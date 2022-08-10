Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Related
NEW RAMP CLOSURES AT I-20/I-35E INTERCHANGE START AUGUST 16 IN DALLAS
DALLAS – As part of an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project at the Interstate 20 (I-20) interchange at Interstate 35E (I-35E), the following ramp closures are scheduled, weather permitting:. The southbound I-35E direct connector ramp to westbound I-20 will be closed from 9 p.m. Tuesday, August 16 to 5 a.m....
At Long Last, H-E-B Is Coming To Mansfield
Mansfield Residents Say “I’ll believe it when I see it”. I read the following announcement, and reminded myself this is August, not April “H-E-B is excited to announce plans to open an H-E-B store in Mansfield, continuing its expansion in the DFW Metroplex.”. Sure, I am being...
94.9 KLTY Grants $2,000 to Midlothian High School
Midlothian- Before the class of 2023 walked into their last-first day of high school, the Midlothian High School Seniors met at their baseball field for, “Senior Sunrise.” Being the first of many Senior events this year, the graduating class of 2023 shared laughs, hopes for the new school year, and a beautiful class photo in the center field.
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream Has A Sweet Vision For Special Needs Employees
When it comes to business, Tom Landis has a special vision. His company, Howdy Homemade Ice Cream, is much more than a place to get a tasty treat. It’s pretty sweet what he’s done to create opportunities for teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) to find meaningful employment and a positive place in the world.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
H-E-B NAMES QUEST FOR TEXAS BEST FINALISTS, Dallas Smokey John’s A Finalist
SAN ANTONIO– (August 10, 2022)– More than 500 Texans threw their hats into the ring submitting 564 products toH-E-B’s2022 Quest for Texas Best competition. From coffee, cleaners, and confections, to salsas, salamis, and seasonings, H-E-B’s Business Development and Sourcing Managers reviewed a host of products for potential placement on store shelves. H-E-B is pleased to announce the top 10 contestants, who will present their products for final judging on August 24that Dallas’ Fair Park.
City of Glenn Heights Teams up with Red Oak PD/ISD for First Responder Training
GLENN HEIGHTS – The City of Glenn Heights Police Department teamed up with the Red Oak Police Department and Red Oak ISD for joint first responders training last week. “In the active shooter training we conduct three scenarios each day,” said Keith Moore, City of Glenn Heights Director of Public Safety, Emergency Management Coordinator. “There are people playing victims and the police officers and fire fighters who are training in order for our team to address a threat quickly and accurately and address the victim quickly and accurately in an effort to save lives.”
100 Years of Broadway at Duncanville Community Theatre
“100 Years of Broadway,” a musical review featuring all your favorite show tunes, is onstage now at Duncanville Community Theatre. The show is directed by Elisa Guse, with a musical medley arranged by Mac Huff. Celebrate the history and magic of a century of Broadway in this marvelous medley of musical theater classics. The delightful hit tunes from blockbuster musicals promise to leave audiences humming long after curtain call.
Duncanville City Council Adopts a Tax Rate Decrease for Fiscal Year 2023
August 25, 2022 City Council will call a Special Meeting for a Public Hearing on the Budget and Tax Rate. Duncanville, TX – City Council held a Budget Workshop and Special Meeting on August 9, 2022 to discuss the upcoming Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Budget. “The City Council shall vote...
IN THIS ARTICLE
City of Wilmer’s Population Increases
WILMER – The City of Wilmer had a significant population increase in 2021 as reported by the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG), which stated that Wilmer’s population was at 6,100. As of the end of January this year that number had increased to 6,690. The City...
Lexy’s Local New American Restaurant Opens Aug. 15
Lexy’s Local New American restaurant will open Aug. 15 in Trinity Groves restaurant district. My husband and I recently attended a preview party at the beautiful, very feminine-looking new restaurant and bar, which seems to have been perfectly designed for Instagram-ready photo ops. Lexy’s opens for lunch and dinner...
Former DISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa May Be Dallas’s Next Mayor
Dr. Michael Hinojosa has left Dallas ISD early once again, this time two years before his contract was up in 2024. But he says, “It’s always good to go when you can leave on your own terms,” and for him, at 65, the time is now. It’s...
