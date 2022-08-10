ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg Zoo: Giraffe isn't pregnant, staff is 'grieving for a baby that wasn't there'

By Lici Beveridge, Hattiesburg American
 3 days ago
Sue Ellen, Hattiesburg Zoo's reticulated giraffe won't be having a baby after all, zoo officials said Wednesday.

"Sue Ellen has experienced a pseudopregnancy resulting in no calf," the zoo said in a news release.

Sue Ellen and her daughter Alberta came to the zoo in April 2021 and made their public debut in May that year.

The pair came from the Audubon Louisiana Nature Center's wildlife conservation program. The Hattiesburg Zoo also participates in animal conservation.

In December, Sue Ellen began to gain weight. A month later, zookeepers noted mammary development — a common sign of pregnancy.

Tall orders: Hattiesburg Zoo prepares for debut of first giraffes, Sue Ellen and Alberta

Results from testing done in March showed an elevated level of the hormone progesterone, another indicator of pregnancy.

“Through the testing process with Sue Ellen, we have been able to contribute to research that is being done to better test for pregnancy in giraffes,” said Jeremy Cumpton, director of Conservation, Education and Wildlife at the zoo. “There is some comfort that comes from knowing our experience will help other zoos better understand and manage pseudopregnancy.”

The gestation period of a giraffe is roughly 15 months, so zookeepers began to watch and wait.

"After Sue Ellen’s due date passed, and extra time was taken into account because her previous pregnancy was long, the animal care team ran another pregnancy test, which came back with a negative pregnancy report," zoo officials said.

What else is new? Hattiesburg Zoo plans to open a water park in 2023.

Want to see a baby sloth? Get close with new outdoor display at Hattiesburg Zoo

An ultrasound was not run when the zoo first learned Sue Ellen was pregnant, "because they are often inconclusive and can be very stressful to the mother, which can lead to other complications," the zoo said. "Upon receiving the negative test result at the end of July, a decision was made to move forward with an ultrasound as a means of assurance along with other testing. These results when combined with the negative pregnancy test point toward a pseudopregnancy."

Zoo officials were disappointed in the news.

“This is a difficult time for our animal care staff,” said Kristen Moore, animal curator for the Hattiesburg Zoo. “Essentially we are grieving for a baby that wasn’t there, and though this is not an unprecedented situation, our team is experiencing some sadness."

A pseudopregnancy is a condition that resembles pregnancy, but there is no fetus incubating in the uterus despite showing symptoms of a real pregnancy, zoo officials said. Pseudopregnancies happen across many species, including humans.

During the time Sue Ellen was believed to be pregnant, she and Alberta were separated since the mother wanted Alberta to nurse. Alberta and Sue Ellen were still allowed to see each other without physical contact.

Sue Ellen is doing fine as she comes out of her pseudopregnancy and will be on exhibit again with Alberta later in the week. Giraffe feedings will resume in the fall.

“We love Sue Ellen and are happy that she is naturally cycling out of the pseudopregnancy and is doing well,” Moore said.

Up close and personal:Hattiesburg Zoo visitors feed Sue Ellen the giraffe

Zoo officials were assisted by a team of veterinarians and animal experts including, veterinarians Drs. Scott Rosenbloom and Sean Perry; Michelle Hatwood, general curator with Audubon Species Survival Center; Dr. Liza Dadone, giraffe medicine and conservation specialist with Cheyenne Mountain Zoo; and Rodrigo Salvador Garces Torres, associate veterinarian, Audubon Species Survival Center.

Do you have a story to share? Contact Lici Beveridge at lbeveridge@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @licibev or Facebook at facebook.com/licibeveridge.

