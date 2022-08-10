‘Corrupt Test Administrator’ Sentenced to Home Detention for Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering in College Admissions Scam

An Oklahoma guard was killed by a prison inmate on Sunday, authorities said. The corrections officer died from injuries sustained during an unprovoked attack by an inmate at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) told The Independent in a statement. The suspect, who has been placed in isolation, was returning to a housing area with other inmates from recreation time at the time of the incident, local news station KOCO first reported. Medical staff at the facility provided first aid measures but the officer succumbed to his injuries, ODOC said. The officer’s identity...

HOLDENVILLE, OK ・ 12 DAYS AGO