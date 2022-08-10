ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Select MU employees asked to work remotely after noon Thursday, Sept. 1 due to football game

By Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rHj7Q_0hBx6rcY00

University of Missouri employees who work in non-public-facing roles and are able to work remotely will be asked to do so the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 1, the day of the Missouri football season opener against Louisiana Tech.

Students, faculty and staff who park on campus and plan to remain there after 3 p.m. could be asked to park in an alternate location.

The football game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. at Faurot Field.

The changes come in an effort to alleviate game day traffic and parking.

"We are anticipating an increase in visitors both on campus and in Columbia for the game," the MU Office of Human Resources wrote in an email to the campus community.

All campus operations and in-person classes will continue as normal throughout the day, the message stated.

Employees who are able to and obtain approval from their supervisor are asked to leave campus at noon, working the rest of the day from home.

"Faculty and staff whose work requires them to be on campus should plan on working their regular hours in person," the message stated, noting that the planned changes do not apply to MU Health Care.

The university will send out notification the week of the game to individuals whose regular parking spot is impacted by the changes, the message stated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc17news.com

Former MU linebacker named assistant AD/NIL

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou Athletics named former Tiger linebacker Brandon Lee the first-ever assistant athletic director for Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), on Thursday. Lee played for MU 2014 to 2018, finishing his career with more than 120 total tackles, including seven for a loss. Off the gridiron, he also served in the SEC's leadership council, as he attended the 2018 NCAA convention.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Expansion is underway at Columbia’s Logboat Brewing

The second phase of Columbia’s popular Logboat Brewing’s expansion is underway. Logboat is located on Fay street, near College. Our Zimmer ‘Inside Columbia” magazine reports Logboat is prepping the east yard for new production space. The magazine reports the expansion will provide new production space to efficiently keep beer in stock, expand packaging sizes and potentially open more distribution across Missouri.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Sports
State
Louisiana State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Columbia, MO
City
Louisiana, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on warrant out of Jefferson City

A Tina man was arrested by the Highway Patrol in Clay County the morning of August 12th on a felony warrant and other allegations. An arrest report shows the warrant for 40-year-old Lawrence Hart was from Probation and Parole of Jefferson City on property damage. The Patrol also accused him of tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, not having a driver’s license, and displaying plates of another vehicle.
939theeagle.com

Columbia officials: current Boone County fair plan is win-win for everyone

Columbia Parks and Recreation has designated 29 acres for the Boone County Fair for a permanent location. The decision is being praised by residents in the city and Boone County. Columbia acting deputy city manager Mike Griggs says it’s a win-win for the city, county and the fair board.
St. Joseph Post

2-year-old Missouri boy survives near-drowning

CAMDEN COUNTY — A 2-year-old Missouri boy survived a near drowning on Wednesday at Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a boy from Sunrise Beach wandered away from a home at 60 Terra Vista Road and was later located in the water at the 26.7 mile marker of the Osage Arm and revived at the scene.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Football#Game Day#Select Mu#University Of Missouri#Louisiana Tech#Mu Health Care
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Multiple people injured in motorcycle crash in Callaway County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Multiple people were injured Friday night after a crash involving several motorcycles. Those involved in the crash, were veterans of the Central Missouri Honor Flight. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, the crash happened on I-70 Westbound at Cedar Creek in Callaway County just after 9:30 p.m. The Central Missouri Honor Flight's The post Multiple people injured in motorcycle crash in Callaway County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KMZU

Fisherman recovered from lake identified

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities have identified a missing fisherman recovered at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area on Monday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the victim is identified as 61-year-old Michael Smith of St. Louis. Smith reportedly went fishing with two other men who drove into Columbia Sunday for supplies but were unable to locate him upon returning. Fire and rescue conducted a search using a drone and manually walking the banks to no avail.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kwos.com

Missouri man’s body pulled from Boone County lake

Searches find the body of a man missing at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area. 61 – year old Michael Smith had been fishing Sunday when he disappeared. Two companions couldn’t find him when they returned from a trip to town. Foul play is not suspected.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Boone County prosecutor wants refocus on shootings, homicides

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County's new prosecutor wants the office to refocus its efforts on investigating and pursuing shooting and homicide cases. Roger Johnson said the 14 lawyers that make up the Boone County Prosecutor's Office have 26 homicide cases to deal with right now. Each one of them, Johnson said, compounds the work the office already has to do with prosecuting other crimes.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman sentenced to probation for starting fire inside Jefferson City church

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Cole County judge sentenced a woman Tuesday for starting a fire inside a Jefferson City church. In October, the Cole County Prosecutor's Office charged Anne-Marie Mullins with breaking into Christian Fellowship Church on Beck Street in late May 2021. Mullins pled guilty at a court hearing Tuesday to amended misdemeanor The post Woman sentenced to probation for starting fire inside Jefferson City church appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia Daily Tribune

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbia, MO from Columbia Daily Tribune.

 http://columbiatribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy