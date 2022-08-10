Select MU employees asked to work remotely after noon Thursday, Sept. 1 due to football game

University of Missouri employees who work in non-public-facing roles and are able to work remotely will be asked to do so the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 1, the day of the Missouri football season opener against Louisiana Tech.

Students, faculty and staff who park on campus and plan to remain there after 3 p.m. could be asked to park in an alternate location.

The football game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. at Faurot Field.

The changes come in an effort to alleviate game day traffic and parking.

"We are anticipating an increase in visitors both on campus and in Columbia for the game," the MU Office of Human Resources wrote in an email to the campus community.

All campus operations and in-person classes will continue as normal throughout the day, the message stated.

Employees who are able to and obtain approval from their supervisor are asked to leave campus at noon, working the rest of the day from home.

"Faculty and staff whose work requires them to be on campus should plan on working their regular hours in person," the message stated, noting that the planned changes do not apply to MU Health Care.

The university will send out notification the week of the game to individuals whose regular parking spot is impacted by the changes, the message stated.