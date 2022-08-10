Maserati has always had a sense of effortless cool about it that no other car manufacturer can manage. One could even argue that if George Clooney was a car, he would be a Maserati. Most of it is down to the looks and sound, as almost every Maserati ever produced has been quite easy on the eyes and has an exhaust note that is without equal. Some of it is down to the idiocracies that are part of every Maserati, stuff like less than stellar reliability, the build quality, and such, but all of it somehow has the effect of just adding more charm, rather than infuriating you. However, this kind of Maserati may be coming to an end. We now know that not only is the Ghibli sedan getting the ax, but so is Maserati’s Ferrari-derived V-8.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO