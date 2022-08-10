ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Reverse raffle for $10K grand prize Aug. 13; to benefit Boys, Girls Club

By The Oak Ridger
 3 days ago
A virtual and live reverse raffle for a $10,000 grand prize will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 1654 Emory Valley Road, Oak Ridge. The reverse raffle will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Oak Ridge.

The cost of each ticket entered in the drawing is $100 and includes dinner and drinks for two at the Elks Lodge. According to the event flier, you must be 21 or older to enter or attend.

You don't have to be present to win. For more information on how to buy tickets, call (865) 482-4433.

The drawing will be broadcast live on YouTube and via Facebook live at the Boys and Girls Club of Oak Ridge. If you aren't present at the Elks Lodge, you'll be contacted by phone if you're the winner.

