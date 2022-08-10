Read full article on original website
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
FOX Carolina
Law enforcement chases stolen U-Haul across 2 states, suspect charged
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended in Cherokee County on Friday afternoon. Deputies said the chase began when officers in North Carolina spotted a U-Haul truck that had been reported stolen in Mecklenburg County,...
Missing elderly man may be driving to Florida, Charlotte police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An elderly man who went missing from his home on Friday could be trying to drive to Florida, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD has activated a Silver Alert for 76-year-old Charles "Chick" Anderson. He was last seen at his family's home along Ryder Avenue. Anderson was driving a grey 2017 Dodge Caravan with Florida license plate JBV-B67.
WBTV
Charlotte overnight homicides leave 2 dead, 2 injured
‘This hurts so much’: Youth football coaches remember teen killed in shooting. The NC Giants football league is remembering their player who was killed in a shooting on Thursday. Charge against man once accused of killing UNC Charlotte student dismissed. Updated: 10 hours ago. The charge against Mark Carver...
WYFF4.com
Police arrest man in suspected stolen U-Haul after chase through the Carolinas, sheriff says
Police in Cherokee County arrested a man suspected of stealing a U-Haul after a chase that started in North Carolina, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller. Joseph Houston is charged with failure to stop for blue light and grand larceny over $10,000. Mueller said the chase started in Mecklenburg...
‘Chaotic’ NC shootout leads to arrests, drug bust: CMPD
The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. on the 100 block of Montford Point Street near O2 Lounge CLT.
cn2.com
Victim Runs Inside Bank Asking for Help
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two Rock Hill men were charged with Strong Armed Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy during a home improvement project. The Police Department says Lamar Douglas, 42, and Wali Mel-Quan Rhinehart, 30, got into an argument with the victim who was demolishing a house in the 700 block of Green Street in Rock Hill Thursday morning around 9.
Overnight shooting leaves man dead in southwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man died early Saturday morning hours after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said he was shot in the southwest part of the city. Police said they responded to South Tryon Street near West Arrowood Road around 2 a.m. They found the driver of a car with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to a hospital to be treated. However, CMPD said he succumbed to his injuries around 7 a.m.
Body camera video shows Lincoln County deputy's use of force during arrest
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has been fired after he was found to have used excessive force, including a chokehold and stun gun, against a man he was arresting in Iron Station. That deputy, and a sergeant, are both being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
CLT PD investigate two overnight shooting homicides
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are investigating multiple overnight homicides in the Charlotte metro area, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday morning. Officers responded to calls regarding the first incident around 1 a.m. Saturday near 6900 Northlake Mall Drive in north Charlotte. Three victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and one of the victims was […]
Man last seen at CLT park is missing, prompting police investigation
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was last seen at a southeast Charlotte park has prompted an investigation, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and the Charlotte Fire Department said Saturday. Officers say 48-year-old Matt Sullivan told family members on Friday that he was going for a hike and would return in a few hours. Sullivan […]
Three teens accused of armed robbery, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said officers took a trio of teens into custody, accusing them of armed robbery. According to the police, it happened around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Officers say the teens allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint at the 7-Eleven gas station on University City Boulevard and stole the victim's car.
WBTV
Investigation continues after two shot at motel in north Charlotte
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they got a call at 2:30 a.m. about a shooting at a motel on Reagan Drive, near a McDonald’s. Reward increases for leads in arson at Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream. Updated: 13 hours ago. An anonymous donor contributed an additional $10,000, bringing the total...
One person killed, two hurt in shooting near Northlake Mall, police say
CHARLOTTE — Three people were shot early Saturday morning in north Charlotte near the Northlake mall. One person was pronounced dead on the scene and two others were taken to a local hospital, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The investigation is underway in the 6900 block of Northlake...
WBTV
Footage released in violent Lincoln Co. arrest
‘This hurts so much’: Youth football coaches remember teen killed in shooting. The NC Giants football league is remembering their player who was killed in a shooting on Thursday. Charge against man once accused of killing UNC Charlotte student dismissed. Updated: 56 minutes ago. The charge against Mark Carver...
Three juveniles steal car, rob victim at gunpoint at northeast Charlotte 7-Eleven: CMPD
The robbery happened just before 3 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on University City Boulevard near Old Concord Road.
NC judge accused of shoving delivery truck driver at courthouse
New Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office incident reports say Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best allegedly shoved a delivery truck driver in a parking lot dispute at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.
A Charlotte man said he was hiking in a park on Friday. Police say he's missing a day later
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for a man they say went for a hike on Friday afternoon, but has not been heard from since. CMPD reports that 48-year-old Matt Sullivan told his family of his plans on Friday and went to McAlpine Creek Park along Monroe Road around 1:45 p.m. Police say he promised his family he'd be back after a few hours, but he has not been heard from since. He's believed to be wearing teal shorts.
Person shot in Uptown, Medic reports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after a shooting unfolded in the Uptown Charlotte area Thursday evening. Medic said around 6 p.m. they were responding to a scene along Montford Point Street near North Tryon Street. From there, the agency said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Paramedics described the victim's injuries as life-threatening.
New body camera video show moment Lincoln Co. deputy punches man during arrest
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Newly released body camera video from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office shows the moment that deputies used force on a suspect during a May arrest, resulting in one of the deputies being fired. On Friday, a judge ruled that the body-worn camera footage be...
Charlotte mom warns other parents of possible kidnapping attempt at HomeGoods store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for three people after a mom says the suspects tried to take her shopping cart with her toddler son still sitting inside. Jillian Culp said she was shopping at HomeGoods at the River Gate Shopping Center on August 5,...
