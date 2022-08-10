Read full article on original website
Related
What is the 30 day water challenge on TikTok?
With the heatwave continuing you’re probably reaching for an extra glass of water as the temperature climbs, but a new TikTok trend is making users guzzle gallons of the stuff. Previous health and beauty trends have included buying a standing treadmill to walk while you work, trying impossible ab...
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Her Silence Regarding Anne Heche’s Death
Ellen DeGeneres is honoring Anne Heche after the actress died Friday at age 53. Heche, who died after suffering burns and a severe brain injury when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. The Ellen Show host shared a tribute...
Boy's face swells up massively as he's attacked by swarm of bees after constantly poking their hive
A little boy was left with a severely swollen face after he was repeatedly stung by bees when he poked their hive. You can see the shocking reaction here:. The young boy, who has not been named, was out playing in the countryside in the town of Zigong, in south-western China's Sichuan, when he stumbled across a bee hive.
Man announces to whole street there is 'a grass amongst us' to weed out neighbour
One man angrily proclaimed there is ‘a grass amongst us’ in an epic video that is doing the rounds on Twitter. Watch the clip here:. The video, which was shared on Twitter by user @_steve_0, shows how the man climbed up on step ladder and took upon a town-crier type role as he addressed the neighbours in his back garden.
RELATED PEOPLE
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Create Zen Ambience In Your Yard With These Simple Elements
You don't need a complete renovation to make a big impact on the tranquility of your garden. Follow these tips and your space will transform before your eyes.
The Weeknd fans baffled over how his speaking voice sounds
Fans of The Weeknd cannot believe how the Canadian singer speaks, after a clip of him meeting a fan emerged on social media. Check it out:. A recent video shows the man known as The Weeknd, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, speaking softly in a conversation with a fan, asking him where he had travelled from for the show.
Do Revenge: cast, trailer and release date
One of the stars of Stranger Things sent the internet into a frenzy by sharing pictures from the forthcoming Do Revenge, showing them kissing a girl in the preview. Do Revenge has already got people talking thanks to a supremely famous cast, but who is starring in the film and when is it out?
IN THIS ARTICLE
What is Lili Reinhart's net worth in 2022?
A very successful actress and author, 25-year-old Lili Reinhart shot to fame starring as Betty Cooper in Riverdale. She joined the cast in 2017, but it has been confirmed that the forthcoming seventh season will be the last. Over her career so far she has also clocked up an incredible 28.8 million Instagram followers, 3.3 million on Twitter, and 4.7 million on TikTok. So how much is she worth?
Netflix's The Sandman has fans divided over how you pronounce 'Constantine'
Netflix's newest hit, The Sandman, has ranked first on the platform's top ten, but it's left everyone with one burning question. If you're not sure what we're talking about, Jenna Coleman's character in the show is called Johanna Constantine and the pronunciation of her name has sparked a Twitter debate.
People spot The Game lyric that makes his Eminem diss track from same album very awkward
While many fans have been focusing on The Game's dissing of Eminem in his track 'The Black Slim Shady', others have pointed out a line which, awkwardly, actually makes the rapper look quite protective of the Rap God. Given that it's a whopping 10 minutes long, it's no surprise that...
dailyphew.com
Heartbroken Dog Abandoned Because Of His ‘Ugly’ Face Gets Adopted, And The Difference It Makes Is Unbelievable
Meet Beaux Tox, a Labrador Retriever who was born with a facial deformity and experienced a life of constant rejection and neglect, until he found Jamie Hulit, his soul mate and a true best friend. Beaux was born with his unique features, a result of being squashed in his mothers...
PETS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman takes out full-page ad in Australian newspaper to call her partner a cheater
A woman known only as Jenny has taken out a full-page ad in an Australian newspaper to send a very clear message. Readers are regularly greeted with large ads from big-name companies trying to spruik their latest offering. However, those who were flicking through the Mackay and Whitsunday Life paper...
Bartenders at Australian pub get fired for ‘spitting in a neo-Nazi’s drink’ before serving it to him
An Irish pub in Melbourne is the centre of a scandal after it sacked two employees for allegedly spitting in a neo-Nazi's drink during a heated argument. The Irish Times pub addressed the incident, which occurred on August 2, in a social media statement. "The Irish Times Management would like...
Chris Evans' dog Dodger gets his own shirt from The Gray Man
Chris Evans' dog has been gifted one of the best presents in the world. The Hollywood star has bestowed Dodger with an animal-appropriate version of his blue and white polo shirt from The Gray Man. Evans wrote on Instagram: "While filming #thegrayman the wardrobe department accidentally shrunk one of Lloyd’s...
PETS・
Prey's Dakota Beavers' incredible journey of working at TJ Maxx to fighting Predators
Prey’s breakout star Dakota Beavers has opened up about his rise to fame, revealing that he was working in TJ Maxx ‘not that long ago’. You can see him in action here:. The film, in which Beavers plays Taabe, has enjoyed huge success, becoming Hulu’s biggest ever premiere and earning rave reviews from viewers.
First full Rick & Morty season six trailer is finally here
The full trailer for season six of Rick and Morty has just dropped and it looks absolutely amazing. In it we get to see Jerry dressed as Morty, the return of space Beth and all sort of new adventures for the smartest man in the universe and his young grandson.
Where was Netflix's Day Shift filmed?
New Netflix comedy Day Shift stars Jamie Foxx as Bud Jablonski, a dad trying to provide for his family by working as a pool cleaner. However, there’s a catch - Bud’s pool cleaning business is actually just a front for a group of vampire hunters that hunt and kill the undead for cash.
Lad shows off unusual method to pour the 'perfect' pint of Stella
A lad has shown how to pour the 'perfect' pint of Stella. Have a look for yourself:. It's a skill we all like to think we've mastered, but few ever really do during our short stay on this big ball of rock. Trying to get the perfect balance of quaff...
Paddy the Baddy shares the unholy amount of food he eats off-season
Paddy the Baddy’s fluctuating diet is no secret, but even so, fans might be shocked to hear just how hard he binges between fights. The UFC champ - real name Paddy Pimblett - has been open about his love for junk food, even joking before that he’ll be ‘diabetic’ when he retires from the sport.
LADbible
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.https://www.ladbible.com
Comments / 0