2urbangirls.com
Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 405 Freeway in Irvine
A man was killed Saturday in a crash involving at least three vehicles on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Irvine, authorities said.
CBS News
77-Year-Old Man Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Garden Grove (Garden Grove, CA)
Garden Grove Police Sgt. Royce Wimmer stated that a 77-year-old man was struck by a Black Subaru Sedan on the 9500 block of Lampson Avenue. The incident occurred at around 12:05 p.m.
foxla.com
1 person killed in Covina Metrolink crash
COVINA, Calif. - A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a Metrolink train Thursday in Covina. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:58 a.m. to North Irwindale Avenue and East San Bernardino Road, where they learned the train had collided with a pedestrian, the CHP said.
3 Men Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)
The Huntington Beach City Jail booked Yonathan Acosta, 18 of Norwalk and Tyrece Sinkler, 22, of Long Beach on felony charges. The Huntington Beach Police Department reported a speeding vehicle leaving a residential tract on Saturday in the area of Atlanta [..]
NBC Los Angeles
All Victims Identified in Deadly High-Speed Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection
Two more victims killed in a tragic multi-car collision at a Windsor Hills intersection were identified by grieving family members and friends Wednesday visiting a memorial at the site of the fiery crash. Lynette Noble, 38, of Los Angeles, and 43-year-old friend Natesha Lewis were killed Aug. 4 when a...
1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Anaheim (Anaheim, CA)
A motor vehicle collision was reported in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Kingsley Street Sunday night. According to the officials, a Tesla collided with a pole and caught on fire.
Santa Clarita Radio
Canyon Country Crash Impacts Traffic After Car Overturns
A Canyon Country crash snarled traffic after a car landed on it’s side Thursday. Around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a Canyon Country crash on Camp Plenty Road and Fairweather Street, said Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Units on scene...
1 Man Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Laguna Beach (Laguna Beach, CA)
According to the statement given by Lt. Cornelius Ashton, a couple was hit by a car on the lighted crosswalk along South Coast Highway on Thursday night. The official stated that the couple had just celebrated their anniversary at Ristorante Rumari when they headed across the [..]
foxla.com
1 person killed in 5 Freeway crash in Burbank
BURBANK, Calif. - One person is dead following a crash involving a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway in Burbank Wednesday morning, officials said. According to California Highway Patrol, it happened just after 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-5 and W. Verdugo Avenue. Officials said a semi-truck crashed with...
Fontana Herald News
Rialto man dies in traffic collision while driving home-made 'go-cart'
A 58-year-old Rialto man died in a traffic collision while driving a homemade “go-cart” in San Bernardino in Aug. 9, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 11:19 a.m., the man was driving his go-cart (which is not street legal) westbound on Baseline Street at a high rate of speed, police said.
2urbangirls.com
Canyon News
One Person Dies At Malibu Creek State Park
MALIBU—A person died in a reservoir located at Malibu Creek State park on Thursday, August 11, around 3:00 p.m. that day. Rescue teams arrived around 2:50 p.m. and were able to pull a person out from the water. Later, that same rescue victim succumbed to the injuries incurred and died.
crimevoice.com
Two arrested in alleged Huntington Beach catalytic converter theft
“Two men were arrested the morning of August 6th after a catalytic converter theft and high-speed pursuit led to a fiery vehicle collision in Huntington Beach. The suspects, 18-year-old Yonathan Acosta of Norwalk and 22-year-old Tyrece Sinkler of Long Beach, were booked on felony charges after being treated for minor injuries from the collision.
35-Year-Old Mario Popsuc Arrested For A Vehicular Homicide In La Habra (La Habra, CA)
La Habra Police arrested 35-Year-Old Mario Popsuc and his son on the charges of a hit-and-run crash. The crash killed a 53-year-old, La Habra man. According to the Police, the incident took on Sunday at [..]
orangecountytribune.com
Pedestrian dead in hit-and-run
A 26-year-old Stanton man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run accident that took place Thursday afternoon in Garden Grove. According to Sgt. Royce Wimmer of the GGPD, the incident – involving an automobile and a pedestrian – took place in the 9500 block of Lampson Avenue near Gilbert Street around noon.
Firefighters knockdown structure fire in Whittier
Firefighters managed to quickly knockdown a fire that broke out in Whittier on Friday afternoon. It's unclear at this moment what caused the structure to catch fire but first responders quickly put out the fire in 12 minutes. The structure that firefighters were responding to is located on the 15000 block of E. Lashburn Street in Whittier, near La Mirada Boulevard and Colima Road. No injuries have been reported at this moment. On Thursday a large fire broke out in Norwalk near the 105 and 605 Freeways, which shut down transition roads to the freeways.
foxla.com
Third suspect arrested in killing of Monterey Park police officer
LOS ANGELES - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Monterey Park police officer. 26-year-old Gardiel Solorio was shot and killed August 8 during an attempted robbery outside an LA Fitness gym in Downey. Just a few days after his death, the Los...
