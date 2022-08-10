ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granger, IN

Late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski honored as family receives visitors

By South Bend Tribune Report
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago

A public visitation for late congresswoman Jackie Walorski continues through 7 p.m. Wednesday at Granger Community Church, 630 E. University Dr. On Thursday, Walorski's funeral service begins at the church at 11 a.m. Doors will open at 10 a.m.

When the service ends around 12:30 p.m., a funeral procession escorted by police will carry Walorski over 15 miles to Southlawn Cemetery. The U.S. Army burial is open to the public. Grissom Middle School, 13881 Kern Road, is also being set aside as a place for members of the public who want to pay respects as the procession makes its way.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski honored as family receives visitors

