It wasn’t until 1977 when they changed...
Tuscumbia home total loss after a fire Friday
A Tuscumbia house is a total loss after a fire Friday afternoon, according to the Tuscumbia Police Chief.
Alabama woman stands 3 hours on 1 leg to get Morgan Wallen, Hardy to sign prosthetic
Jerica Frazier is back on two feet after having to stand on only one for three hours this weekend. That may sound like a nightmare to some, but for Frazier, it was well worth the effort.
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County inmate dies at Bibb Correctional Facility
An inmate from Lauderdale County has died at Bibb Correctional Facility. Cory Luke White, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 9, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The department said life-saving measures were performed but White was pronounced dead in the prison’s health care unit.
An Alabama burger like no other
Like many folks around Athens, Derek Pirtle grew up eating at Dub’s Burgers, the hole-in-the-wall hamburger joint that looks like it hasn’t changed a lick since Weaver Dupree “Dub” Greenhaw opened the place more than 60 years ago. “I can remember a lot of times eating...
Birmingham VA breaking ground on new Shoals Clinic
A new Veterans Affairs clinic will more than double the amount of space to treat veterans in Northwest Alabama, and the groundbreaking ceremony is next week.
Alabama: Dangerous Lanternflies Have Hatched, Must Kill On Sight.
There is an insect out there that health experts in the United States want you to kill on site. The Spotted what? The Lantern who? This insect looks like a beautiful moth. Don’t be fooled. This creature destroys trees, landscapes, and plants. It can cause millions of dollars in damages. Rutgers experts say the Spotted Lantern Fly came from China. It arrived in the US in crates.
WAFF
Lauderdale Co. man found unresponsive in Bibb Correctional Facility
BRENT, Ala. (WAFF) - A man that was serving a 20-year sentence for a theft case in Lauderdale County was found unresponsive in his cell at the Bibb Correctional Facility. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Cory White, 38, was transported to a health care unit on Aug. 9 after he was found.
WAAY-TV
Body of missing Morgan County mother found in woods near last known location
UPDATE: One of the people detained was arrested on an outstanding warrant with Courtland Police. The other person detained was released Thursday. FROM EARLIER: Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has confirmed the body found Thursday in Trinity is that of Taylor Haynes, the 25-year-old woman reported missing more than a month ago from Decatur.
Power restored to Madison after vehicle removed from guy wire
According to Huntsville Utilities, a vehicle got caught in a guy wire and power had to be shut off to remove it.
