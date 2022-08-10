That Eddie Chacon spent almost five decades as a sort of creative vagabond in the lead-up to 2020’s Pleasure, Joy and Happiness only made him more fascinating. I wrote very briefly about his story at the time: his pre-teen band with Cliff Burton and Mike Bordin, later of Metallica and Faith No More respectively; his work on 2 Live Crew’s infamous As Nasty As They Wanna Be; his moment in the mainstream as one half of Charles & Eddie, climbing the charts with the gargantuan “Would I Lie To You?”; his disillusionment with the industry after their demise; his stint writing for Danish popstars; his eventual move into photography and role as Creative Director for AUTRE Magazine. If he hadn’t started releasing his own music again, he’d still have had a better arsenal of stories than most musicians in Greater Los Angeles.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO