Gastonia, NC

FOX Carolina

Law enforcement chases stolen U-Haul across 2 states, suspect charged

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended in Cherokee County on Friday afternoon. Deputies said the chase began when officers in North Carolina spotted a U-Haul truck that had been reported stolen in Mecklenburg County,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Missing elderly man may be driving to Florida, Charlotte police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An elderly man who went missing from his home on Friday could be trying to drive to Florida, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD has activated a Silver Alert for 76-year-old Charles "Chick" Anderson. He was last seen at his family's home along Ryder Avenue. Anderson was driving a grey 2017 Dodge Caravan with Florida license plate JBV-B67.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte overnight homicides leave 2 dead, 2 injured

‘This hurts so much’: Youth football coaches remember teen killed in shooting. The NC Giants football league is remembering their player who was killed in a shooting on Thursday. Charge against man once accused of killing UNC Charlotte student dismissed. Updated: 10 hours ago. The charge against Mark Carver...
CHARLOTTE, NC
State
North Carolina State
Gastonia, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Gastonia, NC
State
South Carolina State
cn2.com

Victim Runs Inside Bank Asking for Help

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two Rock Hill men were charged with Strong Armed Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy during a home improvement project. The Police Department says Lamar Douglas, 42, and Wali Mel-Quan Rhinehart, 30, got into an argument with the victim who was demolishing a house in the 700 block of Green Street in Rock Hill Thursday morning around 9.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Overnight shooting leaves man dead in southwest Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man died early Saturday morning hours after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said he was shot in the southwest part of the city. Police said they responded to South Tryon Street near West Arrowood Road around 2 a.m. They found the driver of a car with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to a hospital to be treated. However, CMPD said he succumbed to his injuries around 7 a.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

CLT PD investigate two overnight shooting homicides

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are investigating multiple overnight homicides in the Charlotte metro area, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday morning. Officers responded to calls regarding the first incident around 1 a.m. Saturday near 6900 Northlake Mall Drive in north Charlotte. Three victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and one of the victims was […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Three teens accused of armed robbery, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said officers took a trio of teens into custody, accusing them of armed robbery. According to the police, it happened around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Officers say the teens allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint at the 7-Eleven gas station on University City Boulevard and stole the victim's car.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Investigation continues after two shot at motel in north Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they got a call at 2:30 a.m. about a shooting at a motel on Reagan Drive, near a McDonald’s. Reward increases for leads in arson at Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream. Updated: 13 hours ago. An anonymous donor contributed an additional $10,000, bringing the total...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Footage released in violent Lincoln Co. arrest

‘This hurts so much’: Youth football coaches remember teen killed in shooting. The NC Giants football league is remembering their player who was killed in a shooting on Thursday. Charge against man once accused of killing UNC Charlotte student dismissed. Updated: 56 minutes ago. The charge against Mark Carver...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

A Charlotte man said he was hiking in a park on Friday. Police say he's missing a day later

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for a man they say went for a hike on Friday afternoon, but has not been heard from since. CMPD reports that 48-year-old Matt Sullivan told his family of his plans on Friday and went to McAlpine Creek Park along Monroe Road around 1:45 p.m. Police say he promised his family he'd be back after a few hours, but he has not been heard from since. He's believed to be wearing teal shorts.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Person shot in Uptown, Medic reports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after a shooting unfolded in the Uptown Charlotte area Thursday evening. Medic said around 6 p.m. they were responding to a scene along Montford Point Street near North Tryon Street. From there, the agency said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Paramedics described the victim's injuries as life-threatening.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
