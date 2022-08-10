ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At Long Last, H-E-B Is Coming To Mansfield

Mansfield Residents Say “I’ll believe it when I see it”. I read the following announcement, and reminded myself this is August, not April “H-E-B is excited to announce plans to open an H-E-B store in Mansfield, continuing its expansion in the DFW Metroplex.”. Sure, I am being...
MANSFIELD, TX
Focus Daily News

94.9 KLTY Grants $2,000 to Midlothian High School

Midlothian- Before the class of 2023 walked into their last-first day of high school, the Midlothian High School Seniors met at their baseball field for, “Senior Sunrise.” Being the first of many Senior events this year, the graduating class of 2023 shared laughs, hopes for the new school year, and a beautiful class photo in the center field.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Focus Daily News

H-E-B NAMES QUEST FOR TEXAS BEST FINALISTS, Dallas Smokey John’s A Finalist

SAN ANTONIO– (August 10, 2022)– More than 500 Texans threw their hats into the ring submitting 564 products toH-E-B’s2022 Quest for Texas Best competition. From coffee, cleaners, and confections, to salsas, salamis, and seasonings, H-E-B’s Business Development and Sourcing Managers reviewed a host of products for potential placement on store shelves. H-E-B is pleased to announce the top 10 contestants, who will present their products for final judging on August 24that Dallas’ Fair Park.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

City of Glenn Heights Teams up with Red Oak PD/ISD for First Responder Training

GLENN HEIGHTS – The City of Glenn Heights Police Department teamed up with the Red Oak Police Department and Red Oak ISD for joint first responders training last week. “In the active shooter training we conduct three scenarios each day,” said Keith Moore, City of Glenn Heights Director of Public Safety, Emergency Management Coordinator. “There are people playing victims and the police officers and fire fighters who are training in order for our team to address a threat quickly and accurately and address the victim quickly and accurately in an effort to save lives.”
GLENN HEIGHTS, TX
Focus Daily News

100 Years of Broadway at Duncanville Community Theatre

“100 Years of Broadway,” a musical review featuring all your favorite show tunes, is onstage now at Duncanville Community Theatre. The show is directed by Elisa Guse, with a musical medley arranged by Mac Huff. Celebrate the history and magic of a century of Broadway in this marvelous medley of musical theater classics. The delightful hit tunes from blockbuster musicals promise to leave audiences humming long after curtain call.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Focus Daily News

City of Wilmer’s Population Increases

WILMER – The City of Wilmer had a significant population increase in 2021 as reported by the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG), which stated that Wilmer’s population was at 6,100. As of the end of January this year that number had increased to 6,690. The City...
WILMER, TX
Focus Daily News

Lexy’s Local New American Restaurant Opens Aug. 15

Lexy’s Local New American restaurant will open Aug. 15 in Trinity Groves restaurant district. My husband and I recently attended a preview party at the beautiful, very feminine-looking new restaurant and bar, which seems to have been perfectly designed for Instagram-ready photo ops. Lexy’s opens for lunch and dinner...
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Ellis County Sherriff’s Office Arrests 5 Suspects For Online Solicitation Of A Minor

“Operation Overwatch” Targeted Child Predators. The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division, conducted an undercover operation, focused on targeting those who prey on children. This operation was named “Operation Overwatch;” and involved the participation of nine state and local agencies. The operation was successful in...
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
Focus Daily News

Beto O’Rourke to Return to Dallas Area Next Week

With stops in Waxahachie, Cleburne, Mineral Wells, Decatur, Gainesville, Greenville and Frisco. Dallas – Beto O’Rourke will continue his 49-day, more than 5,600 mile statewide Drive for Texas by visiting the Dallas area with stops in Waxahachie, Cleburne, Mineral Wells, Decatur, Gainesville, Greenville and Frisco. These events are public and open to members of the media.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

“It Starts With Me!” Book Signing at Galleria Dallas Aug. 20

“It Starts With Me!,” an impactful children’s book written by Dr. Bernice A. King and Dr. Kimberly P. Johnson, will be in the spotlight at the Galleria Dallas Aug. 20. Dr. King is CEO of The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center). As the daughter of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Mrs. Coretta Scott King, she has continued the legacy of her parents through the institutionalization and promotion of her father’s philosophy of nonviolence.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

City of DeSoto Under Stage 2 Watering Restrictions

Water Usage for Residents and Businesses Restricted. DESOTO-Nearly two months of drought conditions, high temperatures, and multiple fire suppression events have resulted in record-level water usage in DeSoto. City officials are declaring the immediate activation of Stage 2 restrictions under the City’s Drought Contingency Plan to ensure safety and ongoing water service. Stage 2 restrictions include mandatory reductions in residential and business irrigation systems as well as additional restrictions.
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

Growth and Taxes are Issues of Concern in MIdlothian; Not National Issues

MIDLOTHIAN – The Midlothian City Council opened its meeting Tuesday night with a presentation of certificates awarded to eight organizations that were instrumental in assisting the city with the April 4, 2022 tornado event. The certificates were presented by Midlothian’s Emergency Manager, Tonya Hunter to American Red Cross, Church of Jesus of Latter-Day Saints, Crisis Response Ministry, Ellis County Long Term Recovery Committee, Pastor Joseph Barrett of the Central Baptist Church in Italy, Salvation Army, Texas Baptist Men and United Way of Ellis County.
Focus Daily News

Glenn Heights Thanks Communities for Fire Assistance; Sets Special Election

Glenn Heights Thanks Multiple Departments For Assistance With Last Week’s Fire. The meeting was called to order by Glenn Heights Mayor Pro Tm Sonja Brown at 7:07 pm on Tuesday, August 2. She began by telling visitors there were two important events coming up. The first being the Back to School Celebration which will be held at Red Oak High School in cooperation with Red Oak ISD from 8:30 in the morning until 11:30 am on Saturday, August 6. Another Back to School celebration in partnership with DeSoto ISD will take place from 9 am until noon at DeSoto High School on Saturday, August 13.
GLENN HEIGHTS, TX
Focus Daily News

Judge Little Elected to NCTCOG Executive Board

Ellis County, TX – County Judge Todd Little has been elected to serve on the Executive Board of the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG), a regional association of county and municipal governments that coordinates common needs and opportunities among North Texas communities. As an Executive Board director, Judge Little has voting authority over all policy, fiscal, and vision-setting activities undertaken by NCTCOG.
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
