Wisconsin State

Democrat Aaron Richardson and Republican John Leiber will face off in the race for Wisconsin state treasurer

By Ben Baker
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
MADISON – Democrat Aaron Richardson and Republican John Leiber will face off in the Nov. 8 election for state treasurer after securing their party nominations Tuesday night, setting up a showdown between a blue city mayor and a seasoned political operative from a swing county.

Richardson, the mayor of Fitchburg in Dane County, carried the Democratic primary contest by a narrow margin of less than 10,000 votes, defeating, Wausau radiologist Gillian Battino and West Allis Ald. Angelito Tenorio. The race between Richardson and Battino remained close into the early hours Wednesday.

Tenorio conceded defeat and endorsed Richardson on Twitter.

"While the results weren't what we'd hope for, I'm incredibly proud of the progressive, grassroots campaign we ran," Tenorio wrote. "I'd like to congratulate @Aaron4wisconsin on becoming the Democratic nominee for Treasurer and pledge my full support to his campaign."

Leiber defeated his opponent, Sen. Ron Johnson campaign alum Orlando Owens, by more than 143,000 votes.

Wisconsin voters will be presented with two divergent visions for the treasurer's role in November, with Leiber shying away from calls to expand the office's powers and Richardson setting his sights on housing insecurity.

Throughout the primary, Richardson branded himself as a progressive outsider whose local government experience provided him with the grassroots experience needed to galvanize a winning coalition in November. Leiber, an attorney, leaned heavily on his experience as a community-level GOP organizer and campaign worker.

Though Wisconsin is home to one of the least powerful treasurer's offices in the nation following decades of power reduction at the hands of the Legislature, including an unsuccessful bid to eliminate the office altogether, Richardson expressed hopes the office will take on a more active role in state-level politics during his tenure if he is elected in the fall.

Leiber took a decisively hands-off approach in his attitude toward the treasurer's responsibilities throughout the primary season. Leiber said his stance stemmed from his conservative partiality to small government and concerns an expanded role for the state treasurer would lead the office to become politicized.

"There were a couple of programs the treasurer used to handle, and those moved to other agencies," Leiber said. "I never heard a single person saying that the other agencies aren't doing those roles properly, so it doesn't make any sense. I just don't believe in expanding government just for the sake of giving a treasurer more to do."

Richardson said he hopes to build on a homeownership program in Fitchburg that allowed tenants to rent directly from the city and allocate a portion of their rent toward down payments for future homeownership. He also said he intends to improve statewide financial literacy through working collaboratively with a Dane County-based credit union.

“Homeownership is a big thing for me,” Richardson said. “The other thing that I want to do is also increase financial literacy for people throughout the state. There's a credit union based here in Madison that has won awards for financial literacy, and they told me that if I'm elected, they're going to give me all the material they have, all the information they have. I can share that throughout the state.”

Richardson and Leiber will face off in the general election on Nov. 8.

