BECKLEY, W.Va. (Hinton News) - United Way of Southern West Virginia’s Dancing with the Stars participants, Team Bonny and Joe, are holding a Cash Club event with a reverse raffle on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at the Beckley Moose Lodge. Dr. Bonny Ball Copenhaver’s passion for education brought her to West Virginia in 2019 when she became the first female president of New River Community and Technical College. She also has a love for dance and a commitment to giving back to the community, so she was a natural fit for the United Way of Southern West Virginia’s 2022 Dancing with...

BECKLEY, WV ・ 17 HOURS AGO