The Spun

Russell Wilson Reacts To 'Devastating' Broncos Injury

Russell Wilson should have a solid corps of wide receivers to throw to in Denver this season. Unfortunately, Tim Patrick won't be one of his targets. Patrick suffered a torn ACL during training camp, ending his 2022 campaign before it started. On Thursday, Wilson spoke with reporters on just how...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Alabama Football: First fall camp scrimmage news and thoughts

After the first Alabama football scrimmage of Fall Camp, Nick Saban reviewed his team’s performance. Typical of Saban’s first scrimmage observations, he saw some good things and more areas where players, position groups and units need to improve. At this point every season, Saban always views a team...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

DWCS Week 4: Esteban Ribovics is the fighter to watch

DWCS Week 4: Esteban Ribovics is the fighter to watch. “El Gringo” Esteban Ribovics will headline and challenge “Juggernaut” Thomas Paull for a UFC contract in Dana White’s Contender Series week 4. The undefeated lightweight is one of the best prospects out of Latin America and with a record of 10-0 will look to keep his 100 percent finish rate intact.
COMBAT SPORTS
FanSided

FanSided

