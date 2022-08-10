ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

KLIN and 1620 The Zone Uniting to Break the Curse on Nebraska Football

By Kaleb Henry
AllHuskers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aEAOA_0hBx7ICg00

Husker fans invited to help put an end to NU’s hex

Nebraska football's curse needs to be broken.

It isn't a debate on whether or not the program is cursed, but when the curse started. Some say with the firing of Frank Solich. Others say payment for a miraculous catch off a foot in Missouri leading to a national title. But what can we do about it?

No matter the when, KLIN Radio in Lincoln and 1620 The Zone in Omaha are joining forces for an event to break said curse.

On Aug. 25, Unsportsmanlike Conduct will be live at Haymarket Park for the entirety of the show from 2-6 pm. Gates will open to the stadium at 4:30, with concessions in operation for food and drinks.

The Killigans will take the stage at 6.

A number of curse-breaking ceremonies will be conducted, including participation by those Huskers fans who attend. RSVP for the free event on Facebook here: Break The Curse .

You can also suggest ways to break the curse by reaching by texting 402-479-1400 or finding one of the hosts on Twitter:

As the event approaches, more details will be released.

AllHuskers

All Huskers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Nebraska athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/nebraska

