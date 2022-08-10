ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

2urbangirls.com

Man killed in multi-vehicle freeway on Southland freeway

IRVINE, Calif. – A man was killed Saturday in a crash involving at least three vehicles on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Irvine, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on the northbound freeway at Jeffrey Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. Firefighters and paramedics were...
IRVINE, CA
CBS News

Man killed in three-car crash on 405 Freeway in Irvine

One person was killed in a crash involving at least three cars on the 405 Freeway in Irvine Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 5:30 a.m. on the northbound freeway at Jeffrey Road, the CHP reported. The Irvine Police Department reported at 8:30 a.m....
foxla.com

1 person killed in Covina Metrolink crash

COVINA, Calif. - A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a Metrolink train Thursday in Covina. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:58 a.m. to North Irwindale Avenue and East San Bernardino Road, where they learned the train had collided with a pedestrian, the CHP said.
COVINA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Canyon Country Crash Impacts Traffic After Car Overturns

A Canyon Country crash snarled traffic after a car landed on it’s side Thursday. Around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a Canyon Country crash on Camp Plenty Road and Fairweather Street, said Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Units on scene...
foxla.com

1 person killed in 5 Freeway crash in Burbank

BURBANK, Calif. - One person is dead following a crash involving a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway in Burbank Wednesday morning, officials said. According to California Highway Patrol, it happened just after 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-5 and W. Verdugo Avenue. Officials said a semi-truck crashed with...
BURBANK, CA
Fontana Herald News

Rialto man dies in traffic collision while driving home-made 'go-cart'

A 58-year-old Rialto man died in a traffic collision while driving a homemade “go-cart” in San Bernardino in Aug. 9, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 11:19 a.m., the man was driving his go-cart (which is not street legal) westbound on Baseline Street at a high rate of speed, police said.
RIALTO, CA
Canyon News

One Person Dies At Malibu Creek State Park

MALIBU—A person died in a reservoir located at Malibu Creek State park on Thursday, August 11, around 3:00 p.m. that day. Rescue teams arrived around 2:50 p.m. and were able to pull a person out from the water. Later, that same rescue victim succumbed to the injuries incurred and died.
MALIBU, CA
crimevoice.com

Two arrested in alleged Huntington Beach catalytic converter theft

“Two men were arrested the morning of August 6th after a catalytic converter theft and high-speed pursuit led to a fiery vehicle collision in Huntington Beach. The suspects, 18-year-old Yonathan Acosta of Norwalk and 22-year-old Tyrece Sinkler of Long Beach, were booked on felony charges after being treated for minor injuries from the collision.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Pedestrian dead in hit-and-run

A 26-year-old Stanton man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run accident that took place Thursday afternoon in Garden Grove. According to Sgt. Royce Wimmer of the GGPD, the incident – involving an automobile and a pedestrian – took place in the 9500 block of Lampson Avenue near Gilbert Street around noon.
STANTON, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters knockdown structure fire in Whittier

Firefighters managed to quickly knockdown a fire that broke out in Whittier on Friday afternoon. It's unclear at this moment what caused the structure to catch fire but first responders quickly put out the fire in 12 minutes. The structure that firefighters were responding to is located on the 15000 block of E. Lashburn Street in Whittier, near La Mirada Boulevard and Colima Road. No injuries have been reported at this moment. On Thursday a large fire broke out in Norwalk near the 105 and 605 Freeways, which shut down transition roads to the freeways.
WHITTIER, CA

