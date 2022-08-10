ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

National Leaguers with 50 or more home runs in a single season

By Barry Werner
 3 days ago

Big swingers with many dingers

What National Leaguers have reached the 50-home run plateau in a single season, joining their AL counterparts in MLB history?

Greg Vaughn

1998: 50, San Diego Padres

Willie Mays

1955: 51, New York Giants

Johnny Mize

New York Giants: 51, 1947

Ralph Kiner

1947: Pittsburgh Pirates, 51

George Foster

1977: 52, Cincinnati Reds

Ralph Kiner

1949: Pittsburgh Pirates, 54

Hack Wilson

1930: 56, Chicago Cubs

Ryan Howard

2006: 58, Philadelphia Phillies

*Mark McGwire

1997: 58, (The asterisk isn't there because of what you think: Split between Oakland Athletics and St. Louis Cardinals)

Sammy Sosa

1999: 63, Chicago Cubs

Sammy Sosa

2001: Chicago Cubs, 64

Mark McGwire

1999: 65, St. Louis Cardinals

Sammy Sosa

1998: 66, Chicago Cubs

Mark McGwire

1998: St. Louis Cardinals, 70

Barry Bonds

2001: 73, San Francisco Giants

