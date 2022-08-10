ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, TN

Dekalb County, TN
The Associated Press

Gov: No school vouchers approved yet for Tennessee families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Friday the state had not yet approved any school vouchers for families seeking taxpayer funds to cover private school expenses, even as students begin a new school year. The Republican governor had announced in mid-July that the contentious voucher program would begin immediately, after the Tennessee Supreme Court lifted a key obstacle that had prevented its implementation for nearly two years. The announcement left the state Department of Education with just a few weeks to establish an application process and vet qualifying families as the 2022-23 school year approached. “There are about 250 families that have actually applied (but) those approvals have not been made yet,” Lee told reporters. “The process is underway.”
wvlt.tv

‘Exceptionally good boys’ | Three Tennessee K-9 officers retire

LEBANON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three K-9 officers will have a life full of treats and relaxation ahead of them after years of service. Luke, Jaxx and Ace have helped the Lebanon Police Department protect Tennesseans for many years. Luke, a yellow Labrador retriever, worked alongside Officer Robert Bates and was...
fox17.com

Nashvillians line up to adopt first batch of rescued beagles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Before the Nashville Humane Association even opened their doors Thursday morning, there was already a long line of people waiting outside—they were eager to meet some of the rescued beagles brought to the shelter this week. Late Tuesday night, the shelter in West Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Final Supermoon of 2022 rises tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The final Supermoon of the year will illuminate the skies tonight. A supermoon is especially big and bright. It happens when the moon is at its fullest and closest to Earth. This one is called the Sturgeon Moon because Native Americans considered this a great time...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

La Vergne Resident Wins $20,000 on Mega Millions

Big jackpots are dazzling, and so are the multiple other prize levels in Tennessee Lottery drawing-style games. Just ask Jacquelyn Norman and Victoria El Dahaby, who were just two of 36 lucky players across the state who won from $1,000 – $30,000 each playing Mega Millions last week. “It’s...
TENNESSEE STATE
iheart.com

This Is Tennessee's Best Breakfast Restaurant

Starting your morning off with a delicious balanced breakfast helps to jumpstart your day and give you the energy needed to conquer whatever life throws your way. Using reviews, ratings, recommendations and personal experience, Mashed compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurant in each state, including this popular spot in Tennessee. According to the site: "You are sure to be completely satisfied when you visit any of the restaurants on this list, and you'll be ready to handle whatever life throws at you."
TENNESSEE STATE
Nashville Parent

Historian Uncovers the Lost Buildings of Nashville

First settled in 1779, Nashville has grown into what the New York Times calls America’s “It City.” From frontier outpost to cosmopolitan city of today, Nashville has a rich history to celebrate. This Used to Be Nashville is a photographic journey into Nashville’s past by local historian...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

VIDEO: Officers assist stranded driver on I-40

WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man thanked two Lebanon Police officers Saturday after they helped him get back on the road. John Paule of Watertown, TN, told us that Lebanon Police Officer Stroud and Officer Blackburn went above and beyond in his time of need Saturday after he called for assistance.
LEBANON, TN
