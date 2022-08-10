ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport County, RI

Go fishing, a country fair and more: Must-do events this weekend in Newport County

By Will Richmond, Newport Daily News
The heat and humidity are finally breaking, so getting outside will become a little more bearable once again. That's great news because some fantastic opportunities are being offered around Newport County this weekend to maximize the beautiful weather.

There are surf and turf options with a day to learn about fishing at Sachuest Point on Saturday, and the 4-H Country Fair all weekend in Portsmouth. There's history to enjoy and the arts to keep the imagination running.

Here's a look at four Newport County events and one out of the region to check out this weekend:

Take Me Fishing Day

Go fish.

Sachuest Point National Wildlife Refuge, 769 Sachuest Point Road in Middletown, will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Take Me Fishing Day. It's the first time the event has been held in two years because of the COVID pandemic.

The day includes surf fishing clinics with Rhode Island DEM, casting and baiting demonstrations, a fish hatchery truck with live fish, Gyotaku (the Japanese art of fish painting), children’s activities, “Cool Casting” games and scavenger hunts.

The event is sponsored by the Rhode Island National Wildlife Refuge Complex, USFWS North Attleboro Fish Hatchery, Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and Friends of the National Wildlife Refuges of Rhode Island.

Call 401-619-2680 for more information.

Eastern RI 4-H Country Fair

In the mood for some livestock and fun? The 52nd Eastern RI 4-H Country Fair returns to Glen Park in Portsmouth from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The fair will feature 4-H animal shows, kids games, a bounce house and waterslide, a dunk tank, craft vendors and more.

Hunter House tours

The Preservation Society of Newport County has opened Hunter House to the public for the first time in nearly three years, offering a new guided tour explores the lives of the many occupants of the 18th-century house.

Guided tours will be offered Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Aug. 5 through Sept. 4, and Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 10 through Oct. 2. There will be six tours per day, each limited to eight persons.

Tickets will not be sold onsite. Advance tickets can be purchased at NewportMansions.org or by visiting a ticket sales station at The Breakers, Marble House or The Elms.

The research featured in the new tour of Hunter House was conducted by Preservation Society research fellows Catherine Doucette and MaryKate Smolenski, and was partially funded through The Dean F. Failey Grant from The Decorative Arts Trust.

The new tour highlights never-before-told stories about the people who lived and worked there, including enslaved individuals. Visitors will also learn about Hunter House’s outstanding collection of fine and decorative arts.

A rare surviving waterfront home from Newport’s colonial era, Hunter House was the first property rescued by the Preservation Society in June 1945. It was built around 1748 for Deputy Gov. Jonathan Nichols and was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1968.

Wet Paint

On Saturday, the Newport Art Museum’s campus will once again be transformed into the largest and most inclusive outdoor gallery in Rhode Island for the 29th annual Wet Paint event. Artists of every age and experience level are welcome to submit original artwork to a silent auction.

Participating artists can decide to donate all proceeds from the sale of their piece to the Newport Art Museum, which will help support the Museum’s exhibitions, acquisitions and collection care, or opt to receive a percentage of the sale price.

The museum opens at 10 a.m. and the event continues until 7 p.m.

R.I. Film Festival

The Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival wraps up Sunday so there's still plenty of time to catch one of the more than 350 films being screened in person or online during this year's event.

Ranked as a one of the top 10 film festivals in the United States, this world-class event will be held at venues around Providence. It features screenings, filmmaking workshops, meet-and-greet industry events and seminars.

To find a full schedule visit film-festival.org.

