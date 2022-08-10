ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Amari Miller Apologizes For Tweets Regarding Sasha Banks

NXT wrestler Amari Miller is apologizing for her tweet regarding Sasha Banks. On Wednesday, Miller tweeted that she was looking to become the second African American NXT Women's Champion behind Ember Moon. She noted that Banks is "German and Black" after fans said Banks was also an African American NXT Women's Champion. Banks' mom is of German descent.
Bret Hart on Vince McMahon's Retirement: I Feel Kind Of Sad About It

Bret Hart says he isn't happy to see what Vince McMahon has been going through. On June 15, the Wall Street Journal reported that the WWE board has been investigating McMahon for a secret $3 million settlement he reportedly agreed to pay a former WWE employee he allegedly had an affair with. A second report on July 8 revealed that McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million to four women, previously connected to WWE, in order to “suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity" over a 16-year period.
Roxanne Perez On Her NXT Run So Far: It's Been Surreal And Really Cool, I'm Thankful

Roxanne Perez is living the dream in WWE. Perez, formerly known as Rok-C, had a breakout year in 2021 when she became the ROH Women's World Champion by winning the tournament for the title. ROH subsequently went on hiatus, and Rok-C competed for MLW and IMPACT Wrestling before WWE officially signed her in March. The company renamed her Roxanne Perez, and she debuted in April.
Matt Cardona: Blake Christian Is A Stiff And Unsafe Worker, He Should Be Banned From The Business

Matt Cardona wants Blake Christian out of the wrassling biz. Game Changer Wrestling fans can expect the re-emergence of Matt Cardona in their promotion soon, as the star is set to return this Sunday at Day Two of Homecoming to renew his wedding vows with Chelsea Green. The last time Cardona appeared in the promotion was back in June, where Blake Christian practically jobbed him out at the Cage Of Survival event.
Zoey Stark Worked As A Producer While Sidelined With Injury

Zoey Stark suffered a torn MCL/Meniscus at the end of 2021, last competing in a Scareway To Hell Ladder match at NXT Halloween Havoc before her injury. She returned to the ring on the July 19 episode of NXT television, winning the NXT Women's Title #1 Contendership Battle Royal to earn a shot at the NXT Women's Championship.
Omos Teases 'Final Version' Of Ring Gear, Talks Learning From MVP

Omos ditched his jeans and tank top for more traditional wrestling pants and a singlet in recent months, but he's not done with his gear. Speaking on Complex Unsanctioned, Omos said the final version of his ring gear is coming. "Wait until you see the final version. What you see...
Top Dolla Discusses How The WWE Return Of Hit Row Came About

On Friday's WWE SmackDown, Hit Row (Top Dolla, Ashante 'Thee' Adonis, & B-Fab) were back in WWE. The group, along with Swerve Strickland, were released in November 2021 shortly after moving from NXT to WWE SmackDown at the 2021 WWE Draft. With Strickland in AEW, "The OG 3" got back...
AEW Fight Forever News: Story Mode, Who Made The Cover Art, Minigames

AEW revealed their Fight Forever game cover, which we've gained some more information about. Fightful Select learned that THQ Nordic's team designed the cover, as opposed to All Elite Wrestling's graphics team. People within AEW didn't even know until the cover was leaked the day before that the cover athletes would be featured, and that goes for the actual athletes themselves.
Doudrop: We've Had Conversations About A Name Change, I Don't Mind Either Way

Doudrop talks about a possible name change. When Doudrop, formely known as Piper Niven, joined the main roster in June 2021, fans were confused and concerned about her name change. Since then, Doudrop has stated in multiple interviews that she has grown to be comfortable with the name change and has grown into the role of that character.
Theory: There Is No Better Group To Lead Than Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, And Bruce Prichard

Theory has weighed in on Vince McMahon's retirement. McMahon retired as WWE CEO on July 22 amid the WWE Board investigating him for alleged sexual misconduct and hush money. With Vince stepping down, Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon were named Co-CEOs while Triple H assumed all creative duties. Bruce Prichard remains as executive director of WWE Raw and SmackDown.
Mance Warner Working In MLW Without Contract

Mance Warner has debuted in AEW just weeks after he returned to MLW. Many inquired about the status of Warner with MLW after he appeared at the August 3 set of AEW tapings to appear on Dark and Rampage. Fightful was able to confirm that Mance Warner has not been under a Maor League Wrestling contract since his return was announced in June. However, a signing was never announced.
