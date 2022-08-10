It's not déjà vu – Caltrans is again planning a closure on the 210 Freeway through Irwindale, this time for eastbound lanes, and for another five full days.The closure is the second phase of the San Gabriel River Bridge hinge replacement project. All lanes of the eastbound 210 Freeway will be closed from the 605 Freeway to about Irwindale Avenue, starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. The eastbound lanes are scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23.The circumstances of last month's closure will be flipped, so this time around, three lanes of the westbound 210 Freeway will be converted going in both directions.Several on- and off-ramps to the freeway will also be shut down during the closure, including the Irwindale on-ramps to the westbound 210 Freeway, the Mt. Olive on-ramps to the eastbound 210, the 605 Freeway connector to the eastbound 210, and the westbound 210 connector to the southbound 605.Commuters were urged to avoid the area by taking the 10 or 60 Freeways as an alternate, use public transportation, or work from home during the closure.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO