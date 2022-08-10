ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

New York – Newport Shared Charter Flight Seats Available This Weekend With Tradewind Aviation

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19e0lO_0hBx3KpI00

Heading to Newport this weekend? Skip the traffic and fly Tradewind between Newport State Airport (NPT) and Westchester County Airport (HPN) in under 40 minutes!

Seats are still available this weekend!

Friday, August 12th:

HPN-NPT at 3:30pm

NPT-HPN at 4:50pm

HPN-NPT at 6:15pm

Sunday, August 14th:

NPT-HPN at 5:45pm

Private charters to and from Newport are also available at any time. Please contact a member of the Tradewind Aviation team to learn more.

Phone: 800-376-7922 option 1

Email: charter@flytradewind.com

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

Beloved Newport Diner Closes Permanently This Weekend

Normally, Bishop's 4th Street Diner in Newport serves an oversized Mickey Mouse pancake with blueberry eyes, a raspberry nose and a wide whipped-cream smile. Only this weekend, that smile is melting into a long, dejected frown, as owners Steven and Vicki Bishop prepare to grill their last blue-plate specials before going out of business Sunday, Aug. 14.
NEWPORT, RI
WPRI

On the Rhode: Summer at Ocean House

Ocean House is Rhode Island’s only five-diamond resort. This luxury resort is located right on the water in Westerly, serving up spectacular views and memory-making opportunities for anyone’s summer stay. Ashley Erling went to the resort on Friday morning to check out the events and activities to enjoy...
WESTERLY, RI
ABC6.com

Beach in Narragansett closed on weekdays due to staff shortage

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced Saturday that a Narragansett beach will be closed on the weekdays due to lack of staffing. Environment officials said starting Monday, Scarborough South State Beach will only be open on the weekends until Labor Day. The change...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
JOHNSTON, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charters#Tradewind Aviation#Charter Flight
getawaymavens.com

7 Great Romantic Hotels in Rhode Island

With “Island” in its name, and called “The Ocean State,” it’s no surprise that most of the romantic hotels in Rhode Island are on or near the water. Some have been on Luxury “Stay” lists for years. Others might be unfamiliar to you. Read on for the Getaway Mavens Favorites.
NEWPORT, RI
independentri.com

Local author takes on untold story about slave trade in RI

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Christian McBurney’s new book, “Dark Voyage: An American Privateer’s War on Britain’s African Slave Trade,” opens a potentially untold story about Rhode Island’s episode in the African slave trade during the Revolutionary War. As McBurney tells it, he was...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Some state beaches to close outdoor showers

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday some state beaches will not have outdoor showers or water available. This is in an attempt to save water and adhere to Narragansett's ban on outdoor water use. The following beaches will not have access to outdoor shower...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
City
New York City, NY
City
Newport, NY
State
New York State
ABC6.com

No-contact advisory placed on 5 beaches in Dartmouth area

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection announced Wednesday that a no-contact advisory is in place for five beaches in the Dartmouth and New Bedford area. The Dartmouth Board of Health was notified that a combined sewer overflow discharge from the city of New Bedford’s...
DARTMOUTH, MA
newportthisweek.com

A National Historic Landmark Coming Back to Life in Newport

Piece by piece, the drive to restore the work of a famous fading piece of art in a fabled Newport church is reaching new heights. Literally. Designated a National Historic Landmark by the U.S. Department of the Interior in 2012, the Newport Congregational Church contains the only extant example of artist John La Farge’s church decoration in the country. The church ceased operation about 10 years ago; the last pastor, Mary Beth Hayes, held services until 2012 and the pews were removed in 2019. The edifice coalesced as a home to offices and studios in 2020 during COVID. La Farge’s work and the church’s condition deteriorated over a long period of time but is now the object of painstaking research, fundraising and restoration under the auspices of the La Farge Restoration Fund.
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

Extreme drought effects residents, landscapers in Bristol County

(WJAR) — The grass is being watered on the greens and tees at Touisset Country Club in Swansea thanks to a well sprinkler system, but other parts of the course are not doing as well under extreme drought conditions. Swansea is one of many towns in Southern New England...
SWANSEA, MA
rimonthly.com

2022 Best of Rhode Island: Editors’ Picks

Where to go for a dose of theatrical entertainment, live music, comedy, cooking classes and more all year long. With a neighborhood vibe, gorgeous outdoor space and creative lineup of jewel-toned cocktails, it’s no surprise Tiny Bar quickly won over our hearts after opening in 2019 — even if the bar is, well, tiny. Most evenings, the fun spills out across the string-lit patio, so grab a friend (or three) and settle in for a night of sipping and catching up under the stars. 377 Richmond St., Providence, instagram.com/tinybarpvd.
PROVIDENCE, RI
nrinow.news

Two northern RI beaches closed for swimming due to bacteria

BURRILLVILLE/GLOCESTER – The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended closure on Wednesday of two beaches in northern Rhode Island after testing showed high bacteria levels, the latest facilities in the state to see swimming paused over water concerns. Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville and Harmony Hill School Beach in...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police Department welcomes newest officer to the force

“Meet Ofc. Taylor Sousa! Originally from Fall River, he has lived in New Bedford for the past 6 years. Before becoming an officer, Sousa graduated from UMass Dartmouth and was a high school teacher who taught chemistry and physics. On his off days, he said he likes to stay active,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Watch: Timeline of events that led to fight on Block Island ferry

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Here’s the timeline of events that unfolded on Block Island on Monday — leading to the arrest of seven people on the ferry after a fight. Rhode Island State Police said troopers responded to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort, where Reggae Fest was being held.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy