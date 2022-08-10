Read full article on original website
Related
Dean 'Mojo' Muhtadi: I Have Unfinished Business As A Wrestler, There's Still Stuff I Want To Do
Dean Muhtadi, formerly known as Mojo Rawley, isn't finished as a wrestler. Rawley spent several years in WWE, where he won the WWE 24/7 Championship seven times. The company released him in a wave of cuts in April 2021. Since them, he has been focused on other projects. He is a co-host on TMZ Sports, and he is also running the Paragon Talent Group.
Amari Miller Apologizes For Tweets Regarding Sasha Banks
NXT wrestler Amari Miller is apologizing for her tweet regarding Sasha Banks. On Wednesday, Miller tweeted that she was looking to become the second African American NXT Women's Champion behind Ember Moon. She noted that Banks is "German and Black" after fans said Banks was also an African American NXT Women's Champion. Banks' mom is of German descent.
Swerve Strickland Discusses How Kevin Gates' AEW Appearance Came About
At AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest week two, Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee had their AEW Tag Team Title celebration after winning the belts in a three-way tag bout that featured Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks and The Young Bucks. The celebration was crashed by Tony Nese & "Smart" Mark Sterling,...
Bret Hart on Vince McMahon's Retirement: I Feel Kind Of Sad About It
Bret Hart says he isn't happy to see what Vince McMahon has been going through. On June 15, the Wall Street Journal reported that the WWE board has been investigating McMahon for a secret $3 million settlement he reportedly agreed to pay a former WWE employee he allegedly had an affair with. A second report on July 8 revealed that McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million to four women, previously connected to WWE, in order to “suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity" over a 16-year period.
RELATED PEOPLE
Roxanne Perez On Her NXT Run So Far: It's Been Surreal And Really Cool, I'm Thankful
Roxanne Perez is living the dream in WWE. Perez, formerly known as Rok-C, had a breakout year in 2021 when she became the ROH Women's World Champion by winning the tournament for the title. ROH subsequently went on hiatus, and Rok-C competed for MLW and IMPACT Wrestling before WWE officially signed her in March. The company renamed her Roxanne Perez, and she debuted in April.
Matt Cardona: Blake Christian Is A Stiff And Unsafe Worker, He Should Be Banned From The Business
Matt Cardona wants Blake Christian out of the wrassling biz. Game Changer Wrestling fans can expect the re-emergence of Matt Cardona in their promotion soon, as the star is set to return this Sunday at Day Two of Homecoming to renew his wedding vows with Chelsea Green. The last time Cardona appeared in the promotion was back in June, where Blake Christian practically jobbed him out at the Cage Of Survival event.
Zoey Stark Worked As A Producer While Sidelined With Injury
Zoey Stark suffered a torn MCL/Meniscus at the end of 2021, last competing in a Scareway To Hell Ladder match at NXT Halloween Havoc before her injury. She returned to the ring on the July 19 episode of NXT television, winning the NXT Women's Title #1 Contendership Battle Royal to earn a shot at the NXT Women's Championship.
Tony Khan: The Shows WWE Have Been Doing Are Generally Better Than Before, It's Good For Wrestling
Only July 22, Vince McMahon retired as CEO of WWE, leading to Triple H assuming all creative duties in the company. Since taking over creative, Triple H has brought back Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Dexter Lumis and has made minor changes to the product that fans have been excited for.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Omos Teases 'Final Version' Of Ring Gear, Talks Learning From MVP
Omos ditched his jeans and tank top for more traditional wrestling pants and a singlet in recent months, but he's not done with his gear. Speaking on Complex Unsanctioned, Omos said the final version of his ring gear is coming. "Wait until you see the final version. What you see...
Top Dolla Discusses How The WWE Return Of Hit Row Came About
On Friday's WWE SmackDown, Hit Row (Top Dolla, Ashante 'Thee' Adonis, & B-Fab) were back in WWE. The group, along with Swerve Strickland, were released in November 2021 shortly after moving from NXT to WWE SmackDown at the 2021 WWE Draft. With Strickland in AEW, "The OG 3" got back...
AJ Styles: I Never Thought There'd Be A Time Where I Didn't Work For Vince McMahon
AJ Styles reflects on the retirement of Vince McMahon. There was a time when it appeared that AJ Styles would never work for WWE. Of course, since 2016, it's become difficult to picture present-day WWE without AJ. AJ Styles credits a lot of his WWE success to his ability to...
Bret Hart On Ric Flair's Last Match: I Appreciated What He Did, Not Many People Have Guts Like That
Bret Hart appreciates Ric Flair for what he did when he returned to the ring. On July 31, as part of Starrcast weekend, Flair wrestled his first match since 2011. The septuagenarian teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. Flair passed out twice during the bout due to dehydration, and the contest itself has been somewhat divisive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWE WrestleMania 39 Launch Party Results (8/11): Street Profits, Theory, Ricochet In Action
WWE held its WrestleMania 39 Launch Party from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on August 11. The event streamed on YouTube. Full results are below. Fans can watch the stream in the video above. WWE WrestleMania 39 Launch Party Results (8/11) - Gabriel Iglesias is the special guest host. Mayor...
Rey Mysterio: I Never Had Desire To Go Anywhere Else, It's Always Been WWE
Rey Mysterio's heart has always been in WWE. WWE is celebrating 20 years of Rey Mysterio in 2022, and though he left the company from 2015 to 2018, Mysterio's home was always WWE. “I left because I was just tired physically, mentally and I just wanted to reconnect with my...
AEW Fight Forever News: Story Mode, Who Made The Cover Art, Minigames
AEW revealed their Fight Forever game cover, which we've gained some more information about. Fightful Select learned that THQ Nordic's team designed the cover, as opposed to All Elite Wrestling's graphics team. People within AEW didn't even know until the cover was leaked the day before that the cover athletes would be featured, and that goes for the actual athletes themselves.
Doudrop: We've Had Conversations About A Name Change, I Don't Mind Either Way
Doudrop talks about a possible name change. When Doudrop, formely known as Piper Niven, joined the main roster in June 2021, fans were confused and concerned about her name change. Since then, Doudrop has stated in multiple interviews that she has grown to be comfortable with the name change and has grown into the role of that character.
Theory: There Is No Better Group To Lead Than Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, And Bruce Prichard
Theory has weighed in on Vince McMahon's retirement. McMahon retired as WWE CEO on July 22 amid the WWE Board investigating him for alleged sexual misconduct and hush money. With Vince stepping down, Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon were named Co-CEOs while Triple H assumed all creative duties. Bruce Prichard remains as executive director of WWE Raw and SmackDown.
Mance Warner Working In MLW Without Contract
Mance Warner has debuted in AEW just weeks after he returned to MLW. Many inquired about the status of Warner with MLW after he appeared at the August 3 set of AEW tapings to appear on Dark and Rampage. Fightful was able to confirm that Mance Warner has not been under a Maor League Wrestling contract since his return was announced in June. However, a signing was never announced.
Bryan Danielson: A Small Package Is The Most Devastating Tiny Move Someone Can Make
Bryan Danielson discusses the power of the small package. As a veteran of the business and a former world champion, The American Dragon has plenty of experience with a variety of packages that he has come across in the course of a wrestling match. During an appearance at San Diego...
IMPACT Emergence 2022 Full Show Results & Review Podcast | Denise Salcedo & Stephen Jensen
Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) review IMPACT Emergence 2022!
Fightful
13K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0