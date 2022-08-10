Read full article on original website
West Virginia woman proudly displays her show horses at State Fair
FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Show animals are a big part of the State Fair, and one local woman from Rock, West Virginia, is keeping up with her tradition. The Mountain Trail Stables came to the West Virginia State Fair to show off their horses. Shirley Trail has made it a tradition to come to the […]
woay.com
97th annual State Fair of West Virginia kicks off Thursday with new changes
LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – An event that has been taking place for 97 years, the State Fair of West Virginia has once again made its return to the grounds in Lewisburg. “Mountain Grown Fun” being this year’s theme, it couldn’t be more true. As a beloved tradition, the state fair seems to never fail in pulling people back to their Appalachian roots.
Team Bonny and Joe kick-off fundraising for the United Way of Southern West Virginia’s Dancing with the Stars
BECKLEY, W.Va. (Hinton News) - United Way of Southern West Virginia’s Dancing with the Stars participants, Team Bonny and Joe, are holding a Cash Club event with a reverse raffle on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at the Beckley Moose Lodge. Dr. Bonny Ball Copenhaver’s passion for education brought her to West Virginia in 2019 when she became the first female president of New River Community and Technical College. She also has a love for dance and a commitment to giving back to the community, so she was a natural fit for the United Way of Southern West Virginia’s 2022 Dancing with...
Lilly Reunion ends 91-year tradition of August schedule
FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS)– The 91st Annual Lilly Reunion, which started Friday at Ghent, will be the last August reunion, organizers said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The State Fair of West Virginia competes with the reunion, which is Friday, Saturday and Sunday. “We’re going to try getting away from the week when the fair starts,” […]
wvexplorer.com
Farm at Twin Falls recalls authentic Appalachian landscape
PINEVILLE, W.Va. — What did an authentic Appalachian pioneer farm of the 1800s look like? Perhaps there's no better place to find out than in a remote corner of field and forest at Twin Falls Resort State Park in southern West Virginia. In the 1960s, while building the park,...
wvpublic.org
West Virginia Beekeepers Say Their Tradition Is About More Than The Honey
It seems that beekeepers in West Virginia have as much to learn from honeybees as they do each other. Beekeepers in the state are getting much more than honey; they are gaining knowledge and insights from their close-knit community. In Summers County, West Virginia, Mark Lilly grew up watching his...
connect-bridgeport.com
After 100 Years, Elk Making West Virginia Comeback and Tours to See them in Natural Habitat Available
After more than a 100-year absence from the Mountain State, elk are making a comeback in West Virginia and you have a chance to see. these incredible animals in a natural habitat. Our guided elk tours are the best way to learn about the history of elk management in West...
WVNT-TV
Here are the estimated peak fall foliage points in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Love it or hate it, fall is nearing. For those who enjoy seeing the leaves change, that means it’s leaf-peeping season. West Virginia’s Department of Tourism has already released its estimated peak fall foliage map for 2022 to help you plan. The Department...
wchstv.com
New West Virginia Taxpayer Engagement Center opens in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A new West Virginia Taxpayer Engagement Center opened Thursday in downtown Charleston. State officials said in a news release that they hope the center – located at 1001 Lee St. E. - will increase taxpayer communication and education and promote voluntary compliance with tax laws.
wvpublic.org
W.VA. State Fair Begins With Fun, Food And Precautions
The 97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia opens Thursday in Greenbrier County. There are some changes this year, but still plenty of fun, food, music and interests for all ages. State Fair CEO Kelly Collins wants fairgoers to visit safely, so several precautions will be in place for 2022.
Top 5 most expensive areas in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – According to the most recent statistics from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, West Virginia is one of the least expensive places to rent an apartment. The Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $800. The report says that in order to afford this level of rent and utilities without […]
royalexaminer.com
West Virginia roadwork may produce Interstate 81 Northbound delays in Virginia
Roadwork on northbound Interstate 81 in West Virginia at the Virginia state line will potentially cause traffic delays in Virginia. Motorists should be alert for delays on I-81 northbound in Frederick County, VA., during two periods of pavement repair work in West Virginia. The first period is for preparation work, and the second is for pavement work.
WDTV
Christmas movie filmed at Greenbrier Resort creates positive ripple effect for local towns, businesses
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Filming for a Christmas movie recently took place at America’s Resort, also known as The Greenbrier. Valerie Pritt, Communications Manager for the Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), may be a little biased, but her county comes to mind as the ideal backdrop, especially for such a project.
Turbulent paradise claims American attraction
Some say she’s the mother of all rivers. As tributaries go, the NewRiver is far from the longest or widest or fastest flowing. But if you happen to be looking for nuances, the New’s subtle spectrum of rough beauties approaches the spectacular. There’s little wonder, then, that this...
spectrumnews1.com
Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Aug. 12-14
Saturday August 13 @ 7:30 p.m. Sunday August 14 @ 12 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 8:30 p.m. Saturday August 13 @ 9:30 a.m. Sunday August 14 @ 9:30 a.m. Iroquois Amphitheater. Saturday August 13 @ 8 p.m. Iroquois Amphitheater.
Dolly Parton visits West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE), in partnership with Marshall University’s June Harless Center, welcomed American singer-songwriter, actress and early childhood literacy advocate Dolly Parton to the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. Her visit was a part of West Virginia’s celebration of the successful statewide coverage of her pre-eminent, book-gifting program, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Her Imagination Library is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading and learning, and now every child under the age of 5 in the state, is eligible to enroll for this free program.
Prep Football: Friday nights will have a different look in Beckley after structural damage discovered at Van Meter Stadium
One of the primary goals of athletics is teaching athletes how to deal with adversity. The past few seasons, Beckley has dealt with more than its fair share on the gridiron and found a way to fight through the tough times. So, a little hiccup prior to the 2022 football...
WOWK
Woman sentenced for passing bad checks at West Virginia car dealerships
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman was sentenced to one year in prison for a scheme to obtain vehicles from car dealerships in Kentucky and West Virginia. In April, 51-year-old Mindy Turner admitted that she passed a bad check at a car dealership in Louisville, Kentucky in June of 2021 so they could obtain a 2020 Ford Explorer valued at around $53,000. Court documents say that the two then transported the vehicle to West Virginia and tried to trade it in at a Charleston dealership for a more expensive Ford F-150.
wchstv.com
David Roach appointed W.Va. superintendent of schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Board of Education has named a new state superintendent of schools following its approval of W. Clayton Burch to switch positions. The board appointed David Roach for the position during a meeting in Charleston Wednesday. The new title became effective Thursday and...
Metro News
Meta turns on internet to thousands of homes, businesses in southern West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 13,000 homes, businesses, schools, healthcare and government offices in Logan and Mingo counties now have reliable internet access. Meta, formerly known as Facebook, joined West Virginia leaders Thursday afternoon to announce their network has been officially been turned on. The company has been working...
