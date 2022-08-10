Read full article on original website
M.I.A. meets her A.I. double in the “Popular” video
"Popular" is set to feature on M.I.A.'s next album MATA. A press release accompanying the new single states that the album was recorded in London, Los Angeles, Italy, Bali, Jakarta, and St Vincent, with more details set to be revealed "soon." MATA will be M.I.A.’s first album since 2016’s AIM....
World-famous brain surgeon Charlie Teo is forced to perform life-saving operations in Africa due to restrictions on his work in Australia - with one mum raising $120k to fly her daughter overseas to remove a tumour
Famous 'last chance' brain surgeon Dr Charlie Teo is performing operations on Australians in overseas hospitals after being restricted in this country. Dr Teo, who was placed under temporary restrictions a year ago after complaints over his work, has operated at least four times in Spain and South Africa where he has gained a permit to conduct surgery.
Rage The Machine cancel European tour dates on advice of Zack de la Rocha’s doctor
Rage Against The Machine have canceled their upcoming reunion shows in the United Kingdom and European Union due to frontman Zack de la Rocha's medical issues. The band will fulfill its North American shows, including a three-night residency at Madison Square Garden and a 2023 tour. Following the Madison Square Garden shows, de la Rocha's doctor has advised him to "return home for rest and rehabilitation." Performing the dates abroad, the statement reads, "are simply too much of a risk for a complete recovery."
Song You Need: The ever-fascinating Eddie Chacon and a soft-funk track to cut through the mid-August heat
That Eddie Chacon spent almost five decades as a sort of creative vagabond in the lead-up to 2020’s Pleasure, Joy and Happiness only made him more fascinating. I wrote very briefly about his story at the time: his pre-teen band with Cliff Burton and Mike Bordin, later of Metallica and Faith No More respectively; his work on 2 Live Crew’s infamous As Nasty As They Wanna Be; his moment in the mainstream as one half of Charles & Eddie, climbing the charts with the gargantuan “Would I Lie To You?”; his disillusionment with the industry after their demise; his stint writing for Danish popstars; his eventual move into photography and role as Creative Director for AUTRE Magazine. If he hadn’t started releasing his own music again, he’d still have had a better arsenal of stories than most musicians in Greater Los Angeles.
