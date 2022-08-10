ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Man charged with murder of two teens faces judge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man charged with two open counts of first-degree murder made his first appearance in court Saturday morning. Roger Wilson is accused of killing two teenagers back in June during an alleged road rage incident. Police were able to use surveillance video and Facebook messages to connect Wilson to the crash. […]
rrobserver.com

Man charged in June road rage death of two teen girls

Roger Wilson, 27, is facing two open counts of murder, auto theft and aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm charges in the June 29 deaths of Alyssa Salazar and Alize Henson. Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said Wilson was arrested on Thursday afternoon. Gallegos said Wilson was driving about...
KOAT 7

Police make arrest in road rage crash that killed two teenagers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police arrested one person involved in a road rage incident that led to the death of two teenagers in late June. Police said they arrested and charged 27-year-old Roger Wilson, who is suspected of causing a crash while in a road rage incident. Police said...
KOAT 7

Three suspects taken into custody, after shooting incident involving Rio Rancho police

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Three suspects are in custody, after a shooting involving Rio Rancho police occurred Saturday morning. The incident occurred in a parking lot near Walmart on Unser Blvd. in Rio Rancho. Officers approached a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot, when a man left the store and ran toward the vehicle. A confrontation took place, shots were fired and three suspects left the scene. No officers were injured in the exchange.
rrobserver.com

Click for video: Police release video of arrest of man suspected of killing Muslim men

Albuquerque police have released two short video clips of the arrest of a man suspected of killing four Muslim men over the past nine months. Muhammad Atif Syed, 51, is charged with two counts of murder in the fatal shootings of Aftab Hussein, 41, on July 26 and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, on Aug. 1. Investigators say he is also the primary suspect in the Nov. 7 death of 62-year-old Muhammad Zahir Ahmadi and the Aug. 5 death of Naeem Hussain, 25.
rrobserver.com

Image of Saturday shooting suspect from the Rio Rancho PD

Here is a still of the man who was involved in the shootout with Rio Rancho Police Department officers Saturday morning. He is still at large and considered armed and dangerous. The RRPD asks anyone knows anything about this incident call 911 right away. For more on the story go...
rrobserver.com

UPDATE: Three in custody for Walmart shooting, one suspect wounded

The suspect vehicle in the shooting at Walmart on Unser Blvd. has been located, according to the Rio Rancho Police Department. The Rio Rancho Police Department has three individuals in custody pending further investigation. “One individual was found with a gunshot wound as a result of the incident at Walmart...
rrobserver.com

Suspect vehicle found, one suspect detained after officer-involved shooting Thursday

Police were searching for a maroon early 2000s Chevrolet Tahoe that fled after the shooting, according to a Rio Rancho Police Department Facebook post. Officers initially pulled the vehicle over on suspicion of being stolen at around 8:15 a.m. Thursday, the post states, and the shooting happened when police tried to take the driver and any passengers into custody.
KETK / FOX51 News

Suspect arrested in murders of Albuquerque Muslim men

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have arrested a suspect in the investigation tied to the murder of four Muslim men. Police say 51-year-old Muhammad Syed was taken into custody last night near Santa Rosa, roughly 118 miles east of Albuquerque. According to APD, Syed is currently being charged two of the four homicides under investigation. Those […]
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Fatal road rage arrest, Gallup parade video, Drier weekend, Sanctioned homeless camp, School shaving policy

Friday’s Top Stories Albuquerque Police releases Muhammad Syed arrest video Man accused of repeatedly breaking conditions of release stays out of jail Albuquerque man charged with child abuse released from jail Video: Deputies talk to family of toddler found wandering at night in Albuquerque Rio Rancho police detain person after officer shoots in stolen SUV […]
Santa Fe Reporter

Few Answers in Fatal Shooting

The early morning discovery of a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound in Santa Fe’s Ragle Park on Wednesday has left area residents rattled. “We just can’t understand what in the world happened,” Percilla Lopez tells SFR in the park on Thursday. “It’s really just shocking, especially here.”
KRQE News 13

Family, community mark one-year anniversary of Bennie Hargrove’s death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of the shooting death of 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove at Washington Middle School. Hargrove was shot and killed during lunch one year ago. Police say Juan Saucedo Jr. is the teen classmate responsible for pulling the trigger after Hargrove confronted Saucedo Jr. for bullying other students. On Saturday, […]
