Read full article on original website
Related
pvtimes.com
First case of monkeypox confirmed in Nye County
The first case of monkeypox in Nye County was confirmed Saturday afternoon by county health officials. Nye County is working to get designated doses of the monkeypox vaccination, however, at this time has not received the first shipment. The CDC strongly recommends everyone continue practicing safety precautions to keep themselves...
pvtimes.com
The SNHPS stops in Goldfield as they start the second half of their season
The Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series resumed its 2022 season with the Goldfield Days tournament on Saturday. This was the league’s first tournament since the Fourth of July weekend. All of the Nevada horseshoe leagues have been off since the middle of July because of the World Horseshoe Pitching Championships taking place in Monroe, Louisiana. There were eight pitchers on Saturday who participated in the doubles, round-robin style Goldfield Days tournament.
pvtimes.com
As Rhyolite Road deteriorates, no one is accepting responsibility
The road into the ghost town of Rhyolite may be suffering the fate of an unwanted orphan — neither Nye County nor the Bureau of Land Management, which manages the town site, has accepted ownership and responsibility for it. The poor condition of the road has been a topic...
Comments / 0