Behind Viral Videos

What is the 30 day water challenge on TikTok?

With the heatwave continuing you’re probably reaching for an extra glass of water as the temperature climbs, but a new TikTok trend is making users guzzle gallons of the stuff. Previous health and beauty trends have included buying a standing treadmill to walk while you work, trying impossible ab...
Ariana Grande
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
The Weeknd fans baffled over how his speaking voice sounds

Fans of The Weeknd cannot believe how the Canadian singer speaks, after a clip of him meeting a fan emerged on social media. Check it out:. A recent video shows the man known as The Weeknd, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, speaking softly in a conversation with a fan, asking him where he had travelled from for the show.
Do Revenge: cast, trailer and release date

One of the stars of Stranger Things sent the internet into a frenzy by sharing pictures from the forthcoming Do Revenge, showing them kissing a girl in the preview. Do Revenge has already got people talking thanks to a supremely famous cast, but who is starring in the film and when is it out?
What is Lili Reinhart's net worth in 2022?

A very successful actress and author, 25-year-old Lili Reinhart shot to fame starring as Betty Cooper in Riverdale. She joined the cast in 2017, but it has been confirmed that the forthcoming seventh season will be the last. Over her career so far she has also clocked up an incredible 28.8 million Instagram followers, 3.3 million on Twitter, and 4.7 million on TikTok. So how much is she worth?
Chris Evans' dog Dodger gets his own shirt from The Gray Man

Chris Evans' dog has been gifted one of the best presents in the world. The Hollywood star has bestowed Dodger with an animal-appropriate version of his blue and white polo shirt from The Gray Man. Evans wrote on Instagram: "While filming #thegrayman the wardrobe department accidentally shrunk one of Lloyd’s...
Where was Netflix's Day Shift filmed?

New Netflix comedy Day Shift stars Jamie Foxx as Bud Jablonski, a dad trying to provide for his family by working as a pool cleaner. However, there’s a catch - Bud’s pool cleaning business is actually just a front for a group of vampire hunters that hunt and kill the undead for cash.
