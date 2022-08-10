Read full article on original website
2.7 magnitude eathquake recorded near Hazel Green
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A 2.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Hazel Green Saturday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey website, an earthquake was recorded around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The website shows that the quake occurred just under four miles northwest of Hazel Green but was...
Rose of Sharon, Landers McLarty Subaru serve lunch to Huntsville community
Airplane makes emergency landing at Huntsville International Airport
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A small twin-engine airplane was forced to make an emergency landing at the Huntsville International Airport Friday morning. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), anyone that was on the plane at the time of the crash was able to make it out safely.
Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity, old co-worker speaks in rememberance
TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have been detained while law enforcement investigates a body that was found in Trinity. Deputies detained the people near the designated search area for Taylor Haynes. A missing person report was filed in Decatur for Haynes on July 8. At 1:40 p.m., investigators located...
Future of Morgan County School in jeopardy due to budget concerns
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -With only a student body of fewer than 100, Sparkman School in Hartselle is now faced with an uncertain future. Parents and teachers filled Thursday night’s Morgan County School Board meeting to hear that first hand. “The predicting operating costs for Sparkman next year will be...
Huntsville, Madison County housing market remains vibrant
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you are jumping into the housing market, be prepared! It is taking longer to build homes, and it’s more expensive. However, the market is not black and white, especially when you look at the whole picture. “The housing market in Huntsville/Madison County is still...
One man dead in car crash on Memorial Parkway
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a crash at the intersection of Memorial Pkwy. and Drake Ave. Friday afternoon. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), one man was killed in a two-vehicle crash. Webster says that the crash occurred on the southbound...
One person detained, body found on scene of missing woman search in Trinity
TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - One person has been detained on the scene of a 24-acre search in Trinity for a missing 25-year-old woman. Deputies were seen detaining the person near the designated search area for Taylor Haynes. A missing person report was filed in Decatur for Haynes on July 8.
Road closures in Downtown Huntsville for “OktobeeZrfest” festival
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department will be assisting with traffic and road closures for the 2022 “OktobeeZrfest German Cultural Heritage” Festival this weekend in Downtown Huntsville. Road closures will begin at noon on Saturday, August 13 and end at 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 14.
Huntsville Parks and Recreation releases Fall Program Guide
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department released its fall activity guide featuring 100 free programs. The guide includes walking groups, pickleball, athletic leagues, swimming lessons, art and dance classes and plenty more. According to the Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department, the guide has a long list...
Man wanted for Georgia homicide arrested in Huntsville
Randolph School opens new Pre-Kindergarten as surrounding waitlists grow
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A whole new class is settling in at Randolph School as school leaders recently opened a pre-K class for its first year on Wednesday. Randolph Head of School Adam Dubé says they have been considering opening a pre-K for two years. He said the decision was finally made in January after discovering the huge demand for a pre-K in the Huntsville metro area.
Overnight rolling lane closures along Governors Drive
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations will continue installing LED street lights along Governors Drive this evening. This will involve rolling lane closures from Bassett Street to Covemont Drive with additional work at the Dug Hill Road/Governors Drive intersection. The installation will begin at 8:00 p.m. and is...
Sheriff’s Office: Inmate used bedsheets, water bottle in escape attempt
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Morgan County Jail inmates are facing new charges after deputies say they tried to escape using a rope made of bedding and towels. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says the attempted escape occurred in the recreation yard of the Morgan County Jail on August 4.
Suspect arrested for Lincoln Co. attempted murder
“This Summit’s purpose is to provide them with a pathway” - Athens State’s “Men of Kinnis” program looks to add more male minority educators to classrooms
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Saturday morning marked the beginning of a journey for many men of color at Athens State. Catherine Wehlburg, the Provost for the College of Education at the university says they’re able to bring in historically underrepresented people into their College. “It changes how we look at things, how we talk about things, and I think that makes a huge impact,” she says.
Decatur man arrested over fraudulent lawn service
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - In March 2022, Christopher Jay Britt, 28, was hired through his business Britt Lawncare and Landscaping to perform work for a Decatur resident. The resident provided Britt with a $7,000 check and for the work to be done, it was determined that Britt cashed the check on the day he received it.
This dental clinic offers free service for people in need
MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Many of us go to the dentist twice a year without thinking twice about it. To some people though, dental care is a luxury. That’s why the Community Free Dental Clinic in Huntsville is working to treat people for free who otherwise might not be able to afford it.
Elkmont man arrested for starting house fire
ELKMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - On August 2, an Elkmont man was arrested for allegedly setting an occupied house on fire earlier this month. According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, James Bush, 32, was arrested and charged with first-degree arson and third-degree domestic violence for setting a house on fire during a domestic dispute.
Community Fun & Wellness Festival comes back to Huntsville for second year
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -National Health Center Week is being celebrated with the second Community Fun & Wellness Festival in Huntsville. The festival hosted by HAPPI Health, Thrive Alabama and Central North Alabama Health Services, Inc., celebrates the accomplishments of community health centers while raising awareness of services available at their clinics.