Ellis County Sherriff’s Office Arrests 5 Suspects For Online Solicitation Of A Minor
“Operation Overwatch” Targeted Child Predators. The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division, conducted an undercover operation, focused on targeting those who prey on children. This operation was named “Operation Overwatch;” and involved the participation of nine state and local agencies. The operation was successful in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rising Country Music Star Amanda Kate Ferris Performs at Midlothian Community Park
Summer Beats Concert Series: Amanda Kate Ferris August 19 @ 7:30. Rising country music star Amanda Kate Ferris closes out this summer’s free Summer Beats concert series at Midlothian Community Park August 19. The Friday night concert starts at 7:30 p.m. in the popular series presented by Texas Health Hospital in Mansfield.
Beto O’Rourke to Return to Dallas Area Next Week
With stops in Waxahachie, Cleburne, Mineral Wells, Decatur, Gainesville, Greenville and Frisco. Dallas – Beto O’Rourke will continue his 49-day, more than 5,600 mile statewide Drive for Texas by visiting the Dallas area with stops in Waxahachie, Cleburne, Mineral Wells, Decatur, Gainesville, Greenville and Frisco. These events are public and open to members of the media.
“It Starts With Me!” Book Signing at Galleria Dallas Aug. 20
“It Starts With Me!,” an impactful children’s book written by Dr. Bernice A. King and Dr. Kimberly P. Johnson, will be in the spotlight at the Galleria Dallas Aug. 20. Dr. King is CEO of The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center). As the daughter of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Mrs. Coretta Scott King, she has continued the legacy of her parents through the institutionalization and promotion of her father’s philosophy of nonviolence.
Midlothian City Council Sets Maximum Proposed Ad Valorem Tax Rate
MIDLOTHIAN – The Midlothian City Council voted 5 – 2 earlier this week on a proposed ad valorem tax rate for the city. The proposed maximum tax rate approved was set at $0.663147, however, the rate proposed on the agenda by city staff was at $0.675000 (the same as last year’s rate), which did not pass.
City of DeSoto Under Stage 2 Watering Restrictions
Water Usage for Residents and Businesses Restricted. DESOTO-Nearly two months of drought conditions, high temperatures, and multiple fire suppression events have resulted in record-level water usage in DeSoto. City officials are declaring the immediate activation of Stage 2 restrictions under the City’s Drought Contingency Plan to ensure safety and ongoing water service. Stage 2 restrictions include mandatory reductions in residential and business irrigation systems as well as additional restrictions.
Growth and Taxes are Issues of Concern in MIdlothian; Not National Issues
MIDLOTHIAN – The Midlothian City Council opened its meeting Tuesday night with a presentation of certificates awarded to eight organizations that were instrumental in assisting the city with the April 4, 2022 tornado event. The certificates were presented by Midlothian’s Emergency Manager, Tonya Hunter to American Red Cross, Church of Jesus of Latter-Day Saints, Crisis Response Ministry, Ellis County Long Term Recovery Committee, Pastor Joseph Barrett of the Central Baptist Church in Italy, Salvation Army, Texas Baptist Men and United Way of Ellis County.
Glenn Heights Thanks Communities for Fire Assistance; Sets Special Election
Glenn Heights Thanks Multiple Departments For Assistance With Last Week’s Fire. The meeting was called to order by Glenn Heights Mayor Pro Tm Sonja Brown at 7:07 pm on Tuesday, August 2. She began by telling visitors there were two important events coming up. The first being the Back to School Celebration which will be held at Red Oak High School in cooperation with Red Oak ISD from 8:30 in the morning until 11:30 am on Saturday, August 6. Another Back to School celebration in partnership with DeSoto ISD will take place from 9 am until noon at DeSoto High School on Saturday, August 13.
Judge Little Elected to NCTCOG Executive Board
Ellis County, TX – County Judge Todd Little has been elected to serve on the Executive Board of the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG), a regional association of county and municipal governments that coordinates common needs and opportunities among North Texas communities. As an Executive Board director, Judge Little has voting authority over all policy, fiscal, and vision-setting activities undertaken by NCTCOG.
Focus Daily News
Desoto, TX
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNewshttps://www.focusdailynews.com/
Comments / 0