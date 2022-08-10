DWCS Week 4: Esteban Ribovics is the fighter to watch. “El Gringo” Esteban Ribovics will headline and challenge “Juggernaut” Thomas Paull for a UFC contract in Dana White’s Contender Series week 4. The undefeated lightweight is one of the best prospects out of Latin America and with a record of 10-0 will look to keep his 100 percent finish rate intact.

