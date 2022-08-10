ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Grease' is the most popular summer blockbuster movie in Louisiana

By Meredith G. White, Shreveport Times
 3 days ago

Nothing beats the excitement of a great summer blockbuster This year Top Gun: Maverick soared into theaters with record-breaking turnouts. But what summer blockbuster from years past does Louisiana love most?

A recent survey from Preply.com conducted a Google Trends analysis of some of the most popular summer blockbusters of the past 50 years and figured out every state's favorite.

Across the U.S., the 1978 musical Grease is the most popular in 10 states including Louisiana.

More in Movies: Walk with Elvis through Shreveport

The romantic comedy is based on the 1971 musical of the same name and stars John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John . This feel-good film follows the lives of greaser Danny Zuko and his Australian love interest Sandy Olsson after a summer romance.

Grease was a commercial and critical success becoming the highest-grossing musical film ever at the time, breaking The Sound of Music 's 13 year streak. Even its soundtrack saw massive success as the second-best album of the year in the U.S. behind Travolta's Saturday Night Fever.

For the films 40th Anniversary in 2018, Grease was re-issued into theaters and it grossed $1 million adding to its $396 million world-wide revenue since its original release.

Its legacy has lived on and was officially selected for preservation for its "culturally, historically, aesthetically significant" impact in film by the National Film Registry in 2020.

In 2020, a Paramount+ series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies and a prequel film Summer Lovin' were announced to be in production.

To see the full survey on summer blockbusters, check it out on Preply.com .

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: 'Grease' is the most popular summer blockbuster movie in Louisiana

IN THIS ARTICLE
