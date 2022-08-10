ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAFF

2.7 magnitude eathquake recorded near Hazel Green

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A 2.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Hazel Green Saturday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey website, an earthquake was recorded around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The website shows that the quake occurred just under four miles northwest of Hazel Green but was...
HAZEL GREEN, AL
WAFF

Airplane makes emergency landing at Huntsville International Airport

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A small twin-engine airplane was forced to make an emergency landing at the Huntsville International Airport Friday morning. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), anyone that was on the plane at the time of the crash was able to make it out safely.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Future of Morgan County School in jeopardy due to budget concerns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -With only a student body of fewer than 100, Sparkman School in Hartselle is now faced with an uncertain future. Parents and teachers filled Thursday night’s Morgan County School Board meeting to hear that first hand. “The predicting operating costs for Sparkman next year will be...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville, Madison County housing market remains vibrant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you are jumping into the housing market, be prepared! It is taking longer to build homes, and it’s more expensive. However, the market is not black and white, especially when you look at the whole picture. “The housing market in Huntsville/Madison County is still...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One man dead in car crash on Memorial Parkway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a crash at the intersection of Memorial Pkwy. and Drake Ave. Friday afternoon. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), one man was killed in a two-vehicle crash. Webster says that the crash occurred on the southbound...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Road closures in Downtown Huntsville for “OktobeeZrfest” festival

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department will be assisting with traffic and road closures for the 2022 “OktobeeZrfest German Cultural Heritage” Festival this weekend in Downtown Huntsville. Road closures will begin at noon on Saturday, August 13 and end at 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 14.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Parks and Recreation releases Fall Program Guide

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department released its fall activity guide featuring 100 free programs. The guide includes walking groups, pickleball, athletic leagues, swimming lessons, art and dance classes and plenty more. According to the Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department, the guide has a long list...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Man wanted for Georgia homicide arrested in Huntsville

Tuscumbia Police investigating homicide, victim identified. Tuscumbia Police investigating homicide, victim identified. Two people detained, Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity. Updated: 5 hours ago. Two people detained, Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Randolph School opens new Pre-Kindergarten as surrounding waitlists grow

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A whole new class is settling in at Randolph School as school leaders recently opened a pre-K class for its first year on Wednesday. Randolph Head of School Adam Dubé says they have been considering opening a pre-K for two years. He said the decision was finally made in January after discovering the huge demand for a pre-K in the Huntsville metro area.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Overnight rolling lane closures along Governors Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations will continue installing LED street lights along Governors Drive this evening. This will involve rolling lane closures from Bassett Street to Covemont Drive with additional work at the Dug Hill Road/Governors Drive intersection. The installation will begin at 8:00 p.m. and is...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Suspect arrested for Lincoln Co. attempted murder

A single-vehicle crash occurred took the life of a Texas man Saturday morning in Athens. Rose of Sharon, Landers McLarty Subaru serve lunch to Huntsville community. Rose of Sharon, Landers McLarty Subaru serve lunch to Huntsville community.
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

“This Summit’s purpose is to provide them with a pathway” - Athens State’s “Men of Kinnis” program looks to add more male minority educators to classrooms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Saturday morning marked the beginning of a journey for many men of color at Athens State. Catherine Wehlburg, the Provost for the College of Education at the university says they’re able to bring in historically underrepresented people into their College. “It changes how we look at things, how we talk about things, and I think that makes a huge impact,” she says.
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Decatur man arrested over fraudulent lawn service

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - In March 2022, Christopher Jay Britt, 28, was hired through his business Britt Lawncare and Landscaping to perform work for a Decatur resident. The resident provided Britt with a $7,000 check and for the work to be done, it was determined that Britt cashed the check on the day he received it.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

This dental clinic offers free service for people in need

MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Many of us go to the dentist twice a year without thinking twice about it. To some people though, dental care is a luxury. That’s why the Community Free Dental Clinic in Huntsville is working to treat people for free who otherwise might not be able to afford it.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Elkmont man arrested for starting house fire

ELKMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - On August 2, an Elkmont man was arrested for allegedly setting an occupied house on fire earlier this month. According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, James Bush, 32, was arrested and charged with first-degree arson and third-degree domestic violence for setting a house on fire during a domestic dispute.
ELKMONT, AL
WAFF

Community Fun & Wellness Festival comes back to Huntsville for second year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -National Health Center Week is being celebrated with the second Community Fun & Wellness Festival in Huntsville. The festival hosted by HAPPI Health, Thrive Alabama and Central North Alabama Health Services, Inc., celebrates the accomplishments of community health centers while raising awareness of services available at their clinics.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

