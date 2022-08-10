Read full article on original website
Nick Saban: 'I've never been tempted to leave Alabama'
When was the last time Nick Saban was truly tempted to leave Alabama?. That was the question posed to the Crimson Tide head football coach on Friday morning during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. It likely was brought up with the reports that Saban considered leaving his post at Alabama for a College GameDay role at ESPN following the 2013 season, an 11-2 year for the Tide. But Saban said he hasn’t thought about leaving.
Boise State lands commitment from 2023 4-star Forward Andrew Meadow
When Leon Rice and his staff find someone they like, they don't waste much time in getting them on board. Take, for example, the Broncos newest commit, Andrew Meadow. Offered on July 31st, just 11 days before he makes his college choice. Whatever it is that the Bronco staff does,...
Freshman Focus: QB Donovan Leary
Illinois freshman quarterback Donovan Leary discusses his first training camp, what he's learning from the veteran quarterbacks and how watching his brother, NC State QB Devin Leary, has helped him.
RB Caziah Holmes no longer on Penn State football roster
Midway through Penn State preseason football camp, Lions247 has learned that third-year running back Caziah Holmes is no longer a member of the Nittany Lions roster. A program official confirmed Saturday morning. The 5-foot-11, 217-pound redshirt sophomore was seen in practice action as recent as Wednesday. Last Saturday, at Penn...
Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
Texas football WR Agiye Hall arrested by University of Texas Police Department
Texas football wide receiver Agiye Hall was arrested Thursday, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office. The arrest was made by the University of Texas Police Department, and Hall was charged with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750, which is a Class B misdemeanor. The Longhorns pass catcher joined the team this offseason after a brief stint in the transfer portal following his departure from Alabama.
Breaking: Gators land commitment from 4-star DL Will Norman
The Florida Gators are looking to have a big weekend along the defensive line, with a pair of top targets having already been on tap for their decision dates. The Gators already landed Top100 defensive lineman Kelby Collins. However, they kept the good times rolling when Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star defensive lineman Will Norman pulled the trigger and committed to the Gators. Despite him saying he wanted to take some visits into the fall, there was some belief amongst the Florida staff that he would make a decision earlier than that. He went through with those plans by picking the school he had been seen as a lean to for most of the year.
Saturday scrimmage report
The South Carolina Gamecocks football team went good on good during their first preseason scrimmage of the month. Translation: The first-team offense lined up and played against the first-team defense at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Starting quarterback Spencer Rattler led South Carolina’s first-team offense to consecutive scoring drives on...
Insider notes from Florida's first scrimmage of fall camp
Several insider notes from Florida's first scrimmage of fall camp.
JJ Pegues showed off improvements in fall camp, Saturday's scrimmage
Although Ole Miss defensive tackle JJ Pegues returned to Oxford in the spring and already played in a scrimmage-type format inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, he still hasn't gotten over playing in the place he's always called home. Pegues and his fellow defensive lineman had a field day in Saturday's intrasquad scrimmage....
Veteran cornerback out with injury; freshman makes position change
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – One of the top position battles in Alabama’s fall camp is at cornerback. Several players are vying for the pair of first-team roles during the preseason, but one of the top contenders did not participate in Saturday’s first scrimmage, head coach Nick Saban said.
Instant Analysis from USC Fall Camp practice No. 7 on Howard Jones Field
In the video above you can check out our Instant Analysis with USCFootball.com's Ryan Abraham and Chris Trevino discussing all of the important news and notes from the Trojans fall practice No. 7, a full pads practice held on Howard Jones Field. The guys talk about the first fall camp...
Kalen DeBoer updates the media on Ale, Kirkland, and more after Saturday scrimmage
Washington Head Coach briefs media on some important updates after first full pads scrimmage of fall camp.
VIDEO: Instant reaction following fall practice No. 6
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch an instant reaction immediately following the sixth fall practice on Thursday. The media was allowed to watch the entire practice, which was the first in full pads this fall. The Hurricanes return to practice Friday morning. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003...
Cats Insider: Where things stand with UK's top targets
The latest in Kentucky football recruiting.
Ohio State facing various injuries in fall camp
Just over a year ago, Ohio State welcomed the Big Ten Network out to fall camp practice and permitted members of the local media to watch the entire session. The big story that came from that practice was that quarterback C.J. Stroud, who technically hadn’t been named the starter at that point, wasn’t throwing.
Saban sees improvement from first-team O-line in scrimmage No. 1
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Nick Saban saw a lot of good things in Saturday’s first scrimmage. He also said his Alabama team was sloppy at times in its two hours at Bryant-Denny Stadium. That was also the theme of the offensive line, one of the most important position groups...
BREAKING: Kylin Jackson commits to LSU
Brian Kelly's recruiting staff has given LSU fans plenty to smile about over the last couple of months. On Saturday, the Tiger faithful got a huge shot of adrenaline as the nation’s No. 10 safety for 2023 announced his commitment when Kylin Jackson selected the in-state Tigers over Texas A&M.
Florida QB transfer Carlos Del Rio-Wilson still working in behind Garrett Shrader 3 weeks from opener
Florida QB transfer Carlos Del Rio-Wilson still working in behind Garrett Shrader 3 weeks from opener.
Georgia football: Kirby Smart updates status of wide receiver Arian Smith
One day after Dawgs247 reported wide receiver Arian Smith would be sidelined due to an ankle injury, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart offered an update on the redshirt sophomore. Smart told reporters Saturday following the Bulldogs' scrimmage that Smith had a high-ankle sprain that is going to require surgery. Smart...
