2022 WNBA Playoffs: Qualified teams, playoff format, game schedule and more
The 2022 WNBA Playoffs are right around the corner. Six WNBA teams have already clinched a spot and five others are in contention for the final two berths. To help you get up to speed, On Her Turf has compiled a guide with everything you need to know: which teams have qualified, the new WNBA playoff format for 2022, and a complete game schedule (with details on how to watch).
Report: Grizzlies will travel to Bay Area to face Warriors on Christmas
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have made it to Christmas Day. It’s an acknowledgment that the Grizzlies have become one of the big draws in the NBA — they will face the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day, reports Marc Stein. Morant is pumped for...
Klay amusingly demands video evidence after getting hypnotized
Typically it's Klay Thompson hypnotizing fans with his superb shooting and incredible off-the-ball movement. Now, it's Thompson's turn to get hypnotized. After a recent event at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the Warriors star was told to close his eyes and to imagine that his wrists were tied up by invisible strings that led up all the way into the sky.
Sky stand in way of Mercury's playoff hopes
The Chicago Sky are in the WNBA playoffs and the Mercury can join them with a victory in the teams' regular-season finale on Sunday in Phoenix. The defending champion Sky (25-10) currently reside in second place, however they could elevate to the No. 1 seed with a win and a Las Vegas Aces' loss to the Seattle Storm on Sunday.
