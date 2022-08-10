National Leaguers with 50 or more home runs in a single season
Big swingers with many dingersWhat National Leaguers have reached the 50-home run plateau in a single season, joining their AL counterparts in MLB history?
Greg Vaughn1998: 50, San Diego Padres
Willie Mays1955: 51, New York Giants
Johnny MizeNew York Giants: 51, 1947
Ralph Kiner1947: Pittsburgh Pirates, 51
George Foster1977: 52, Cincinnati Reds
Ralph Kiner1949: Pittsburgh Pirates, 54
Hack Wilson1930: 56, Chicago Cubs
Ryan Howard2006: 58, Philadelphia Phillies
*Mark McGwire1997: 58, (The asterisk isn't there because of what you think: Split between Oakland Athletics and St. Louis Cardinals)
Sammy Sosa1999: 63, Chicago Cubs
Sammy Sosa2001: Chicago Cubs, 64
Mark McGwire1999: 65, St. Louis Cardinals
Sammy Sosa1998: 66, Chicago Cubs
Mark McGwire1998: St. Louis Cardinals, 70
Barry Bonds2001: 73, San Francisco Giants
