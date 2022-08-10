Read full article on original website
Utica students 'step' into careers
UTICA, N.Y.- As area students prepare to head back to school in the coming weeks, teens in grades 7 through 12 in Utica were able to learn about some cool careers on Saturday. The Back to School "Step Into Careers" program showcased STEM careers that students car work towards while still in high school. The program is run by Mohawk Valley Community College and includes peer mentoring, tutoring, test prep, college visits and career preparation. According to the program's coordinator Cymil Hamilton, introducing kids to STEM at a young age can benefit them as they move on in their education. "The benefits is getting students is getting students involved in the program to let them know there is success at high school going into college, but as well as letting them know what professions are out there in the public that they can do in case they are interested in going into that career field" Hamilton said.
Shooting event to raise money
Westmoreland, N.Y.--The New York Mills Sportsmen's Association will be holding their 2nd annual 100 Bird Shoot next Sunday. The event will raise money for the Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation, which assists cancer patients in need in Oneida, Herkimer, Madison and Onondaga Counties. Kurt Carson, the group's president, says that the...
Oneida County: Monkeypox case inevitable
Utica, N.Y.-- With the COVID-19 pandemic still fresh in the minds of many Americans, the Monkeypox outbreak has caused many to worry that another pandemic may result from this. Oneida County Health Director Dan Gilmore says Monkeypox is much different than COVID. “This is much different than the COVID outbreak....
Youth Fun & Fitness Run held at MVCC
Oneida County held a Youth Fun & Fitness Run at Mohawk Valley Community College on Thursday to encourage kids to stay active. Oneida County fitness run promotes active lifestyle among children. Oneida County hosted a Youth Fun & Fitness Run at the Mohawk Valley Community College Utica campus Thursday morning...
Oneida County preparing for new state gun laws
If the new state gun laws go into effect in September as planned, Oneida County officials say they may have to enlist a vendor to comply with social media checks. Oneida County makes moves in anticipation of new NYS gun laws as legal challenge looms. Oneida County funds the county...
Olmsted City raising funds with matching donations for FT Proctor Park lily pond
UTICA, N.Y. -- Nonprofit Olmsted City of Greater Utica has launched a campaign to restore the iconic Lily Pond in Utica's historic Frederick T. Proctor Park in time for next year's centennial of the donation of the park to the people of the city of Utica. The lily pond was...
Oneida County makes moves in anticipation of new NYS gun laws as legal challenge looms
UTICA, N.Y. -- Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, LinkedIn -- one person can have countless social media accounts. They can interact on them multiple times a day. If New York's new gun laws go into effect on Sept. 1, there will have to be a three-year lookback on a gun license applicant's social media accounts.
Utica car dealership donates $5K to Tunnel to Towers Foundation
UTICA, N.Y. – LeadCar Buick GMC in Utica donated $5,000 to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to help them provide services to first responders, veterans and their families. One of the Tunnel to Towers programs provides mortgage-free homes to families of fallen first responders. Each year the organization holds...
2022 August Primary Voting Guide
Early voting for the August primaries begins on Saturday after some elections had to be postponed due to the lengthy redistricting process earlier this year. Three Congressional districts cover Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties and there are primary races in all of them. Below are the contested primary races and...
There's still time to participate in annual Historical Selfie Scavenger Hunt
There’s still plenty of time to participate in the Oneida County History Center’s annual Historical Selfie Scavenger Hunt, which kicked off on Aug. 5. Participants in the event have until Aug. 31 to pick a hunt from the website and take photos at each location to share on social media. There is a Utica-based hunt as well as one across all of Oneida County.
Herkimer College names new head coach for softball program
Louie Friend will take over as head coach of the Herkimer College softball program, after P.J. Anadio departed for The College of St. Rose in July. Friend has spent the last two years as an assistant coach with Cazenovia College. Herkimer College names new head coach for softball program. Louie...
New York Mills church hold flea market ahead of annual Polish Night
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. – The Sacred Heart - St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Catholic Church in New York Mills is holding a weekend of activities which kicked off with a flea market on Thursday night. The flea market continued Friday at the church, located at 201 Main...
Things get "corny" in Schuyler
Schuyler, N.Y.-- The 22nd annual Schuyler Car and Corn Extravaganza kicked off Saturday afternoon. This year's festival featured bounce houses, a dog show, car show, ax throwing competitions and of course, plenty of corn. The festival will run until dusk on Saturday, when fireworks will take place.
Purple Heart car show rolls into town
Utica, N.Y.-- Nearly 100 classic cars and motorcycles took over the Parkway Center parking lot on Saturday afternoon for a good cause. The 2nd annual Veterans' Custom Race Car and Motorcycle Show raises money for the Purple Heart Veterans Central New York 490 Military Order of the Purple Heart, which raises funds for gold-star families in need. Last year's event raised $13,000.
The Root Farm open for business in Sauquoit
Years ago, Sauquoit resident Lynne Lee used to compete in horseback riding competitions, but that all changed in a blink of an eye. "I have a brain injury from cardiac arrest," she said. Lynne’s episode cut off the oxygen to her brain, and now she has short term memory loss...
Victim improves in condition after car crash in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. - Utica Police say the second victim in the fatal car crash earlier in the week has improved in condition. Police say 19-year-old Todd Janicke of Whitesboro is awake and talking after he spent days in the hospital in critical condition. Janicke was transported to the hospital Tuesday...
Road repairs underway in North Utica after water main break destroys part of Cosby Road
UTICA, N.Y. – A Mohawk Valley Water Authority crew was on Cosby Road Friday morning after officials say a water main “popped” and blew out a section of the road. The affected part of the road near Innis Street is closed as crews work on repairs. Drivers...
State police working to identify woman after body found in remote part of Otsego County
MORRIS, N.Y. – New York State Police are trying to identify a woman whose remains were discovered in Otsego County last week. The body was found in a remote area in the town of Morris after two people using metal detectors off of a seasonal road smelled a strong odor and called authorities.
Man accused of breaking into storage units in Rome; second suspect sought
ROME, N.Y. – Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says one of two suspects was caught after breaking into storage units in Rome early Thursday morning. Deputies went to Colonial Self Storage II on Rome New London Road around 1:30 a.m. after a burglary was reported. When the deputies arrived,...
Utica firefighters make quick work of house fire on Buchanan Road
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica firefighters made quick work of a fire on Buchanan Road Thursday afternoon after smoke was reported billowing out of a home between Riverside Drive and Wilber Street. Fire crews were called to the scene just before 4 p.m. and the fire was out by...
