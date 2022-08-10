Got a project to propose for The Insider? Please contact Cara Greenberg at caramia447 [at] gmail [dot] com. The early 20th century brick townhouse came with obvious advantages, including a garage, a driveway and an existing extension on its main level. Its 1,800 square feet of living space on two floors, plus a full basement, were plenty for the small family that hired Brooklyn-based Ben Herzog Architect (BHA) to design and carry out the house’s first renovation in “sixty or seventy years, or maybe ever,” as Ilva Skaraine, the project manager, put it.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO