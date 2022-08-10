ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

African lioness at Oklahoma City Zoo is pregnant

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ez3Sf_0hBx6MhN00
Dunia the Lion Courtesy: Oklahoma City Zoo

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma City Zoo announced that another one of its animals has gotten pregnant.

Zoo officials announced Wednesday that African lioness Dunia is pregnant and is due in late September. The Oklahoma City Zoo partners with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan, which recommended that Dunia breed with the zoo’s male lion, Hubert.

This would be her first offspring. Officials said the pregnancy marks the first time in 15 years that a litter of African lion cubs was born at the Oklahoma City Zoo.

“We are extremely excited for this upcoming birth, especially after nearly 15 years since our lion family has grown,” Tyler Boyd, the OKC Zoo’s curator of carnivores, said in a news release. “The opportunity to watch Dunia and the rest of the pride experience this addition is going to be incredibly special for our team members and guests. With African lions listed as a vulnerable species, each birth is vital to the continued success of this species.”

Caretakers said Dunia is healthy and her routine will remain the same throughout her pregnancy. The carnivore care team will work with the Oklahoma City Zoo’s veterinary team to monitor Dunia’s pregnancy.

African lions are classified as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature with wild populations decreasing because of illegal hunting, habitat loss, loss of food sources and conflict with humans. Authorities estimate the total population of lions in Africa is less than 40,000 mature individuals.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
visitokc.com

ZOOBREW, OKLAHOMA’S LARGEST ANNUAL BEER TASTING EVENT, RETURNS TO THE OKC ZOO

Enjoy an evening of craft beers and good cheers for a great cause – supporting the OKC Zoo. Tickets are now on sale for the 14th annual ZOObrew, Oklahoma’s largest outdoor beer tasting festival, presented by Byron’s Liquor Warehouse. Lagers, stouts and porters, oh my! Tap into...
KOCO

Garden dedicated to Rosie the Riveters in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A garden was dedicated to Rosie the Riveters at the Oklahoma Tourism Center. It celebrated the women who came together when America needed them most. In the 1940s, many men enlisted in the military, leaving a gaping hole in the industrial labor force. Rosie the Riveters played integral roles in filling those gaps.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Pets & Animals
Oklahoma City, OK
Lifestyle
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Pets & Animals
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Z94

Oklahoma’s Frontier City & Their Checkered Safety History

OKC's Frontier City and Oklahomans have a love/hate relationship. It's the only theme park in the state, but a majority of residents opt instead to travel to larger cities when looking for roller coaster fun. Why? Because it's a been there/done that type of place... at least that's the general...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Fire destroys iconic Midwest City restaurant

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A restaurant fire in Midwest City left a local staple destroyed. The owner is reeling and the community is reacting to the loss. Chequers has been around since 1987. The current owner has owned the building since 2000. With such a longstanding reputation, the community feels for Chequers.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoos#Our Zoo#Lion Hunting#African#The Okc Zoo#The Oklahoma City Zoo
KFOR

OKCPD Officer saves kitten, decides to take it home

Oklahoma City police officer saves kitten and decides to take it home. The kitten was saved after hanging underneath a vehicle, and Officer Deloera immediately asked if she could take it home. She claimed she had been looking for a kitten just like this one, so it was meant to be, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department social media post.
News On 6

Missouri Couple Missing, Truck Found In Edmond Covered In Blood & Bleach

Relatives of a missing Missouri couple fear the worst after the couple's vehicle was found in Edmond with traces of blood and bullet holes. The woman's sister said her brother-in-law was involved with some dangerous people. Audrey Slack Walker, 22, is married to Stephen Walker, 50. Audrey's sister told News...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

OKC to draw water from Lake Canton to increase water levels at Lake Hefner

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City officials announced Thursday that utility officials are working to draw water from Lake Canton because water levels at Lake Hefner are low. The water from northwestern Oklahoma is needed to help increase water levels at Lake Hefner, according to a news release. Lake Hefner serves as a primary drinking water source for Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Z94

Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!

Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Editorial: We must do more to protect women in Oklahoma

Domestic violence is an issue in Oklahoma. According to the YWCA, Oklahoma is ranked eighth in the country for the number of women killed by men during domestic violence episodes. We must do more to protect the women in our state. Thankfully, the YWCA of Oklahoma City is here to...
news9.com

Local Church Celebrates ‘Praise Beyond The Walls’ Festival

Since 2014, Bethlehem Star Church has been serving the community with an event they call Praise Beyond the Walls. “It’s an epic outreach event where we minister to the whole entire community,” said Danielle Payne-Adams, Executive leader for special events for the church. The concept of the four-day...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
71K+
Followers
125K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy