Opinion: The City of Albuquerque Has Approved Its First Safe Outdoor SpaceDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Muhammad Syed—Charged with Killing Two Muslim Men and Suspected of Murdering Two More—Has Been ArrestedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Members of the Muslim Community Vow to Stay UnitedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Shootings of Muslim Men Hurt the Entire State of New Mexico and the Country at LargeDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Prosecutors say son of man charged in Muslim murders connected to shootings
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re now learning more about the investigation of the murders of four Muslim men, federal prosecutors are saying Shaheen Syed, the son of the main suspect in the case, is connected to the shootings. They’re asking the court to keep him behind bars until his trial. Shaheen Syed is facing federal charges […]
RRPD: 3 suspects in custody in Walmart officer-involved shooting
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho police have three suspects in custody in relation to an officer-involved shooting at the Walmart at 901 Unser Blvd SE. According to an RRPD post on Facebook at 12:15 p.m., one suspect is being treated for a gunshot wound as a result of the incident at an area hospital. RRPD […]
Man accused of driving high and killing two people released pending trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Omar Martinez, the man accused of killing two people while driving high on fentanyl, will not be held behind bars until trial. In July 2021, Martinez is accused of flying through a red light at Louisiana and Lomas and t-boning Robert and Bonnie Hartwig. The Hartwigs were killed but Martinez was conscious […]
Man charged with murder of two teens faces judge
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man charged with two open counts of first-degree murder made his first appearance in court Saturday morning. Roger Wilson is accused of killing two teenagers back in June during an alleged road rage incident. Police were able to use surveillance video and Facebook messages to connect Wilson to the crash. […]
rrobserver.com
Man charged in June road rage death of two teen girls
Roger Wilson, 27, is facing two open counts of murder, auto theft and aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm charges in the June 29 deaths of Alyssa Salazar and Alize Henson. Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said Wilson was arrested on Thursday afternoon. Gallegos said Wilson was driving about...
KOAT 7
Police make arrest in road rage crash that killed two teenagers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police arrested one person involved in a road rage incident that led to the death of two teenagers in late June. Police said they arrested and charged 27-year-old Roger Wilson, who is suspected of causing a crash while in a road rage incident. Police said...
KOAT 7
Three suspects taken into custody, after shooting incident involving Rio Rancho police
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Three suspects are in custody, after a shooting involving Rio Rancho police occurred Saturday morning. The incident occurred in a parking lot near Walmart on Unser Blvd. in Rio Rancho. Officers approached a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot, when a man left the store and ran toward the vehicle. A confrontation took place, shots were fired and three suspects left the scene. No officers were injured in the exchange.
rrobserver.com
Click for video: Police release video of arrest of man suspected of killing Muslim men
Albuquerque police have released two short video clips of the arrest of a man suspected of killing four Muslim men over the past nine months. Muhammad Atif Syed, 51, is charged with two counts of murder in the fatal shootings of Aftab Hussein, 41, on July 26 and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, on Aug. 1. Investigators say he is also the primary suspect in the Nov. 7 death of 62-year-old Muhammad Zahir Ahmadi and the Aug. 5 death of Naeem Hussain, 25.
rrobserver.com
Image of Saturday shooting suspect from the Rio Rancho PD
Here is a still of the man who was involved in the shootout with Rio Rancho Police Department officers Saturday morning. He is still at large and considered armed and dangerous. The RRPD asks anyone knows anything about this incident call 911 right away. For more on the story go...
rrobserver.com
UPDATE: Three in custody for Walmart shooting, one suspect wounded
The suspect vehicle in the shooting at Walmart on Unser Blvd. has been located, according to the Rio Rancho Police Department. The Rio Rancho Police Department has three individuals in custody pending further investigation. “One individual was found with a gunshot wound as a result of the incident at Walmart...
Suspect arrested in fatal road rage crash that killed two teenagers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest has been made in a deadly road rage crash that killed two teenage girls in Albuquerque. Police say 27-year-old Roger Wilson rammed another car along Central near Tingley back in June. Alyssa Salazar and Alize Henson, both 14, died on scene. The driver and another male were taken to the hospital. […]
Man accused of indecent exposure released despite criminal history
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawrence Abeyta, the man accused of incident exposure at a hotel near I-25, made his first court appearance Friday. Abeyta is accused of touching himself in front of a father and daughter who were having breakfast at the Wyndham Hotel near Gibson and I-25. When officers arrived, they say Abeyta ran from […]
rrobserver.com
Suspect vehicle found, one suspect detained after officer-involved shooting Thursday
Police were searching for a maroon early 2000s Chevrolet Tahoe that fled after the shooting, according to a Rio Rancho Police Department Facebook post. Officers initially pulled the vehicle over on suspicion of being stolen at around 8:15 a.m. Thursday, the post states, and the shooting happened when police tried to take the driver and any passengers into custody.
Suspect arrested in murders of Albuquerque Muslim men
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have arrested a suspect in the investigation tied to the murder of four Muslim men. Police say 51-year-old Muhammad Syed was taken into custody last night near Santa Rosa, roughly 118 miles east of Albuquerque. According to APD, Syed is currently being charged two of the four homicides under investigation. Those […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Fatal road rage arrest, Gallup parade video, Drier weekend, Sanctioned homeless camp, School shaving policy
Friday’s Top Stories Albuquerque Police releases Muhammad Syed arrest video Man accused of repeatedly breaking conditions of release stays out of jail Albuquerque man charged with child abuse released from jail Video: Deputies talk to family of toddler found wandering at night in Albuquerque Rio Rancho police detain person after officer shoots in stolen SUV […]
KRQE News 13
Man accused of repeatedly breaking conditions of release stays out of jail
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man charged in a 2019 rape remains out of jail despite breaking his conditions of release over and over. Prosecutors went back in front of a judge, this morning, asking him to get Anthony Casiquito off the streets, but their request was denied again.
VIDEO: Vehicle barrels into Albuquerque home, suspects take off
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A peaceful Albuquerque neighborhood is on edge after a vehicle barreled into a home and the suspects took off. The whole thing was caught on camera. In the video, the vehicle is seen speeding down Port Road NW near Central and Unser. The vehicle plows into the yard, hitting the home. From […]
Santa Fe Reporter
Few Answers in Fatal Shooting
The early morning discovery of a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound in Santa Fe’s Ragle Park on Wednesday has left area residents rattled. “We just can’t understand what in the world happened,” Percilla Lopez tells SFR in the park on Thursday. “It’s really just shocking, especially here.”
Bernalillo County deputies search for suspects in Allsup’s armed robbery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for two suspects behind an armed robbery early Thursday morning. They say the two men walked into the Allsup’s in Paradise Hills with guns and pointed them at the clerk. Deputies did not say what they stole but they were seen leaving in a four-door gray […]
Family, community mark one-year anniversary of Bennie Hargrove’s death
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of the shooting death of 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove at Washington Middle School. Hargrove was shot and killed during lunch one year ago. Police say Juan Saucedo Jr. is the teen classmate responsible for pulling the trigger after Hargrove confronted Saucedo Jr. for bullying other students. On Saturday, […]
