Plans to build a "dry port" in the Mojave Desert gets backing of Kern County Board of Supervisors
The effort to build a "dry port" in the middle of the Mojave Desert now has the backing of the Kern County Board of Supervisors.The planned Mojave Inland Port, which received a proclamation of support this week from the Kern County Board of Supervisors, is 90 miles from the San Pedro Bay, where the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports have been stymied by supply chain problems caused by the pandemic, and pent-up demand that exploded during the nation's economic recovery. The project is being spearheaded by Pioneer Partners, a Texas-based private holding company, which purchased the desert tract in...
theregistrysocal.com
Long Beach Shopping Center Totaling Nearly 74,500 SQFT Listed for $22.7MM ￼
A grocery-anchored retail center on the far east side of Long Beach has recently been placed on the market. Listed by Hanley Investment Group, the retail asset – also known as El Dorado Center – is currently offered at $22.17 million, or about $298 per square foot. Located...
NBC Los Angeles
Wilmington Flooding Sends River of Water Down Streets
A river of water flooded through Wilmington streets Friday, damaging a construction site and sending muddy looking water flowing as the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power worked to turn the flow off. The flooding began around 2 p.m. in the 400 block of North Avalon Boulevard. The pavement...
capitolweekly.net
Electric vehicles, fine, but hydrogen fuel cell cars are even better
Driving a fuel-cell car means hunting for stations, dealing with shortages and managing an unfamiliar nozzle that sometimes freezes to the car — but Sen. Josh Newman loves it. “I’m the self-appointed chair of the ‘Hydrogen Car Caucus,’” said the senator from Orange County, whose personal car is a...
easyreadernews.com
11 Reasons we Love Palos Verdes
Los Angeles is an amazing area with history (downtown and Pasadena), culture (Hollywood) and fantastic ocean beach cities (Manhattan Beach, Hermosa, Redondo, Torrance.) But if you were to come visit me from out of town, and ask me to take you to the most breathtaking place to visit in all of L.A., I’d easily throw you in the car and haul you to the Palos Verdes Peninsula, our own little Hawaii in Southern California.
3 Great Burger Places in California
If you love to treat yourself to a nice burger from time to time and you happen to live in California or you like to travel to California often, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in California that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list:
capitalandmain.com
Infrared Video Shows Widespread Oil and Gas Leaks in Los Angeles
Researchers have discovered up to 40 separate leaks, many in residential and commercial areas, at oil and gas installations across Los Angeles County. If confirmed by regulators, they pose a potential hazard both to human health and to the environment, including for their climate warming potential, according to experts. The...
Climate change doubles likelihood of ‘megastorms,’ extreme flooding in California: study
With every degree that the Earth gets warmer, the likelihood for a “megastorm” increases, too, the study found.
daytrippen.com
Best Places for Whale Watching From Shore in Southern California
Southern California offers numerous spots where you can go whale watching from shore. You will not get as close as a whale-watching, but you don’t need to worry about getting seasick. Bring some binoculars for the best view, although you can view whales with the naked eye. December through...
gcaptain.com
Proposed Inland Port in the Mojave Desert Could Help Unsnarl Nation’s Top Port Complex
With annual container volumes into the United States expected to increase in the coming decade, a proposed inland port in California’s Mojave Desert is looking to serve as a relief valve for congestion for the nation’s top port complex. The project is called the Mojave Inland Port, a...
California and Southern California among top five Best-Paying regions in U.S for Registered Nurses
Staff nurses are shifting from traditional hospital staffing to traveling nurses agencies. It is probably because of the significant pay difference. Associated Press, last month, published that the nurses working with traveling nurses agencies make up to $90 per hour. Which is 2 to 3 times higher than what most of the hospitals pay their staff nurses. Though it is a considerable opportunity for nurses, not all nurses can travel regularly. This report has classified the best-paying places for nurses specifically, who are looking forward to settling in one place and want to see where they can earn the most.
Ruth’s Chris Steak House Opens New Location in Long Beach, California
LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- Ruth’s Chris Steak House, famous for its unmatched dining experience and steaks served on 500-degree sizzling plates, announced its newest location in Long Beach, which is now open for business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005376/en/ Ruth’s Chris Steak House announced its newest location in Long Beach, which is now open for business. The new Ruth’s Chris restaurant is located at 180 East Ocean Boulevard (Suite 160) and brings an unmatched dining experience to the area in its new 8,075-square-foot restaurant. (Photo: Business Wire)
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, August 13, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, August 13, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 88. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Highs are forecast to drop very gradually over the next week...
Delicious seafood Los Angeles has to Offer
Seafood Los Angeles has a lot to offer, and it can be hard to choose which restaurant or shop stands out from the crowd. Los Angeles has a bounty of seafood to offer, but that doesn't mean it's easy to find. There is something for every taste and craving. From sushi to lobster, and fish tacos to crab legs, here are some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles that offer seafood you can't miss!
Eastbound lanes of 210 Freeway to be shut down for 5 full days for next phase of bridge project
It's not déjà vu – Caltrans is again planning a closure on the 210 Freeway through Irwindale, this time for eastbound lanes, and for another five full days.The closure is the second phase of the San Gabriel River Bridge hinge replacement project. All lanes of the eastbound 210 Freeway will be closed from the 605 Freeway to about Irwindale Avenue, starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. The eastbound lanes are scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23.The circumstances of last month's closure will be flipped, so this time around, three lanes of the westbound 210 Freeway will be converted going in both directions.Several on- and off-ramps to the freeway will also be shut down during the closure, including the Irwindale on-ramps to the westbound 210 Freeway, the Mt. Olive on-ramps to the eastbound 210, the 605 Freeway connector to the eastbound 210, and the westbound 210 connector to the southbound 605.Commuters were urged to avoid the area by taking the 10 or 60 Freeways as an alternate, use public transportation, or work from home during the closure.
tippnews.com
Santa Fe Importers Italian Deli Celebrates 75 Years in Business
LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Santa Fe Importers proudly celebrates its 75th year in business. To honor the occasion, the deli is offering commemorative items and limited edition giveaways to customers in the coming months. Along with these offerings, a new website was launched in February that will make it possible for customers to place online orders before year end. The company has two locations. The original is located at 1401 Santa Fe Avenue in the Westside of Long Beach. The 2nd location opened in 2007 in Seal Beach’s Old Ranch Town Center.
lagunabeachindy.com
Coastal Commission widens scope of Hotel Laguna beach club probe
The California Coastal Commission expanded the scope of its Laguna Beach Club probe to include unoccupied beach chairs and umbrellas staged for guests, state officials wrote in a letter Wednesday. Signs placed on the sand along Hotel Laguna’s northern property line to discourage beachgoers from intermingling with guests of a...
