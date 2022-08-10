Is Chandler Morris emerging as TCU football’s starting quarterback for 2022?

Through the first seven practices of fall camp, TCU has stuck to its process of rotating quarterbacks with the first-team offense everyday.

That changed Wednesday when Chandler Morris took snaps with the first-team offense in back-to-back days. Morris has also been the primary first-team quarterback in the installation part of practice that occurs before warmups.

Head coach Sonny Dykes said he hoped to see some separation this week between Morris and senior quarterback Max Duggan. The decision to let Morris take all of the first-team reps in the open media portion seems like a significant development as the Horned Frogs get deeper into fall camp.

Morris capped the first-team series with a nice completion to tight end Geor’Quarius Spivey near the endzone.

Dykes downplayed the decision to let Morris lead the first-team offense in consecutive days.

“I don’t think so,” Dykes said when asked if it was an indication he was close to making a decision. “I wasn’t even aware, I think it’s just we’re rolling through the stuff and getting guys reps. I think we’ll have to start to narrow some stuff down pretty quickly. I don’t think that’s any indication of anything.”

As for seeing separation between, Dykes wants more consistency in that regard.

“I’ve seen times where you feel like one is kind of pulling ahead, then the other one will have a good day,” Dykes said. “The good thing about our quarterback situation is, the old saying says if you have two quarterbacks that means you don’t have any, I don’t know if that’s the case here. I really don’t believe that. I think we have two guys that are good football players that have both played at a high level.”

Two QB package returns

For the second time this week, TCU used a two-quarterback package with Duggan and redshirt freshman Sam Jackson in the backfield together.

Jackson had a few carries and also caught a reception on a screen pass. It won’t be used every game but it seems like the offensive staff is going to be committed to using this as a wrinkle to get Jackson on the field.

“We’re just trying to find ways to get him the football, he’s been good so far when he has the ball in his hands. He’s a really fluid athlete, he has great speed and is explosive. You have a weapon, you want to find a way to use it,” Dykes said.

The elusive Jackson is a threat to run , throw or catch out of this formation and it could keep defenses on their toes. For Jackson, it’s a package he’s enjoyed running so far.

“Me and Coach (Garrett) Riley talked about a two-quarterback package early on in the spring, so I knew it was coming. It was pretty fun to get at a different position. Obviously I’m not going to be at those positions too much, but it was pretty fun to get to see that package,” Jackson said.

How often the Horned Frogs will use this package remains to be seen, but it’s just one more thing defenses will have to be aware of when gameplanning for TCU.

Linebacker depth a concern?

With Marcel Brooks out for the foreseeable future, the Horned Frogs can’t afford too many more injuries at that position. Projected starter Johnny Hodges was absent from practice Wednesday, the second one this week. Dykes said Hodges was sick on Wednesday. Wyatt Harris is also out with an injury.

Thomas Armstrong filled in for Hodges spot and took first-team reps with Dee Winters and Jamoi Hodge. Armstrong has been a standout in fall camp. Shadrach Banks also had a strong Wednesday with the second-team defense as he had quarterback pressure and another tackle near the line of scrimmage.

Terrence Cooks Jr. and Zach Marcheselli filled out the second-team with Banks. Depth will be a key storyline to watch going forward.

Battle continues to flash

Trent Battle has a solid camp thus far whether he’s run with the second- or third-team offense. Battle had another long gain today to end the 11-on-11 part of practice.

Florida State transfer Corey Wren has missed multiple days this week with an injury which could open the door for Battle to rise up in the running back rotation. Kendre Miller and Emari Demercado look to be the team’s 1-2 punch in the backfield.

Battle is continuing to push Wren and Louisiana transfer Emani Bailey and has flashed more through the first eight practices.

Newton emerging at corner?

With Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson missing another practice, the first-team corners were Josh Newton and Kee’yon Stewart. Noah Daniels was on second-team with Ish Burdine. Dykes expects Hodges-Tomlinson to return to practice soon.

When he does return, who will start on the opposite side of him remains to be seen. Daniels has started six games the past two seasons and Stewart started one last year. The race appears wide open for Newton to grab the starting spot as he’s earned positive reviews from the coaching staff and players.





